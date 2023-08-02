On Thursday, Christmas in July took place at “The Great Place,” families old and new from the area were allowed to meet Santa Claus, who has been serving for Christmas in July for 20 years. Families were also able to pick out gifts for their kids, play with games and learn more about resources offered in the area.
“This is our first time being here. We’ve been here (Fort Cavazos) a year,” said Suzanne Baker, parent of 8-year-old Zaelyn Baker at the event. “The kids can come out and get a free thing and enjoy their time of picking something.”
Zaelyn expressed his excitement later to the Herald his love for the wide variety of books they offered.
Hundreds of the Fort Cavazos families stood and sat in line in front of the building next to the Fort Cavazos Clear Creek Commissary, clutching bottles of water, empty bags and umbrellas to protect them from the hot sun.
The line was ready to go in and experience Christmas in July.
Santa’s Workshop is a nonprofit organization that has been around since 1998, serving thousands of families in the area. The nonprofit supplies toys to the community on holidays and will hosts other events throughout the year such as parades, tree sales and decorations and much more.
On Thursday, the volunteers expressed why they enjoy these events and how providing booths with resources for the families is not only for the businesses, but for new people in the area stationed here.
Amanda Malinowski, a repeat visitor for this event, brought her three daughters — Ivy, 1, Hannah, 6, and Electra, 8 — to the workshop’s annual event. “We’ve been here a couple times. They like to check out everything, they get excited to see Santa, too,“ Malinowski said.
The event ended at 1 p.m., still crowded as ever with people chatting and having a good time looking at their new gifts.
“All families are welcome to come, even families who have been on the instillation for awhile who may not have known about Santa’s Workshop,“ said Kismet Canady, the publicity chair for the workshop.
To donate toys and items for the next Santa’s Workshop at The Great Place, go to www.forthoodsantasworkshop.com/donate.
