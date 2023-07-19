Firefighters and emergency medical technicians from both the Killeen Fire Department and Fort Cavazos Fire Department got together on post to train together during Fort Cavazos’ annual Full-Scale Exercise.
The scenario this year centered on wild land fires raging through the main cantonment area. The training began with a two-car “wreck” that caused an explosion, feeding the fire and pushing it into a family housing area.
“This portion of the exercise consisted of a two vehicle simulated accident,” said Battalion Chief Murray Wilson, Fort Cavazos Fire Department, “The two vehicles left the road and one is upside down, adding another aspect to the challenge of extricating any patients who may be on board. It involves elements of extrication, stabilization of the vehicle, patient care and, of course, keeping our guys safe at all times.”
Wilson said this type of training is extremely important to integrate different teams of emergency personnel as the equipment and processes are constantly changing.
“Our goal is to make it seamless, which is why any chance, we try to get together and train,” he said. “To adapt our processes, we may not have taken (certain details) into consideration, and the end goal is the successful mitigation of the emergency.”
The opportunity to work with other local emergency responders can be vital when it comes to capabilities such as proper communication, said Battalion Chief Scott Rose, Fort Cavazos Fire Department.
“As things progress — for instance, we just got a new radio system — so we need to take that radio system and test it,” he said. “At what point does that radio system end up with a failure? That’s what we’re trying to do. We’re pushing all our systems to the limit to figure out what works and what we need to do better in the future.
“So if we found today a problem in our communication system, we could get it fixed so that in a real world situation we don’t run into that problem.”
For the firefighters, the training also gives them a chance to build team work and camaraderie with their fellows from different departments.
“We train often for this kind of scenario, because it’s kind of the bread and butter of what we do, but getting in and working with different crews sometimes, they may not be on the same page as us,” said Firefighter Lt. Brett Fontaine, Fort Cavazos Fire Department. “So we have to train with them and situations kind of dictate what we’re going to be doing.”
The exercise continued when evaluators had the simulated fire expand into several residences in family housing and the Comanche 1 Community Life Center, which simulated an evacuation of housing residents to the post’s Abrams Physical Fitness Center where exercise players had established an Emergency Family Assistance Center.
Role players at the fitness center were treated for heat-related symptoms and attended to by volunteers from the Red Cross. Some of the exercise evacuees were then transported to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center for further care, while others were fed and waited for word as to when they could return to their homes.
“Things are always changing, tools we use are always evolving and the practices that keep us safe are always a priority,” Wilson said. “Any chance we get to work with our fellow communities — Killeen, Copperas Cove or Nolanville fire departments — we want to jump on the opportunity to do so and just try to learn from each other.”
The exercise offered the perfect opportunity to learn from others, Fontaine added.
“It’s definitely a great relationship builder,” he said. “Being able to come out here and come together as one united front and handle the business we have to do, and these exercises, this one just went really smoothly.”
