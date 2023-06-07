The Central Texas Chapter of the Association of the United States Army awarded more than $42,000 to 38 college students last week including graduating high school seniors, adult college students, and soldiers furthering their education.
The all-volunteer organization raises the money from individual and business donors as well as hosting two major fundraisers during the year including the association’s annual car show in September and the barbecue cook-off in November.
Scholarships were given in various increments ranging from $1,000 to $5,000.
The next round of scholarships available from the Central Texas AUSA Chapter opens in December.
