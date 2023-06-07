BELTON — Retired U.S. Army Col. Renita Menyhert spent three decades as a military journalist helping preserve history and boost morale by telling soldiers’ stories for newspapers, magazines, and the Armed Forces Network in locations all over the world.
Story after story about soldiers young and old, and their experiences going back as far as World War II all the way up to the recent wars in the Middle East, won the Texas native who lives now in Belton a truckload of awards, and one of her favorite reports involved a series of radio interviews with veterans of the famed June 6, 1944, D-Day invasion of Normandy.
According to www.history.com, more than 150,000 Allied soldiers landed on the beaches of Normandy, France, that day. As many as 4,000 of those troops were killed by German forces during what at the time was the largest naval, air, and land operation in history.
One of those who stormed those historic shores — and became part of Menyhert’s award-winning program — was Pete Rubino, a member of the 29th Infantry Division. She remembers how they met:
“This was at Fort Monmouth, N.J., which was my last duty station,” said Menyhert, who retired from active duty in 2006. “I had gone to the 55th anniversary of the Normandy invasion back in 1999. I had to go that year because on the 60th, my kids would be graduating from middle school and high school, and had I missed those graduations, I would have gone down in history as the world’s worst mother.
“When the 60th (anniversary) came up, I was always looking for material to keep that memory going. That’s a wonderful piece of American history that should never, ever be lost. I worked with a local college professor who had a program called, ‘Studies for World War II’ at a local community college. He was really good about linking me up with people, and he told me to go find Pete Rubino, who worked at our golf course on Fort Monmouth.
“I was training an intern and we decided to go over there, and here comes this gentleman in a golf cart, and he said, ‘Can I give you a lift, lady?’ I said ‘sure’ and that’s when I met Pete Rubino.”
Menyhert says she had been told that Rubino had a “very severe case” of what is now known as PTSD. She remembered interviewing other veterans back when she covered the 40th anniversary of D-Day who broke down when they tried to talk to her about that brutal day, and she had vowed to never repeat that experience.
“It was a terrible thing to see and I decided I would never do that to anyone again,” she said. “So we kind of got to talking about it, and I wanted to do something about how those soldiers were feeling the day before (the invasion), when they knew it was coming. I said, ‘Do you think you can handle that? If you can’t, just tell me.’
“He said, ‘I think I can do it just fine.’ Pete (now deceased) pointed out that they were all betting on where and when they were going. We got to be good friends and I knew he was getting requests from different organizations — especially schools — to come talk about his experiences. I told him, ‘You know, this is all going to be lost someday, but if you go in there and tell those kids … you need to let them know what happened to you on Omaha Beach.’ He said, ‘Will you go with me?’
“So we started doing this together, and there were times I knew he was starting to crumble. I would just go up behind him and pat his back or rub his shoulder, and he turned into a marvelous speaker.”
Menyhert was born in Dallas to an Air Force family and figures she lived in at least 20 different places growing up. Moving around all the time did not bother her, and actually helped prepare her for her own military career.
“I had no problem with it,” she said. “It’s a wonderful thing to move different places, and to find out it’s really a small world after all, and people aren’t that different from you. It gave me a lot better perspective about the world, I think.
“The only time I can think of that I was a little upset (was) I started high school in Canada. Up there, they have 13 grades and I remember thinking, ‘Please don’t let me have to stay here and go through five years of high school.’ I enjoyed it, but I really didn’t want to go to grade 13.”
Renita wound up graduating from high school in San Antonio in 1971. She considers the Alamo City to be her hometown since her dad was stationed there six times. After high school, she did not have much of a plan for the future but wound up going to Texas Woman’s University in Denton, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in speech and drama in 1975, and later a master’s degree in theater arts.
One summer, while working as a theater actor at the Black Hills Playhouse in Custer State Park, South Dakota, she was offered a direct commission in the Women’s Army Corps.
Beginning in 1976, she spent a year at Yokota Air Force Base in Tokyo, Japan, managing an American Forces Network radio station, then headed to Germany.
“This was during the Cold War,” Menyhert said “and it was a very hard assignment. I’m not sure a lot of Americans realize what was going on over there. I sure didn’t. It was the biggest shock of my life … seeing things like the Berlin Wall; cities that were cut in half. There were three or four alerts every month – always on Sunday morning at 3 a.m.
“When there was an alert, you had 10 minutes to get to your duty position with your rifle, your gear, and if you were not there before your commanding officer got there, God help you. Not pleasant.
“I’m not sure which is harder … when you’re in the middle of a war and you know stuff is going on and you’ve got to be at your best, or when nothing is going on but you don’t know if it could happen at any second and you’ve got to be at your best.”
Working for AFN and assigned to cover a U.S. combat division, she started going out to the field to interview soldiers and producing radio shows. During her career, she also wrote stories for variou publications, and collected a total of 15 awards that included recognition as the best feature writer in the Army Material Command for eight consecutive years, four first-place Department of the Army awards, and two first-place honors for Department of Defense broadcast and print journalism.
There are so many incredible stories to remember, but one that stands out in particular comes from her time in Germany:
“There as so many unique stories in the Army that you never hear about,” Menyhrt said. “One of my favorites was (when) I had gone out to a combat aviation battalion, and I was interviewing the mechanics who keep those Cobra attack helicopters in the air.
“It was a place called Katterbach, Germany. I said, ‘Get me the best mechanic out there,’ and this young soldier was just wonderful about what all he did, what his responsibilities were. The kid should have been a general, or they should have paid him along those lines. He offered to take me through and show me around the maintenance battalion building. So we go in there and we go past the NCOIC’s door — the head mechanic — and he wasn’t there, but I stopped dead in my tracks.
“Right behind this huge desk that he’s got, neatly framed, is a dishonorable discharge. Around it are Army Commendation medals, Army Achievement medals, all these things. I was, like, what in the world is going on with this guy? Let me go find him.
“It turned out he had grown up in a broken family and was looking for security (and) stability. A lot of them join the Army for that, as well as the other services. That becomes their family. He had gotten into maintenance, because that’s one of the fastest (areas of) promotion you can get. Sure enough, in three years he had gone from private to sergeant first class. That usually takes you 20 years – that’s how good he was.
“He gets married and then had it annulled, but he told personnel and not finance. He was on his way to Germany and thought he could go ahead and use the extra money (married soldier pay) and they would just make him pay it back. Nope. The Army takes fraud very seriously, and because he had been such a good soldier, they made an example out of him. They court-martialed him, found him guilty, sent him to Fort Leavenworth for two years. I mean they socked it to him. But the good thing about the Army is that it’s forgiving. When that sentence was up, they offered him a chance to come back in through what’s called the retraining brigade.
“You go back in as a private. You have to re-learn to polish your boots, make your bed, learn how to wear a uniform. He did all that and in three years, he was back to sergeant first class. It was quite the story. I said, ‘What would you say to any soldiers on their way to Leavenworth?’
“His answer was, ‘Don’t blame the Army. You’re the one that screwed up, but you have a chance to make it right, so don’t give up. That’s the good thing about the service. They’ll give you a second chance.’”
She also tried to throw in more light-hearted shows to keep the troops entertained, such as the time she asked 30 soldiers in a battalion, ‘How can you tell a military husband and wife?’
“Three different times, we went to do it and there was an alert. Now, I can’t go out there at 3 a.m. with a microphone and do interviews. I had to say, fine, let’s schedule it again. Please keep the tanks quiet for an hour. That’s all I need. We finally got it done and they said things like, ‘You know it’s a military marriage when both parties have a military haircut,’ and ‘When they both have OD (olive drab) lint in their navel.’
Before she headed to Japan for that first AFN assignment, Menyhert trained at Fort Gordon, Ga., where she met a fellow soldier named Carl, who has been her husband now for 45 years. They have two children.
After they both retired from the service and it was time to find a permanent home, Renita had only one place in mind:
“My husband is from New York, but I am a native Texan. I made it real clear before we got married: ‘I will help you through all of this, whether I’m in or out, but when it’s all over, I’m going home and I’m not crossing the state line ever again.’”
Back when she was going to college and making trips between San Antonio and Denton, Menyhert had become familiar with places like Temple, Belton, and Salado. Carl found some land in Belton, they built a house, and have been here since 2009.
When she got out, her plans were “to do normal stuff, like really learn how to cook,” but then a neighbor came over to visit one day and saw her vast collection of military memorabilia in what amounts to a home museum.
“They said, ‘The Bell County Museum is having a World War II exhibit, and you ought to share.’ So I called them and they came out, and I said, ‘You’re welcome to whatever I’ve got.’ They asked if I was willing to come in and talk about everything, and I said, sure. So that became a regular thing. Then, the next thing I knew, the Republican Women in Salado called me. I got called up to Dallas for the Daughters of the Republic (of Texas), and I do (presentations for) them every now and then.
“I love it here. What a beautiful, charming town Belton is. I never imagined it. If you had told me in high school (that) this is where I’d end up …”
Menyhert is also the author of five books: ‘Ernie Pyle Was My Hero’; ‘Remember Pearl Harbor’; ‘Operation Vittles: Stories from the Berlin Airlift’; ‘The Latest Generation’; and ‘Army Life: Up Close and Personal.’ All are available on Amazon.
One thing Renita wants people to know is that it is important to not only preserve history, but also to remember the sacrifices made by the men and women who serve in the armed forces, and to take the time whenever possible to thank them.
“I say this at the end of most of my presentations. When you’re out and about, grocery shopping or whatever it is that you’re doing, and you happen to see a veteran – they’re proudly wearing a unit hat or jacket, and they still have that military bearing about them – take the time to go up and say, ‘Sir, or ma’am, may I shake your hand? God bless you for your service. I am so thankful you’re with us today.’
“If they have a spouse, thank them, too, because that’s not easy. Being at home with children or running a home all by yourself, while someone is off at war. A couple of times, I’ve had gentlemen say, ‘Thank you. Can I get a hug, too?’
“I say, ‘Absolutely.”
