COPPERAS COVE — Elly Valencia was minding her own business, doing a little partying in her hometown of Highland Falls, New York, a small community near the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, when she spotted a good-looking guy in uniform who appeared to be waiting for something.
“It was Fourth of July 1976,” said Elly, a longtime Copperas Cove resident. “I was sitting in an alley in my brother’s car, and I saw this soldier up there. He had a beret, boots, and khakis on, and I said, ‘He’s a cop.’
“I said, ‘Hey, yo, what’re you doin’ over there?’
“He said, ‘I’m waiting on a guy named Jackie.’
“I said, ‘Oh, you better go get your money back,’ because I knew what he wanted from Jackie.
“So then, he goes his way and I go my way. Then, we met again one night in a bar around the corner, and he invited me to go play tennis. I said, ‘Oh, yeah, OK,’ and I never showed up because I don’t know how to play tennis. Then, we met up again. He kept chasing me around the town and running into me. I kept trying to avoid him. I knew he was what we called a ‘summer trooper,’ and the girls from Highland Falls were always raised up and taught, ‘Don’t be with these summer troopers. They only want to get in your pants, and then they leave town.’”
That GI, though — who eventually became her husband — was persistent. He liked what he saw and kept pursuing young Elly. She calls it stalking, and he does not disagree.
“Not at first,” said Angel Valencia, a Santa Barbara, Calif., native, retired first sergeant and paratrooper who spent 20 years in the U.S. Army, including 11 years with the famed 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, N.C. “Not until I saw her the second time at the club. I was stalking her then to the point that one night after we’d gone out and spent time together, I went to the park across the street from her house and slept in a tree, so I could be there in the morning and we could go out again.
“We were trained to do that (sleep in trees), but I was a little under the influence and so I actually fell out of the tree. The police came and picked me up. I have a scar on my back right now from hitting a limb as I fell. I looked across the street and my running buddy was being dragged out of a dumpster by the police department. He climbed in a dumpster, and I climbed up a tree. It was the buddy system. Your buddy never left you.”
Elly, meanwhile, was born in Cornwall, N.Y. and grew up in nearby Highland Falls. She did not finish high school due to what she calls “behavior issues.”
“It wasn’t grades — it was behavior. I had good grades, but I kept getting into trouble. I was rebellious. It was a big disappointment for my parents because I was a smart kid.
“It was the ‘70s. I was a young kid and I thought I was cool. Mostly, I was hanging out on the street corner. I thought I was cool until I was hanging out at 2 o’clock in the morning one night and my mother came up behind me and grabbed me by the hair and dragged me down the street. I was no longer cool,” she said, laughing.
“I left home with a boyfriend when I was 17 and moved up to Rochester. That didn’t work out, so I moved back. I had a roommate, and that’s when I met my husband.”
After leaving high school in the 10th grade, Elly worked for a couple of years at Bear Mountain State Park before she ran into Angel, who had been assigned from Fort Bragg to train cadets at West Point.
“He came into a bar one night and sat down at the table,” she said. “He looked at me and said, ‘I’m going to take you to North Carolina and marry you.’ I said, ‘Where’s North Carolina? You think I’m going to North Carolina with you? You’ve got some balls.’ That was probably August (1976), and we left in September. I cried for 12 hours, all the way from New York to North Carolina.”
Although she resisted at first, the more Elly got to know this summer trooper who would not take no for an answer, the more interested she became.
Angel explains:
“One of Elly’s stories is, when she first met me, when I was at West Point, we went out to do a jump – a fun jump. We all drove up north of Cornwall to Newburgh, where they had a big space for a drop zone. We went up and jumped out of helicopters, because we had to jump every 90 days to stay qualified.
“When we went up there, Elly and her friends followed us as we convoyed. I was putting on my parachute and she was watching me. She said that she really liked that I was a paratrooper. That attracted her to me a little more.”
Elly says there was something else, too.
“When he put on that beret,” she said. “It was the beret. He was sexy.”
They got married in December that year and Elly began her new life as an Army spouse. Although she says she was “clueless” about the military lifestyle, it was a fairly easy transition for her from the civilian world.
“I knew about the military because I was raised up (near) West Point, but that’s a whole different thing. It was never hard for me. I never had any trouble with it. I’m a different kind of animal, I think. I see women in the military (life) now, and they are more … needy. More clingy. I understood my husband was in Special Forces and he got called out TDY often. That’s what he did. I didn’t whine about it.
“A lot of the young girls today can’t handle it. Their husband’s gone all the time, and they have to take care of things. I guess I’m old school. I’m old-fashioned like that. You just do what you have to do.”
Six months after their first child was born, Angel was deployed as part of the U.S. force assigned to the invasion of Grenada in 1983. That was a difficult time, Elly says.
“It was pretty frightening. It really was,” she said. “That was during the time of the Marines (barracks bombing) in Lebanon. The night before (Angel left), somebody showed up at the house and told my husband that they were going to call him to go into the company area. We had no idea what was going on. We looked at each other … I thought it was Lebanon and so did he.
“The next day, my neighbor called me up and said, ‘Have you turned the TV on?’ I said, no, and she said, ‘Turn it on.’ The next morning, he was in Grenada.
“About a week later, I got a letter (from Angel) that was written on a C-ration box. He took a piece of a box and wrote me a letter. Wrote the address on the other side, like a postcard. I still have it somewhere.”
Angel remembers that mission.
“The Grenada conflict lasted three to five days, and then it was all just mop-up,” he said. “Once we went in and showed them our firepower, they pretty much gave up. We were finding uniforms everywhere — they were just tearing ‘em off and running home. They didn’t want to fight anymore, and I don’t blame ‘em. A Ranger battalion came in, and we were right behind them. They couldn’t handle it.
“It didn’t last long, but we did get into some firefights. The infantry in front of us got pinned down, and their commander kept calling for support, but they kept saying no, you’re going to have to fight your way out. I got on the radio, and I said, ‘Hey, sir, we’re right here. We’re your mortar platoon.’ It was like he had forgotten about us. He said, ‘If you’ve got a target – fire.’
“So we sent about 40 rounds downrange, then we adjusted the guns and fired another 40 rounds, and they called back and said, ‘End of mission. Cease fire.’ They gave us credit for about 20 kills. Because our platoon was prepared, and we got them out of that jam, I got a Bronze Star.”
Valencia went on to become a drill sergeant at Fort Dix, N.J., then came to Fort Hood (now Fort Cavazos) where he worked as an instructor at the NCO Academy, then moved to operations NCO at III Corps Headquarters, eventually retiring as a first sergeant in 1994.
During his military career, Elly stayed at home with the couple’s two kids until they reached school age, then she went to work at a laundry in North Carolina, the Officer’s Club at the former Fort Hood, and for a long time as manager of the Schlotzsky’s restaurant in Copperas Cove. She also volunteered with family support groups for Angel’s soldiers as he continued to add more sergeant stripes.
Looking back, Elly says she only regrets two things about her time as a military spouse: not getting to travel as much as some others do, and not keeping in touch over the years with the friends they made, especially at Fort Bragg.
“We were so young,” the mother of two and grandmother of four said. “We had nothing. Our furniture consisted of plywood boards and concrete blocks. But we had good friends in the military.
“When we were in the military – especially at Fort Bragg – all the guys in my husband’s platoon and company area were our friends. They would come over for Christmas and Thanksgiving dinner. They were family, and we trusted each other. When my husband was away, I could call and say I had a flat tire, and someone would come over and change it.We had a lot of esprit de corps.
“When we were at Fort Dix on drill sergeant status, I knew nobody there. There was nothing good about Fort Dix. It was a miracle that we conceived a child. I never saw my husband for two years. The best thing about being there was it was close to New York, so I could go home and see my family.
“I wish that we had stayed in contact with a lot of the guys. My husband and I talk about it now that we’re retired. We think about all those guys we knew. So many. They were all bad boys from all walks of life, and it was interesting to meet all those different kinds of people. I remember asking them one day at a platoon party at our house, ‘What are you doing in the military? What made you join?
“Nine times out of 10, they would say … back then, it was a matter of (a judge saying) either you join the military or go to jail.
“They were all good people. I hope maybe some of those old friends will read this. I’d like to know … did they get married and have kids and grandbabies. Where are they now?
“Angel and I have been married 47 years now. It’s been a good ride.”
