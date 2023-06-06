The beach is back open at Fort Cavazos.
Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area (BLORA) hosted a free Beach Blast event last Saturday to kick off the opening of Sierra Beach for the summertime after being closed for three years.
Sierra Beach had been closed down for that time due to the COVID pandemic and the lack of lifeguards looking to work for the summer.
But Fort Cavazos officials decided to reopen the beach to the public last weekend.
By around noon of that Saturday, around 200 people had gathered in the beach area, under sunny skies with a light breeze blowing.
The Fort Cavazos Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation hosted a celebration for the official opening of the beach, which no longer includes lifeguards, so it is swim at your own risk.
Employees were glad to see it back open.
“I’ve worked here at BLORA for 15 years; it’s good to have it (the beach) back,” Kenneth Brown, facility operations specialist for BLORA, said to the Herald on opening day.
The Beach Blast included fun activities for all ages.
There was a giant water slide, a volleyball tournament, lively music, inflatable ziplines, mini games and more.
Hot dogs, burgers, specialty drinks, desserts, and other mouth-watering foods made an appearance as well. These menu items were located at the concessions area right above the beach.
The event featured a large number of military members and military families, who expressed excitement about the beach’s reopening.
“We’re military spouses, so Fort Cavazos advertises everything, and I follow them on Facebook,” said Jasmine Clowney, a 33-year-old military spouse. “We’re excited for the beach.”
The beach will reopen on weekends throughout the summer.
Sierra Beach will be open on Fridays to Sundays from noon to 8 p.m. Times may vary depending on certain summer celebrations.
Fishing is also allowed with a license. Boating is authorized after completing the Boater Safety Test along with many other activities if you meet BLORA requirements.
Wet slips in three sizes are available at the BLORA administrative office, along with beach/outdoor equipment rentals. With camping parks and trails available also in the recreation area.
For information on site hours, prices for activities and any other future event questions, go to cavazos.armymwr.com.
