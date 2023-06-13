Lendlease and Cavalry Family Housing will host a ribbon cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. Friday at Fort Cavazos to celebrate the new Heritage Heights neighborhood.
Lendlease Communities Chief Operating Officer Phillip Carpenter and the Fort Cavazos Garrison commander Col. Chad R. Foster will speak at the ceremony.
Cavalry Family Housing, a Lendlease privatized military housing community at Fort Cavazos, recently announced the completion of nine homes located in the new Heritage Heights neighborhood. The homes are the first to be built on the installation since 2018 and are part of Lendlease’s $420 million, five-year development plan for Cavalry Family Housing.
An additional 42 homes are also under construction and are expected to be completed this year.
The three-bedroom, two-bath homes for junior enlisted Soldiers and their families feature open floor plans, gathering spaces, modern finishes, and increased storage. All homes will also be Energy Star certified and were designed by Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) standards, to create a neighborhood that provides connection and vibrancy for military families, amenities in the
Heritage Heights neighborhood will include walking paths, community gardens and a dog park.
The development of Heritage Heights is a culmination of planning by Lendlease, the Army, Fort Cavazos and residents who were involved throughout the decision-making process.
For information on Lendlease including future development plans, please contact Staci Burton at (615) 920-3822.
