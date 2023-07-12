On Friday, I sat down with a bunch of other old veterans wearing Stetsons for a couple of meetings at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8577 in Copperas Cove.
First off was our Garryowen Veterans Association meeting to start finalizing plans for our upcoming past and present reunion, followed by the 1st Cavalry Division Association Stable Call. There wasn’t a bunch of us there, but we did manage to get a lot of business done — although we probably spent more time drinking beer and swapping lies than anything else.
Regardless, we had a good time and enjoyed some great camaraderie. Associations such as these are a great way to connect with fellow veterans and a wonderful resource when it comes to things like assistance with mental health issues.
But even if you’re a member of such an association, that camaraderie and assistance is pretty useless if you don’t show up every once in a while.
The 1st Cavalry Division Association alone has more than 28,000 members world wide, and quite a lot of them call Central Texas home. Anyone who has ever served with or been attached to the division is eligible to join. That’s a lot of men and women to connect with, and more keep joining all the time.
These associations also offer an opportunity to something good for others. In 1968, the 1st Cavalry Division Association set up a foundation to provide scholarships for the children of division soldiers killed in Vietnam. Since then, the association has provided over $1 million in scholarships.
Scholarships are now awarded to children of division soldiers who died or were totally and permanently disabled as a result of wounds received or diseases contracted while serving with the division in any armed conflict. The children of association members who die while serving with the 1st Cavalry Division during peacetime, and active-duty soldiers currently serving in the division who are members of the association and their spouses, are also eligible.
And while my Garryowen Veterans Association hasn’t been around quite as long as the division’s has, we’re working on setting up a scholarship program as well. It makes you feel good knowing you’re helping out fellow veterans, troopers and their families, even if it’s in a small way.
Associations such as these are also a wonderful way to keep alive the stories and memories of our fallen. Too many of us know troopers and veterans who have died, whether while serving, in combat or from age or illness. Being a part of a unit association offers a group of like-minded individuals who can help honor those we have lost.
But to get the benefits and truly connect with your fellows, you have to join. And you have to show up. You never know who you might meet and what opportunities may open up before you.
