The Joint Emergency Medicine Exercise 2023, hosted by the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center, concluded on Friday.
Known as JEMX, the annual training event is a multinational exercise where trainees receive professional classroom instruction along with practical training in Tactical Combat Casualty Care, damage control resuscitation/surgery, care of military working dogs, autologous fresh whole blood transfusion, burn management, and Critical Care Air Transport Team capabilities, according to a Fort Cavazos. news release.
The purpose of the exercise is to train emergency medicine medical personnel in realistic combat casualty care in order to increase unit and individual combat readiness and joint interoperability.
Over 2,000 service members from 71 units representing over 60 medical specialties and multinational medical personnel participated in the exercise.
Some soldiers were getting their first experience since their Advanced Individual Training school with blood draws at the autologous fresh whole blood transfusion event, which is one of multiple scenarios here at JEMX.
“This is something that definitely should be practiced beforehand In this clinical setting,” said Spc. David Clark, a medic assigned to the 19th Engineer Battalion, after he practiced a blood transfusion.
He removed blood from a soldier then placed the blood back into the soldier’s bloodstream with saline solution to ensure all the blood taken out was replaced.
This event is used to train soldiers so that they are better prepared in a real combat situation for when a soldier is wounded and needs blood.
“Practice, practice and more practice,” said Clark.
The more the medics can practice in a stable environment, the more they will be able to reflect on their training for the battlefield.
“I think it’s a great opportunity to get battlefield training,” said 1st Lt. Lydia Wagner, U.S. Army Institute of Surgical Research.
Wagner, who mainly works in the hospital space explained this is a chance for her to set out and get exposure to things she wouldn’t normally see and be prepared for if she were on the battlefield.
“More training please,” said Clark, who was excited to get back to more training after the lunch break.
Soldiers are appreciative of training so that they can get more chances to practice their trade.
“We get to apply what we learned and not be in a classroom,” said Wagner.
In this environment, military medical professionals like Wagner can use training and learn techniques from the qualified instructors who are watching and guiding each medical training participant.
“You might know something, or think you might know something, and then when you go to do it, you realize quickly that it’s different than the classroom,” Wagner said.
