New 1st Cavalry Division Commander Maj. Gen. Kevin Admiral is ready to hit the ground running as he assumes command of Fort Cavazos’ largest unit.
“What I want to accomplish is making sure that our unit is trained, ready and disciplined to deploy, fight and win anywhere that we’re called upon by this nation,” Admiral said following the change of command ceremony last week.
Admiral’s priorities line up with post commander Lt. Gen. Sean Bernabe’s charge for him.
“Remember our purpose — why we exist,” Bernabe said, looking at the new division commander during the ceremony. “We provide our nation and (III) Armored Corps — ready to deploy, fight, sustain and win in large-scale combat operations anywhere in the world. And then (we) work daily to accomplish that purpose by doing six things: Care for our people; develop leaders; build teams; master the fundamentals; train proficient and lethal crews, squads and units; and be ready.”
Admiral returns to post having commanded the 3rd Cavalry Regiment from 2015 to 2017.
“It’s an honor to be back here in Central Texas and an honor to be in 1st Cav Division, which is known for it’s heritage and history (and) known for its competence and its discipline.”
Admiral succeeds Maj. Gen. John B. Richardson IV, who commanded the division from July 2021 until last week.
In Richardson, Admiral succeeds a general officer devoted to “empathetic leadership,” according to Bernabe.
“He is the ultimate team builder,” Bernabe said of Richardson. “While building readiness and preparing soldiers for combat, he also made time to personally welcome every trooper into the division, to strengthen the connection of every trooper to our history, to reinvigorate the cavalry tradition, to improve the physical appearance of this division footprint, to celebrate the division centennial, and then Cav 101 — in style — to dedicate new monuments to the courage, the heroism and the sacrifice of our predecessors and to reestablish meaningful connections with friends and neighbors here in the Central Texas community.”
Richardson was selected to be the commander after the suspension of Maj. Gen. Jeffrey Broadwater, the previous commander of the 1st Cavalry Division. Broadwater was one of 14 Fort Cavazos leaders to be suspended or fired in December 2020 in the wake of Army investigations following the death of Spc. Vanessa Guillen and the post’s implementation of the Army’s Sexual Harassment Assault Response Program. Broadwater was reassigned as the deputy commanding general of V Corps at Fort Knox, Kentucky.
Richardson’s next assignment has not yet been revealed.
