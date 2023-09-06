COPPERAS COVE — Gwenyth Jett was just a kid then, but she remembers well the years her U.S. Army father was away in Vietnam.
The late Capt. Ira A. Jett, who served 20-plus years in the military and is buried in Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, went to war the first time in 1966, when Gwenyth was 12 years old, and again in 1971 when she was 16.
“I was in Hawaii at the time,” Gwenyth, a longtime Copperas Cove resident, said of her dad’s first combat tour. “We went there in ’62, which was when everything was ramping up. We were watching it on the news every night, and my dad kept telling us he just had an office job.
“He was intelligence — he spoke Japanese, Chinese, Russian. At his funeral, his friends were saying one time he hopped in one of those gliders and he was flying around over battlefields. He would hop on a chopper and go see what was going on. He was doing a lot of stuff he didn’t tell us he did.
“It was pretty bad. You’re aware of the danger. Living on a military base, you had friends whose fathers were killed, and when that happens, the family has to leave the base within 30 days. You’re no longer military attached. I had seen the caskets being off-loaded from airplanes at Hickam (Air Force Base). I saw pallets of body bags being loaded onto those same airplanes to go back.
“I’ve been at San Francisco airport when they had planes come in with the bodies. I don’t know if you’ve ever heard this, but when there’s a plane coming in that has the remains of American soldiers, everything on the tarmac stops. Everything. Nothing resumes until the plane is parked. You would see all along the flight line, everybody that was out there was either saluting or standing quietly with their hand on their heart.”
Jett was born in Fairfield, Illinois, at a hospital built by the family construction business, which included her dad. She lived all over the world as a young girl, graduating from high school in Japan in 1972. Moving around from place to place did not bother her much until she got a little older, but there was another constant source of tension while Gwenyth was growing up.
“You really don’t start thinking about it until you get a little bit older,” she said. “When you’re little, home is just where mom and dad are. I remember it being hard when my dad was gone to Korea, when I was about kindergarten (or) first grade. Mostly, though, it was fun. My parents were really interested in everything, so wherever we went, we saw whatever was there. They were really good about getting us out to see where we lived and all the kinds of things that went on there. We went to all kinds of festivals and parks and all that good stuff.
“The hard part came in high school when you were leaving friends that you had made. I went to two junior highs and four high schools. We moved about every year to 18 months during that time. We moved from Fairfield to Japan, and then to Missouri, California, New York, Hawaii, back to Illinois, back to Japan. There were eight major moves, but my dad would be gone more often than that. By the time I graduated from high school, my dad was in Vietnam for his second tour.
“Leaving Hawaii was hard because we had been there for five-and-a-half years. That was a rough one. But I think most of my angst and trauma came more from my parents not really getting along. They kind of stayed together for the kids sort of thing. I think if their marriage had been happier, there would have been different impacts.”
Gwenyth went on to college at Eastern Illinois University, married an Air Force airman in 1974, had a baby, earned a degree in elementary education from the University of Wisconsin–La Crosse, and was single again at age 22.
“When I started college at Eastern Illinois University, my plan at that point was to be a doctor, but after a couple of semesters, I decided I really didn’t want to be in school for 10 years. So when I was about a junior, I switched to teaching,” she said. “I graduated at 22 (and) divorced with a two-year-old. People were looking at me like I was some kind of monster. Oh my God, you’re only 22 (and) you’ve been married, divorced, and you have a kid? This was 1976, you know. Back in those days, if you got married, you quit school and became a wife. You didn’t go ahead and have a baby, and then finish school.”
She was on her own for a while, and then Gwenyth came to central Texas in 1982 after her parents divorced and her mother remarried and her Army sergeant husband was stationed at Fort Hood (now Fort Cavazos). She quickly landed a teaching job at Meadows Elementary School on the military installation and went on to work for two-and-a-half years with the Killeen Independent School District, then 16 years in Copperas Cove, a year in Waco, and also taught GED classes at Central Texas College.
These days, she is working as a Head Start teacher on the Havasupai Indian Reservation in Arizona. The reservation is surrounded by Grand Canyon National Park. Landing a job there has been the fulfillment of a dream for Gwenyth that started years ago.
“When I was 16 years old — 15 years old — I found a book on the Havasupai at a garage sale in Wauconda, Illinois, of all places,” she said. “I bought it and I really wanted to come here. It just took me 50-something years to get here.
“Not this (past) Christmas but last Christmas, I called down to the school to see if they might have any jobs available, and I actually ended up teaching over the Internet in May of last year. Then, under a contract with the tribe, I taught summer school. Then I went back home for a couple of weeks, and then came back to start the school year with the B.I.E. (Bureau of Indian Education).
“The Havasupai were the original people who lived in the Grand Canyon. There’s 12 tribes along the Colorado River, but these guys went all the way from Kingman to over near Flagstaff. One of the canyons that empties into the Colorado River … Part of the reservation is in the Grand Canyon National Park, but it’s about 40 miles as the crow flies from where the park is. The reservation butts right up against the park. There are only three ways you can get here: You can walk; you can take a horse or mule; or you can take a helicopter. It’s the last place in the United States where mail is delivered by mule pack train.
“The canyon is gorgeous. I’ve been working with two-year-olds. It’s a lot of fun. I get a lot of exercise. I’ve lost 25 pounds; I can squat again. It has surpassed my expectations.”
Looking back at her childhood in a military family — her stepfather and brother are buried at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen, and there are military men on her dad’s side that go back to the French and Indian War — Gwenyth says there were tough times, but overall, living the Army lifestyle was a great experience. She remembers working as a hospital candy striper (volunteer) when the family was stationed at Fort Sheridan, Illinois, and also going to the movies at a theater near a military hospital facility.
“In one of the bases we lived on, if we went to the neighboring base to go to the movies, every other row of seats had been taken out, because there was a hospital there. There would be wounded soldiers there in wheelchairs, on gurneys, with their IVs and all that. So you’re watching movies with recovering, wounded soldiers.
“When I was 14, we lived at Fort Sheridan, and I was a candy striper (volunteer) at Great Lakes naval hospital. We were not allowed to work on the male wards, and there was only two female wards — the maternity ward and a general ward. So we worked only on those two wards.
“They had sent me over to get the laundry. You had to go down to the second basement of the hospital, down this really long tunnel. I was coming back with this big thing of laundry in a cart that was about three or four feet wide and six feet tall. A lot of lights in the tunnel had been knocked out, so there were areas of light and dark. I hear all this noise and commotion, and I can’t see around the corner, when I get knocked flat on my butt. I went around and there was this whole tangle of amputees. These one-legged guys were having crutch races down this tunnel. There were four or five of them all laying in a pile.
“I’m looking at them, wondering what the heck I’m going to do. They’re looking up at me, horrified. One of them says, ‘You gonna tell on us?’ I said, no, and one guy said, ‘The nurse is going to be mad. My stump’s bleeding.’
“There was no way to get them up. I was, like, 110 pounds. I couldn’t lift these guys. One of them asked me if I could hold the cart steady. I said, yeah, so I braced myself and they pulled themselves up, and we got everybody’s crutches back to the right person. Then we all went back upstairs.
“Mostly, I enjoyed being a military kid,” the mother of three and grandmother of six said. “For me, it made me curious about everything. I want to know about different cultures, different foods, and how different people live. I met so many wonderful people. The last two high schools I went to were in Japan, and I go to those reunions. One of them has a reunion every two years in Las Vegas, and the other school chooses a different place every time. We (students) never thought we’d have reunions or ever see each other again, but we’re actually a very lively community.”
