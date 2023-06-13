STRAWN — A new state park is scheduled to open sometime this year 150 miles north of Killeen-Fort Cavazos, and 75 miles west of Fort Worth, with hiking, camping, fishing, stargazing and other outdoor activities offered in the rugged Palo Pinto Mountains.
There are now 76 state parks throughout Texas, along with 10 national wildlife refuges, four national forests, and one state forest. The state park system covers 580,000 acres, and more than eight million people visit one of these facilities each year.
The most recent addition to the family is 4,871-acre Palo Pinto Mountain State Park at 1915 FM 2372 near Strawn, known far and wide as home of Mary’s Café, considered by many to be the no. 1 place in the Lone Star State to order a chicken-fried steak.
When development is completed, the new park is to include an extensive network of multi-use trails for hikers, mountain bikers, and horseback riders. Trails will lead to remote areas that offer stunning view of the surrounding countryside.
Fishing, boating, swimming, and birdwatching will be available on tranquil Tucker Lake, the park’s centerpiece where motorboats will not be allowed. Campsites will include spaces for RVs, as well as walk-in tent sites and primitive camping areas. Picnic areas and playgrounds will provide room for small and large groups.
Like many state park facilities, Palo Pinto Mountain contains its fair share of history. Landscape features like Palo Pinto Creek, which runs through the northern border of the new park, attracted indigenous groups like the Tonkawa and Caddo tribes. Archaeologists have found “projectile points” said to be thousands of years old, and a campsite that was dated at around 3,500 years old. White settlers and railroaders began to move in around 1850.
Tucker Lake was created by a dam built on Russell Creek in 1937 by the Works Progress Administration, an employment and infrastructure program created by President Franklin Delano Roosevelt. Now filled with largemouth bass, channel catfish, and other fish, the lake is the main water source for the city of Strawn, which was founded in the late 1800s.
Once it is up and running, Palo Pinto Mountains State Park is expected to attract as many as 100,000 visitors a year.
Elsewhere, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department plans to open five more new state parks over the next 12 to 15 years, from Big Bend to the Hill Country to the Gulf coast.
Other new parks on the drawing board include:
Dan A. Hughes Unit of the Devils River State Natural Area near Del Rio. This area at the intersection of the Chihuahuan Desert, Edwards Plateau and the Tamaulipan shrublandsis known for black bears, foxes, jackrabbits, and bald eagles. It is scheduled to open in early 2024, but due to the rough terrain, TPWD expects there may be delays.
Albert and Bessie Kronkosky State Natural Area near Boerne. About 45 miles northwest of San Antonio, this facility is in the late planning and design phase and should be open to visitors within the next five years. The terrain here is filled with native plants and animals, including foxes, ring-tailed cats, Texas alligator lizards, and golden-cheeked warblers.
Powderhorn State Park near Port Lavaca.This 17,351-acre tract near Matagorda Bay is described by TPWD as one of the largest remaining areas of unspoiled coastal prairie in the state. Most of the land is part of the Powderhorn Wildlife Management Area, but 2,253 acres are to be developed as a state park. Construction may be years away.
Chinati Mountains State Natural Area near Presidio, in the Chihuahuan Desert of West Texas. These 39,000 acres will offer a chance to explore the region’s rich natural history. According to TPWD, humans have lived for over 8,000 years in the Chinati Mountains and have left rock paintings and petroglyphs. No opening date has been set, as development has yet to begin.
Davis Hill State Natural Area in Liberty County near Houston. Said to contain some of the most diverse plant communities in Texas, this park is approximately 1,700 acres.
For more information, go to: https://tpwd.texas.gov.
John Clark is a longtime contributor to the Fort Cavazos Herald and a former teacher with the Copperas Cove Independent School District.
