HARKER HEIGHTS — Oklahoma native Ronnie Jackson recalls getting some strange looks as he went through in-processing after joining the Coast Guard back in 1987.
“I just remember when I went to MEPS (Military Entrance Processing Stations), I was the only one out of everybody there who had a purple folder,” the Harker Heights resident said. “There were probably 200 people, and I had several guys come up and say, ‘Why is your folder a different color?’
“There was a lot of Army and Marines and Navy. I said, ‘I’m Coast Guard.” They said, ‘How do you get in that?’
“I didn’t use the word complicated, but I said it’s not easy.”
Jackson was born and raised in Wynnewood, Okla., population 1,800, where he graduated from high school with a class of 65 students in 1982. He enrolled at Southeastern Oklahoma University – the second person in his family to go to college – with an eye on a career as a game warden. He graduated with a degree in wildlife conservation and wound up going to work for the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation before deciding to join the Coast Guard.
“My mother worked at the courthouse in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma, another little tiny town, and there was a man there who she told about me and he said, ‘You know, they have a program in the Coast Guard that has kind of evolved as oil spills have gotten more prevalent, and they have something called Marine Science Technician.’ So that started my journey.
“It was hard to even find a recruiting office. I went to this little strip center in Oklahoma City, and it was shut down. I left a voice mail on the old cassette phone system, and this E-7 called me up and said, ‘I’ve just taken the job and I don’t know where my office is going to be at. Leave me your number and I’ll get back with you in about a month or call me back.’
“It was a real weird deal. His quota was very low in Oklahoma City,” he said, laughing. “Environmental was not exactly what I wanted to do, but I looked it up a little bit and they worked with some wildlife, especially if there had been an oil spill, and I said, ‘That sounds pretty cool; I’ll just go check it out.’
“Eventually, I got a hold of him. He moved to a little tiny office, so I talked to him and it took a while to even get in.”
Basic trainingwas at Cape May, N.J., in November 1987, and young Jackson found himself to be a little bit of a … fish out of water?
“I’m used to cold in Oklahoma, but that was a wet, salty cold,” he said. “What I remember most is a lot of paperwork.
“There wasn’t a lot of physical (demand), but there was some swimming. It was me, a Latino guy, and a Black guy, and they came in and said, ‘Any of you blanks can’t swim that well, raise your hand, because we’re going to drop you off that tower, and we’re going to see real quick.’
“I raised my hand. I fished my whole life in Oklahoma but had never really been a swimmer. I could swim underwater real well, but no one ever taught me to get out and swim out to some buoy or something like that. I was not from the coast and not a great swimmer. There were a lot of New York guys and California, and some of them were kinda rough to deal with. Had a bit of an attitude. I didn’t do that great, but I was an old squirrel hunter and I outshot everyone with a rifle. That was easy for me. Me and a guy from Arkansas got expert, and we got recognized at graduation. That was pretty cool.”
After basic and before A school (individual training), Jackson reported for duty to Portland, Ore., where he worked along the Columbia River as an environmental apprentice for a couple years, and later transferred down to San Juan, Puerto Rico, where he did more of the same.
“I scored real high on everything except for the swimming, so I ranked pretty high in the group,” Jackson said. “The Marine Safety Office came up and I don’t think most of the group even knew what that was, because most of them were going to a ship – a Coast Guard cutter. I knew what it was, and I remember the E-7 over our group said, ‘So you’re going to be a damn pencil pusher.’
“They kind of used me a little differently. I was a Seaman going in, but there was me and another guy who was from Oregon, and I remember that warrant officer brought us out and said, ‘You two guys are college (and) you really should go to OCS. We’re not going to have you doing maintenance work around here.’ He said, ‘I’m going to put you as an environmental apprentice,’ and then the other guy was a ship inspector apprenticeship.
“The whole atmosphere was different up there … the culture; the city. A whole ‘nuther world. Very liberal. I came out of the Bible Belt, so it was a totally different experience.
“We would take samples. Go out and fingerprint an oil sample and take it, ice it down, and ship it to a lab in Connecticut and they would run that to find the source or suspected source. I did a lot of that later on in life. We had one big spill right there in the Willamette River. It was a barge and it oiled a bunch of stuff up. I think it was a week-long cleanup. From there, I went on to A School and then I was stationed in San Juan.
“We worked some big oil spills there. I got to work with a U.S. Fish and Wildlife (Service) biologist over on a tiny little island called Culebra. It’s one of the major breeding grounds for leatherback turtles. That was pretty cool.
“The Valdez (Alaskan oil spill in 1989) happened when I was in. I was at my grandma’s in Oklahoma on leave, and they called me and said, ‘You’re gonna be coming back. They’re sending you up to Alaska to that big spill.’ Then 30 minutes later, they called and said, ‘Disregard. You’re not going, so have fun in Oklahoma.’”
After five years in the Coast Guard, Jackson got out in 1992. He was close to E-5 (Petty Officer Second Class) status but had not taken the test to make it official.
Back in the civilian world, Jackson spent 30 years in different aspects of environmental work, including nearly 20 years with Harris County Pollution Control, near the Gulf Coast.
“They are the oldest environmental agency in the country,” he said. “It’s famous in the environmental circles. I wanted to get on with a chemical plant down there, but I couldn’t break the Texas A&M (hiring) pipeline, and then I got called by Galveston County Health Department and Harris County Pollution Control almost the same day. I interviewed for both, and Harris County offered me a job first, so I went there.
“You work on environmental complaints, and you go out on everything from outdoor burning to sewage to septic to dust blowing around. I’ve taken samples of everything from paint to sewage, toxic waste to oil drums. It was kinda dangerous sometimes. We used to go out ‘til midnight in some pretty sketchy areas. Real common at night would be smoke (investigation). In Harris County, they’re real strict on burning. It’s a little complicated. If you go across the county line, you could burn a 100-foot pile of trees. If you’re across the street and inside Harris County, it’s real limited on what you can burn.”
Jackson recently retired from his environmental career and is now focusing on a more creative side of his personality by pursuing acting, voice-over work, and writing children’s books. The father of two has landed parts in some movies, radio advertisements, and cartoons, and he and his wife, Christina, are now writing and promoting a series of books for kids inspired by a combination of his concern for the environment and their dog, Charlie.
“Charlie the Enviro Dog,” he said. “It has taken off pretty good, so we’re moving ahead on that.
“I’m the one that dreamed it up. I write the original stories, and then my wife comes in and does the edit. She’s a teacher, so she builds the story out a little bit. Our dog, Charlie, is a rescue dog that we got out of Harker Heights. He’s about three-quarters pit (bull), but he looks like a lab. He’s got that real heroic type persona. Just a great personality. We were going to do a book about him being a rescue dog, but I dreamed him running around and finding some kind of spill out in the cattails. Then he started talking to some other characters, doing his own interviews with other animals, and he traced the spill back to a barrel that had been dumped. Then, he did the Lassie thing and ran home to get Timmy.
“When I was at Harris County Pollution Control, somebody said you ought to check out doing something with your voice. I tried it and eventually started getting work. With acting, you have to be persistent. My wife went and did it, and it’s not her cup of tea. I think it’s fun, but she said it was real boring. Lots of down time. I’ve worked in severe weather — 15 degrees up to 110 when we shot up in Dallas last summer. You might have costumes on that aren’t very comfortable.
“I’ve taken some classes. I’m starting to get some traction. There are two things I can’t talk about right now, and one is pretty big. A reality show that I’m in the running for.
“I guess I’ve gotten real creative in the last three-odd years. Next fall, I’m going to help in Salado with their dramatic arts (program). I’ve been doing some substitute teaching, so I’m looking forward to that.”
When he is not busy writing and promoting books or going to auditions and acting jobs, Jackson says he and Christina enjoy camping and kayaking at the lake.
Looking back at his decision to join the Coast Guard, Jackson says it was not something he ever planned on doing, but he thinks it was a good move that worked out well for him.
“I think it helped me out in many ways. I think of it now as a community service-type thing. It’s not something I originally wanted to go into, but I enjoyed it,” he said.
“Wynnewood has a big oil refinery, and I think that influenced me, growing up around that. I never really wanted to work down there (but) I think being around the big industry in that tiny town … if that wasn’t there, the town wouldn’t be there. I think it did something to me, a little bit. It’s real weird going back there now. There’s a little Mexican restaurant there now that serves margaritas … it’s just a weird deal. The refinery’s still there. It’s gotten smaller; more automated. My daddy worked there (so) it was kind of a legacy thing. If I had stayed there, that’s where I’d have gone to work.
“I’m kind of into astrology. So, I was out of my first Saturn cycle (planetary trip around the sun) when I got out of the Coast Guard. It happens (the cycles) about every 30 years. There are usually two cycles. You usually don’t live to 90, so you don’t get that third one.
“To me, it’s interesting that I went through that first transition, and now I’m kind of doing the same. Right now, creative is what’s coming up.”
To learn more about Ronnie and Christina’s book projects, go to: https://charlieenvirodog.ck.page.
