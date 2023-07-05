OPPERAS COVE — Sherry Hoffpauir has lived in Copperas Cove for 51 years and is well known all across Central Texas, but when she found out her U.S. Army father was being reassigned from Fort Sill, Oklahoma, and the family was moving here, she was not the least bit thrilled.
“Oh, yes, I pitched a fit,” said Hoffpauir, who first came to Copperas Cove in 1972 at the tail end of her junior year in high school. “I was going to Lawton High School, which was a huge school, and I was really involved in pep squad and different things like that. I already had my senior ring, and I came here in April or May of my junior year.
“I was not happy. I begged my parents, ‘Let me stay here with my friends.’
“It was just different. It was a big culture shock, coming here from Lawton. Everybody already had their friendships formed … And they didn’t have these programs that they have now to help the military student. You know how they have them now to help integrate you into the system (and) they have a buddy … So you don’t feel so new and isolated coming to a new school. But I got adjusted to it and it was OK.”
Hoffpauir, 68, was born in Centreville, Mississippi, and grew up in a family that included her late father, Johnny, a 20-year U.S. Army veteran who served in the Korean war and twice in Vietnam before he was medically retired in 1973; her late mother, Annie; brother, Johnny, a research chemist in Pennsylvania; and sister, Kathy, who passed away last year.
Sherry says she can no longer remember how many places the family moved prior to coming to Central Texas, but one of her favorite places to live was Panama, when her father was stationed at Fort Clayton.
“I was 13, and it was amazing,” she said. “Dad would go out in the field, and they would cut down stalks of bananas, and every time he would come home, he would bring a big ol’ stalk of bananas. There were two seasons there — rainy and hot. It was hot all year-round, but it was just really cool because you could get on the buses they have down there and go all around to the pools and different things.”
Another thing she remembers quite well is saying goodbye when her dad, a sergeant first class when he left the service, shipped out to go fight in Vietnam.
“Those were the days when the family went home when the dad went overseas or wherever,” Sherry said. “So we went back to Centreville. I went to school there, as did my brother and sister, while he was gone that year.
“You worried; you didn’t know what was going on. Back then, there wasn’t a lot of media attention like there is now, and you couldn’t talk to them on the phone all the time. You had to wait for letters, so there was a lot of wondering and what-ifs. When he came back, I believe he flew into the airport in Baton Rouge (Louisiana), and we went and picked him up. We were glad to have him home.”
Another thing she remembers from the good ol’ days is that first day of school at Copperas Cove High:
“It was awful. You’re thinking about eating (lunch) in the bathroom … One of those kinds of things. You’re brand new; you don’t know anybody. Everybody else had lived here most of their whole lives and friendships had already been formed, so you had to just kind of make your own way – and I did.
“We lived on Easy Street in Copperas Cove, so I could walk to the high school, which was where the junior high is now. That was cool that I could walk to school.
“I kind of got involved a little bit and made some friends that I have to this day. I worked in the office. I didn’t like P.E. and I got out of it by working in the office. I got to know a lot of people that way. I applied for some scholarships and got some scholarships — they were little back then, like $250, but you appreciated them.
“I think when you come from a military background, you’re a little tougher than the rest of the world. You’re used to moving, adapting to change, and you just do the best that you can.
“I think it just helps you adjust better. It makes you more open to all kinds of people. At a military post, you meet people from different states and from all over the world. Like I said, it makes you tougher, because you have to adjust to a new environment every couple of years. You learn how to adjust and make the best of things.”
It was during her senior year that something unexpected happened that eventually led Sherry into a career that she never thought about but enjoyed for decades.
“Something cool that happened was — it didn’t make me popular but people started to notice me — on the radio station in Killeen, KIXS, they did a report every day from Killeen High School. So I called the radio station one day and said that I went to Copperas Cove High School and why couldn’t we have a report?
“They said, ‘Would you like to do that?’ I said, sure, and so that was kind of my first introduction to radio. All through my senior year, I called in and did a little report, live every day on the radio, about what was going on at school. When I got out of high school, I worked at that radio station part-time while I went to CTC (Central Texas College).”
She went to school and worked part-time at the radio station for four years, and later worked as a newspaper reporter for the Copperas Cove Leader-Press.
“I covered city council, school board, wrote feature stories … then I found out I missed radio, and the sales manager at KOOV radio came across the street and offered me a job,” she said. “The station had just gone on the air and they were looking for people. I was in sales and then on Saturdays, I did the news. And on Friday nights, I did high school football scoreboard.
“I did that for about 13 years overall.”
Other stops on her resume included advertising sales for KXXV Channel 25, the Killeen Daily Herald and Artworks Advertising Agency. She also was sales director for the newly opened Shilo Inn in Killeen, and helped open the Courtyard by Marriott there.
Sherry is semi-retired now but continues to sell advertising for the Leader-Press and also volunteers with the Greater Fort Hood Area United Way board, Central Texas College Foundation board and AdventHealth Central Texas Foundation board.
“I learned about volunteering from my mother,” Sherry said. “My sister was born with a birth defect — she didn’t have her right arm. So my mother was really involved in the March of Dimes. My sister was the poster child for the March of Dimes, so early on in life we learned about volunteering and helping and giving back to the community. So I’ve always believed in that, and so did Joe.”
Joe is Joe Lombardi, Sherry’s husband of 30 years who died earlier this year in March. Known as “Big Joe,” he was a Galveston native and longtime Central Texas radio personality who became referred to as “the voice of the Bulldawgs” for his many years of announcing school sporting events.
Sherry remembers when they first met:
“I was working at the Leader-Press, across the street from the radio station,” she said. “He came over and told the receptionist he wanted to see me. I said, ‘Tell him I’m in a meeting.’ His reputation preceded him (and) I knew he had been married before. She said, OK, I’ll tell him.
“He came back the next week and I still wouldn’t see him. He came back three or four times, and finally I said, OK, I’ll go to lunch with him. I thought I could get rid of him by saying, yes. So he took me to lunch at the country club (now Hills of Cove Golf Course) and that was the start of it all.
“Joe always said he wished he’d met me earlier, and I wish that, too. I was 37 when we got married and he was 45. I think we had a good life.”
Looking back at her childhood and the years that followed, including Joe’s unexpected death, Hoffpauir, who is a die-hard Copperas Cove football fan and season ticket holder for the past 30 years, says one thing she has learned is to make the most of every day.
“I was glad that I retired three years ago,” she said. “Something I want people to know is this: Don’t wait for the extra couple of hundred dollars in your social security check or whatever. You have to live for the moment and spend as much time with your spouse as you can.
“I thought we would get on each other’s nerves (when they retired), being around each other 24/7, but we stayed busy – Joe with all his sports activities and writing a column (for the newspaper), and me with my volunteer stuff and different things. We were together but we still had lives outside of each other.
“That’s my message — don’t wait until it’s too late. Go ahead and retire and spend that time with your loved one. You can’t get that time back.”
