COPPERAS COVE — Dorothy Nichols was five years old when the U.S. Army transferred her father to Central Texas in 1959. He got out six years later and by then, Copperas Cove was home.
“It was a nice little town when I was growing up,” said Nichols, a former cheerleader and 1973 graduate of Cove High. “Not a lot of things to do, but you found things to do. I didn’t get in trouble, but we didn’t have a lot of that.
“You never locked your doors … You didn’t have to worry about locking your car. When you came home at midnight, the front door was open. You didn’t worry about that kind of stuff back then. We walked everywhere we went. Kids didn’t mind walking back then. We used to play out in the street. Hide and seek, and all the street games that you played.
“It was so different. Kids don’t know how to keep themselves busy anymore. It’s a shame. If their parents don’t find something for them to do, they have no clue.
“We sat down and ate dinner every night together — at the table. We were there when dinner was ready (and) nobody sat on the couch; nobody got up from the table early. No telephone. My dad was a first sergeant and we were all little soldiers.”
Nichols was born in Nuremberg and lived in Cove until 1996, when she got remarried and moved to Omaha, Nebraska. Unlike many children from military families, she did not experience a lot of moving from place to place as a young girl.
“All six of us kids were born in different places. That’s how much my parents moved,” she said. “I was lucky. When I was born in Germany, that was my mom and dad’s first trip there. They left when I was six months old, and then Dad was stationed at Fort Polk (Louisiana) for a year or two, then he came to Fort Hood (now Fort Cavazos) in ’59.
“We went back to Germany for a short time and I hated it. It was too cold (and) they wanted me to learn to speak German and I told them I only spoke Texan. I was only eight and we were living in housing, which we never had lived in housing. My brothers were older and they loved it. When we came back to Fort Hood after that, my dad retired in 1965. I was 10 years old.”
Nick Nichols, who died in 2000, served during World War II and was in the military for 24 years — four years in the Marines and 20 years in the Army. He was a former director of Copperas Cove’s parks and recreation department.
“When we first got there, there was only Avenue E (school) and Fairview (elementary),” Dorothy said. “So I went to Fairview for first grade, then I went to Halstead for 2nd grade, the first year it was opened. I went to second and third grade there, and then we went back to Germany for a year-and-a-half, so I did fourth grade there.
“We came back in time for fifth grade, and then I went to Avenue E for a couple months, and they were building Jewell (elementary), so they put all the fifth graders in Jewell. Back to Avenue E for junior high: sixth, seventh, and eighth grade. Then, I went to the old high school (now Cove Junior High) which was out by the football field.”
After high school, Dorothy took classes at Central Texas College for a semester and then she got married. She went to work as a secretary for recreation services on Fort Hood (now Fort Cavazos) and later worked at the golf courses on post. She left the area for a couple years, then came back and went to work on post again, until she moved to Nebraska in ’96.
She has fond memories of Central Texas, and still comes back to visit at least twice a year — a month in the winter and a month in the summer. Although she no longer owns a house here, she still claims the city as her hometown.
“I still have a lot of family and friends there,” Dorothy said recently from her home in Little Sioux, Iowa, where she lives in a 36-foot fifth wheel travel trailer. “My sister-in-law lives in Kempner and then I have a son in Salado, a sister in Round Rock, a brother in Waco, and my mom is down in Freeport (on the Gulf of Mexico).
“My mom is 97 and she is going strong. She still drives and cooks and cleans; goes dancing twice a week; goes to church. We’re planning her 100th birthday already.”
When she was growing up in Cove in the 1960s and ’70s, there was not a whole lot for young people to do with their spare time, Dorothy says, as far as wholesome entertainment. There was hanging out at the bowling alley in Cove Terrace Shopping Center, a drive-in movie theater, church and school activities, and a pool hall that was made off limits by a lot of parents. When Dorothy and her friends got hungry, they might head over to Killeen for a meal at Burger King, and maybe a little sightseeing adventure downtown.
“All we had was Dairy Queen — we didn’t have McDonald’s or anything — so we’d drive all the way to Killeen because we thought Burger King burgers were fantastic,” she said. “We would go over to Avenue D, I think it was, to where all the hookers hung out. We’d go drive around the block and watch them. Then there was a place where they sold hippie stuff — paraphernalia and all this other stuff — and we would go in there and see the lava lights and the waterbeds and that stuff.
“We went as a big group and we would park and get out, and I tell you right now, those hookers would chase you off. They didn’t want you down there. We had one come up to the car one time and when she saw all us girls in the back, she got nasty. She flashed us. It was scary. Quite an adventure for us. You had to be careful. You didn’t go by yourself, for sure.”
Back in the day, the downtown area around Avenue D was a popular place for not only teens to congregate, but also for festivals like Frontier Days.
“Avenue D was the main street,” Nichols said. “There was a drug store on each end. I remember you could go in Baggett Drug and have the old-fashioned ice cream sodas and hamburgers and stuff like that. A lot of teenagers hung out in there. There was no Dairy Grill or Dairy Queen or anything like that.
“I can remember going to the old Cove Theater on Avenue D for the matinees on Saturdays. Mom gave us 35 cents and I remember we got in the movie (and) we got popcorn and a soda. Sometimes, we’d get a pickle. They had a cry room in the corner back then, where people would take their babies. Somebody told me it’s no longer there.
“Back then, they had Frontier Days down there, and all the women would dress up in the old Western dresses and the men would dress Western. They had a railroad depot downtown, and I remember hearing someone talking when I was little and they said, ‘If you didn’t dress up in Western garb, they would arrest you.’ I think they really would arrest you but it was one of those fake things.
“My mom didn’t dress me up and here I am sitting in the backseat of the car — I’m about five years old — and I’m scared to death. I wouldn’t get out of the car.”
Dorothy also spent considerable time at City Park, playing softball, coaching, swimming and visiting with friends.
“I practically lived at the park,” she said. “My dad sponsored dances for us on Saturday nights at the old community center, which is up behind the pool. I think now it’s a daycare. He would always hire the local bands to play and only the local kids were allowed to come.
“My dad always stood at the door, and a lot of the young GIs would try to get in, but he would stop them. The GIs would come to town trying to marry up all the girls, and our guys would chase ‘em off. Dad was nice about it, but he’d say, ‘I’m sorry, young man, but you can’t come in here. If you come in, there’s going to be a fight. You need to go to Killeen or somewhere else.’”
Too much has changed in the Killeen-Temple-Copperas Cove area for Dorothy to ever consider moving back permanently, but she enjoys coming back and seeing all the old people, places and things. She is due back in October for her 50th high school reunion.
“I come back every year and either stay with my sister-in-law who lives in Kempner, or my sister in Round Rock,” the 68-year-old mother of two, grandmother of five, and great-grandmother of one said. “I still get all my medical care down there, because I’m still a military dependent. I hang out and I visit, then I go out to Phoenix. When I leave Phoenix, I come back to Copperas Cove, stay a month, and then come back to Iowa.
“Cove was a great place to grow up. Everybody knew everybody. I claim Copperas Cove as my home, even though I don’t own a place there anymore. I remember what a nice little town it was to grow up. When I go home now, I don’t feel like I’m at home. I could live around there somewhere, but I don’t think I could ever live there again.
“I love what it used to be. I don’t feel at home anymore … When I see friends, that’s different, but when I’m driving through town, going to Walmart or HEB, I don’t know anybody anymore. Used to be, you’d walk through the store and you could never get out, because you knew everybody.”
