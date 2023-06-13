1. Yes. The traditional date is July 4. The post’s celebration should observe that tradition.

2. Yes. Having the celebration 11 days before July 4 likely will diminish the experience.

3. No. The date is not so important, as long as the post honors the spirit of the holiday.

4. No. It gives soldiers and their families the opportunity to take part in multiple celebrations.

5. Unsure. The tradition surrounding July 4 is important, but other factors are involved.

Vote

View Results