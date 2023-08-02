WIMBERLY — Deep in the heart of Texas lies an all natural, spring-fed swimming hole with crystal clear 75 degree water and surrounded by towering cypress trees that is a gorgeous and refreshing way to beat — at least temporarily — the blazing summer heat.
Blue Hole Regional Park in Wimberly is a 126-acre tract that also includes four-and-a-half miles of hiking trails, picnic areas, a community pavilion, playscape for kids, basketball court, sand volleyball court, amphitheater and the swimming area that features manicured waterside lawns to stretch out on a blanket, and rope swings hanging from the surrounding trees.
Wimberly is a town of around 2,800 people located about 100 miles south of Killeen-Fort Cavazos and 37 miles southeast of Austin. Reservations are required for the Blue Hole and attendance is limited.
Admission is $12 for ages 13 to 59; $6 for ages 4 to 12, seniors 60 and older and military. Children 3 and under are admitted free.
Pets are not allowed in the swimming area. Dogs on a leash are permitted on hiking trails. Climbing and jumping from trees is not allowed in the swimming area, along with alcohol, glass containers and barbecue grills. There are barbecue pits in other areas of the park and may be used if no burn ban is in effect. Fishing and smoking are not allowed anywhere in the park.
Coolers with picnic lunches are allowed, as are camp chairs, 12 by 12 feet or smaller pop-up shade tents, floats and inner tubes.
For more information, go to www.cityofwimberley.com.
If that picnic lunch does not fill the bill, head on over to the Wimberly Café and enjoy pancakes and waffles served all day, every day. This historic spot was once the site of a blacksmith shop, according to the Texas State Historical Commission:
“While still a young boy, Sidney J. Pyland accompanied his parents on their journey from Tennessee to Wimberley, Texas, about 1880. In 1895, at the age of 20, Sidney opened a blacksmith shop at this location, above Cypress Creek on the busy Village Square. He married Nellie Ann Wimberley in 1897. For 15 years, Sidney forged horseshoes, built and repaired wagons, and hammered out implements for area ranchers and farmers.
“In 1910, he moved his family and blacksmith shop, intact, to San Marcos. This site is now home to Wimberley Cafe and continues to be a hub of business activity on Wimberley’s Town Square.”
Along with plain, blueberry, banana, granola and chocolate chip pancakes, the café offers things like chicken and waffles, eggs cooked to order and all the usual breakfast plates side items. Seven different kinds of omelets, migas, huevos rancheros, biscuits and gravy and French toast round out the breakfast menu.
At lunchtime, dive into some queso, fried mac and cheese, fried okra, chili cheese fries, balsamic-pecan brussels sprouts or sweet potato fries for starters. Daily lunch specials include meatloaf, pot roast, King Ranch chicken, catfish platter and shrimp platter. Hot and cold deli sandwiches including BLT, turkey avocado BLT, Santa Fe tuna melt, grilled cheese, grilled ham and cheese and reuben are served, along with burgers, hot dogs, sandwiches and cheesesteak.
Kids can choose from a burger or cheeseburger, chicken tenders with cream gravy, peanut butter and jelly, grilled cheese, hot dog or mini corn dogs, cup or bowl of mac and cheese.
Dessert offerings include banana pudding, apple pie, peach pie, rhubarb pie, Key lime pie, cheesecake, carrot cake, chocolate cake, and to wash it all down, try a soft drink or choose from a selection of wines and domestic or premium beer.
For operating hours and a look at the full menu, go to www.wimberleycafe.com.
