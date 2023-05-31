AMARILLO — Historic Route 66, known as one of the country’s first national highways for motor vehicles, is turning 100 years old in 2026 and the celebrations are already starting with the annual Texas Route 66 Festival in Amarillo.
Scheduled for June 1 to 10, this little shindig features 10 days packed with events along the Route 66 path that crosses from east to west through the Texas Panhandle, including classic car shows, bus tours of portions of the route, cattle drives, parades, concerts, food trucks and a grand finale at Amarillo’s Route 66 Historic District.
Route 66, also referred to as the “Mother Road” and the “Main Street of America,” was established in November 1926 and originally ran from Chicago, Illinois, down through Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico and Arizona before ending in Santa Monica, California, at the Pacific Ocean. The 2,448-mile route became a part of popular American culture by way of the 1946 song, “(Get Your Kicks on) Route 66,” and a CBS television series that ran from 1960-64.
The beginning of the end for Route 66 came in 1956 when President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed the Interstate Highway Act, paving the way for the country’s modern highway system. Portions of the old highway are still intact, thanks to private individuals, various organizations and towns that preserved portions of the route and the businesses that thrived along it. Several Route 66 museums were built, including places like Clinton, Oklahoma, and Barstow, California.
As it leaves western Oklahoma and enters Texas, Route 66 runs through the cities of Shamrock, Amarillo, Vega, Adrian and Glenrio before heading into New Mexico. In tiny Adrian, there is a spot called the Midpoint Café, which marks the geographical halfway point between Chicago and Santa Monica.
In nearby Amarillo, meanwhile, the Texas Route 66 Festival kicks off tomorrow with the Coors Cowboy Club Ranch Rodeo at the Tri-State Fairgrounds. Actual working cowboys from various area ranches compete in a variety of rodeo events. Also on Thursday, the First Thursday on 6th Avenue in the Historic Route 66 District will feature local art, music, shopping, and “hidden gems of the road” from 4 to 7 p.m.
On Friday, the official Route 66 Kick-Off celebration begins at 4 p.m. at Amarillo’s Hodgetown ballpark, home of the minor league Sod Poodles baseball team, with a free block party, specialty food, auctioned jerseys, in-game promotions and a fireworks show with themed music.
Singer Brett Young is to perform at 6 p.m. Friday at the Starlight Ranch Event Center, and on Saturday, the Amarillo Coors Cowboy Club Cattle Drive and Parade heads through downtown at 10 a.m. Watch as 60 head of Texas Longhorn cattle clop-clop-clop through the streets to the fairgrounds, along with motorized vehicles and staged Old West-style shootouts. After the parade, head back over to the Starlight Ranch Event Center for the 3 p.m. Crawfish Festival. Enjoy fresh Louisiana crawfish, food trucks from the Panhandle area and maybe a tall cold one.
Activities on Sunday include the Low Rider Cruise from 6 to 7:30 p.m. along Amarillo Boulevard from Flamingo’s Restaurant to the Route 66 Inn. Other events on the schedule include outdoor concerts; a bus tour of Route 66 heading east from Amarillo to Shamrock that includes stopping at all the iconic landmarks, along with lunch and beverages (included in the ticket price); another bus tour heading west from Amarillo to Glenrio, which includes stops at the Midpoint Café, Dot’s Mini Museum and the famed Cadillac Ranch. Lunch and beverages provided with ticket purchase.
The list goes on and on.
For more information on tickets and the rest of the celebration schedule, go to www.visitamarillo.com/events/route-66.
