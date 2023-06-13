HARKER HEIGHTS — Former U.S. Army Sgt. Denisha Rowles did not have big plans after graduating high school other than working to support herself and her 2-year-old daughter. After a few years of holding down as many as three jobs at the same time, she decided to join the military.
“I got pregnant when I was 16, so I completed high school with a toddler,” the Harker Heights resident said. “At that point, I was just working and taking life day by day.
“I just wanted to make as much money as I could to feed this child of mine. I had a couple of different jobs. I lived in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, which is obviously a beach town, so I worked at a lot of beach restaurants. A tanning salon. Just a bunch of little jobs. Nothing like a career. I attempted to go to school, but it was just a lot. So I worked and worked and worked and worked.
“It was tough, but now my baby girl is about to graduate from Harker Heights High School and go into the Air Force.
“I guess I was 23 or 24 when I decided to join the military. Where I lived is an Air Force town (Eglin AFB), so that was the plan – to go into the Air Force. Unfortunately, I had a tattoo on the back of my neck, and at the time, that was very much frowned upon. It’s not like that anymore at all, but they were, like, ‘Go to the Army; maybe they’ll take you.’ Sure enough, they did.”
Rowles was born in Massachusetts and moved to Florida when she was 11 years old. She graduated high school in 2005, worked for a number of years, then enlisted and reported for basic training at Fort Jackson, S.C., in January 2012.
The training itself was not too bad, Denisha says, but missing her baby girl — who was back home with her grandmother — was difficult.
“Basic training was hard – not necessarily physically, but mentally,” she said. “I had never spent more than a night away from my daughter since the day she was born. That was very, very hard for me. But other than that, it wasn’t too bad.
“Were there any tears shed at the end of the day? Sometimes … when I had enough energy to do so. I was very thankful for all the physical things that they put on us. In basic, the day starts probably around 4 in the morning – something like that. There’s lots of yelling; lots of scrambling around. Making the bed pristine. You’re up and out, heading to the PT field. Do PT. Come back. Shower. Get ready for the day. Go to breakfast. After breakfast, it’s just … stuff.
“You’d have lunch. When I went through basic training, a lot of our lunch was MREs and stuff. Then, we’d be doing stuff into the evening. At the end of the day, you take a shower and get your stuff ready for the next day. I would be so tired (that) I wouldn’t even remember falling asleep. Sundays were church days and there was a lot less going on, so those would be rougher days for me. It’s not like it is now, where you have a cell phone, but they let me use the phone and stuff like that.”
After AIT at Fort Rucker, Ala., where she trained as an air traffic controller, Denisha headed to her first duty station at Fort Sill, Okla.
“I was the only air traffic controller on that entire post,” she said. “At first, I didn’t do the job I was trained to do. I actually did a lot of work with air defense artillery. We did a lot of tracking for missiles and things like that. That was something we never learned about (at AIT). Most of our AIT was being in a control tower, or tactical ATC, things like that. We did a lot of radar stuff, like you see on TV. After we finished that, we would do what they called radar recovery, which was systems that basically are not used anymore. It was something that was a filler kind of thing.
“They said, ‘As a controller, you will never see this,’ and sure enough, at my first duty station, that was what we did.”
Not long after arriving at Fort Sill, Denisha deployed for nine months to Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates around the end of 2012. She worked with air defense while she was there, and also took care of some more mundane assignments.
“A lot of times when you are junior enlisted, you’re doing a whole lot of nothing,” she said. “A whole lot of sitting around. There was a time we were painting walls for a command building they built there.”
Meanwhile, Denise had met and fallen in love with a fellow soldier back during AIT at Fort Rucker. She graduated two weeks before he did, and he was assigned to Camp Humphreys, Korea, for a year, then to Hawaii. When Denisha returned from the Middle East, they got married in Lawton, Okla., and Ricardo reported back to Hawaii.
They applied for the Married Army Couples Program, and Denisha transferred to Hawaii eight months later. It soon became apparent that trying to raise kids in a family headed by two active-duty soldiers was not going to work out.
“Being a dual military family is very, very hard,” she said. “When we were in Hawaii, I got legal guardianship of mysister, who came to live with us and still lives with us now. It was very hard on our family to have the both of us in. There wasn’t a whole lot of stability there for the kids, so we made the decision for me to go ahead and get out, so our kids could have one stable parent.”
After Hawaii, the family headed back to Fort Rucker and then over to Fort Hood (now Fort Cavazos, where Ricardo is on active duty) in June 2019, and the family grew to include four children.
Denisha says she was “really nervous” to move to central Texas, but she has grown to live the place.
“I think Fort Hood (Fort Cavazos) has a terrible reputation ... that was even before all the terrible things that happened,” she said. “People were also saying terrible things about Killeen, but I quickly realized that they are very, very wrong.
“The sun here is beaming hot – it’s very different from the Florida sun – but other than that, I really, really like it here. I like that it is centrally located. I think that Texans are some of the nicest people I’ve ever met in my life. It seems like you never meet a stranger here. Austin is great; San Antonio is great; Houston; Dallas. And you can get to all those places in no time.”
Back in 2021, Denisha applied and was accepted to go to school to become a physical therapist’s assistant, and that is what she does today. When she was in Alabama, she worked as a background investigator, which she enjoyed, but her job now “is way better.”
When she looks back at her decision to join the military when she did, Denisha says something like that was never part of her life’s dream, but it proved to be one of the best things she has ever done.
“I think it worked out just the way it was supposed to,” she said. “I didn’t really have much of a plan going in (but) I knew I needed to take care of myself and take care of my daughter, and it provided me with the means to do so.
“There’s a lot of silly stuff that goes on, but other than that, I never had anything terrible time. I never had any real bad experiences. Physically sometimes, it can be tough, and sometimes you work forever. It sucks to be away from your family, but you get into this mindset, like, there are things that need to be done, and you just kind of close yourself out to any of that outside influence. You just keep your eye on what’s important.
“On the other side, it’s kind of the same thing. When my husband leaves and it’s just me and the kids, it’s also a mindset. You just block that part out and do the best you can. I wouldn’t say one is tougher than the other. They’re definitely equally tough.
“On the plus side, I met the love of my life and my children and I found somebody to love us all unconditionally; then we were blessed to have two more children after that. Now, my oldest daughter is graduating, getting out of here, going into the Air Force. The second one is getting ready to start high school. My little guy just graduated kindergarten, and our baby girl is going into pre-school next year.
“Everything worked out just the way it was supposed to.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.