FORT WORTH – Two of the country’s top-rated zoos are located right here in Texas and one of those is an easy two-hour drive north of Killeen-Fort Cavazos in Fort Worth.
The 64-acre facility located three miles from downtown Fort Worth was founded in 1909 with one lion, two bear cubs, an alligator, a coyote, a peacock, and a few rabbits. Now, the zoo is home to nearly 7,000 animals from more than 500 different species, including some rare and endangered animals.
Among the mammals housed at the zoo are African lions, Asian elephants, black bear, black rhino, gorillas, giraffes, hippos, jaguar, Malayan tiger, mountain lion, ocelot, red kangaroo, red wolf, white-cheeked gibbon, black-tailed prairie dog, and more. Reptiles on display include African pancake tortoise, Aldabra tortoise, American alligator, beaded lizard, Burmese python, Bushmaster (largest venomous snake in the New World), Eastern Massasauga rattlesnake, Egyptian tortoise, Gharial crocodile, King cobra, Komodo dragon, Mexican lance-headed rattlesnake, Panamanian golden frog, poison dart frogs, saltwater crocodile, Texas horned lizard, and many others.
A variety of birds are on hand, as well, including Andean condor, bald eagle, African penguin, Rockhopper penguin, Caribbean flamingo, Chilean flamingo, King vulture, macaw, ostrich, Toco toucan, scarlet ibis, and more.
Along with such featured wildlife exhibits as the World of Primates, Cheetahs, Raptor Canyon, Flamingo Bay, African Savannah, Texas Wild! and Parrot Paradise, the zoo also offers an array of other attractions, such as the Yellow Rose Express Train, Safari Splash, and the Country Carousel, along with the Tasmanian (climbing) Tower, Wild West Shooting Gallery, and Playbarn.
An exciting special event coming up later this month is Family Sleepover Night for ages 6 and up at the zoo on June 30, which includes a night hike through the park, continental breakfast, and crafts. Cost is $125 for one adult and one child, and $50 for each additional person (adult or child).
Reservations to visit Fort Worth Zoo are no longer required. To buy tickets ahead of time and skip the line, go to: https://www.fortworthzoo.org. Tickets are valid for one visit within 30 days from date of purchase.
Down in Houston, roughly three hours south of Killeen-Fort Cavazos, is another top-notch zoo.
The Houston Zoo, located near downtown inside the city’s Hermann Park, dates back to 1922 and is now billed as the country’s second-most-visited zoo in the country, behind only the famed San Diego Zoo. More than two million people a year come to see the 6,000 resident animals representing more than 600 species housed in exhibits like the African Forest, the McNair Asian Elephant Habitat, the Allen H. and Ethel G. Carruth Natural Encounters, Wortham World of Primates, Texas Wetlands, Bughouse, Reptile and Amphibian House, South American Pantanal, and Galapagos Island.
Among the special programs offered here are Animal Encounters, in which the public can meet zookeepers and get up close to some of the animals. Zoo staff determine exactly what happens during individual sessions based on the animals’ behavior on a particular day. Guests are allowed to get as close as possible, with the animal’s well-being the primary concern.
Elephant Encounter is Fridays and Saturdays at 12:45 p.m. Elephant Bath Experience is Thursdays at 9:45 a.m. Gorilla Encounter is 10:45 a.m. Thursdays. Galapagos Tortoise Encounter is 10 a.m. Sundays and Tuesdays. Children’s Zoo Farm Encounter is 10 a.m. Sundays.
There are a number of spots to sit and grab a bite to eat at the Houston Zoo, including the Cypress Circle Café. The menu here features such things as salads, pizza, cheeseburger basket, Southwest black bean burger basket, chicken tender basket, chili cheese hot dog basket, and Italian sub, to name just a few. Over at Flamingo Terrace, they serve Saint Arnold Brewing Company beer, ICEES, pretzels, and more. Additional kiosks are located across the property with snacks and other refreshments.
For more information on the Houston Zoo, go to: https://www.houstonzoo.org.
