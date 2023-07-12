COPPERAS COVE — Barbara Mims does not remember a whole lot about being a military kid back in the 1960s and ‘70s, but one memory that does stand out is when her U.S. Army father got orders to go to Vietnam and the family had to leave Germany and come back home.
“Dad served once in Korea and twice in Vietnam,” said Mims, who first came to Copperas Cove in 1964 when she was 5 years old. “I think one time I was 8 and one time I was 10. He got orders for Germany and we were over there probably about six months. I don’t know how old I was, but we were going to school and I was learning German and everything, and I loved it.
“Then — I’ll never forget — mom called all us kids into the living room and said we had to go back to the states. She told us our dad was going to Vietnam again. I remember going into my closet in my room and just crying. We all cried and cried. We wanted to stay in Germany.”
Mims, who grew up in a family of four children, was born in Frankfurt, Germany, and her brother and one of her sisters were born overseas, as well. Her dad, Donald Hollingsworth, was a master sergeant who served 20 years in the military, first as a cook and then as a mechanic, and retired in 1974 when Barbara was 15 years old.
Except for that six months in Germany, she has lived in Copperas Cove most all her life, since the age of 5.
“As far as I know, we were only at Fort Knox, Kentucky — that was where my youngest sister was born — and Germany and here. That’s it,” she said. “So I don’t think growing up in a military family affected me too much, really. The biggest effect was when we were in Germany and had to come back. I really wanted to stay there.
“When I tell people I was born in Germany and then I tell them how long I’ve been here, they say, ‘Well, you might as well say you’re from Texas.’”
Growing up and going to school in Copperas Cove, Mims remembers not having any real issues adjusting or fitting in, since nearly all her classmates and friends were also military children.
“If one of your parents or someone you knew wasn’t in the military, you were kind of strange,” she said. “Even now, my husband has always kept his hair short and when we go somewhere, people will be, like, ‘Are you military? No? You mean civilians live here?’
“There were so many military people when I was growing up. Seems like everybody was military. You’d make friends with somebody, and then they’d be moving. Their dad would get orders and they’d be gone. I look back at my annual (yearbook) sometimes and think, ‘I wonder where so-and-so is.’ You know, the guys you can find on Facebook, but the girls — if they get married — they can be hard to find.
“One thing that kind of stands out to me is … back then they didn’t have all the stuff they have now for military kids, like all these support groups they have now for when the husband goes overseas. When they’re gone, the wives call and make sure everything is OK, and they have all these meetings and this kind of stuff. My mom had to just do the best that she could, with four kids. We didn’t have babysitters. I’m proud of my dad being in the Army, and I’m proud he fought in the war in Vietnam. I’m proud he served his country, and he never complained.”
Her father died in December 2005 at age 72 and was the first person buried at what was then the new Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen. She remembers him as the most “laid-back” person she ever knew.
“He was real easy going,” Barbara said. “He worked on Fort Hood (now Fort Cavazos) for I don’t know how many years, at the Directorate of Logistics or something, as a mechanic (after he retired from the military). They built a brand new building, and I remember when they had a big grand opening. You’d walk around and each different section, it would say who was in charge, and I’d see ‘Hollingsworth’ on a lot of different places. I told my dad, ‘You’re in charge of all these people?’
“He said, ‘Yep.’ I said, ‘Oh, you know you don’t say nothing to ‘em. You let them do whatever they want.’ He was so laid back.
“When he got sick with cancer, every time we took him to the doctor or if we had to go to the emergency room at night, I would say, ‘I’m going to go get the nurse and tell her she needs to get you a room.’ He’d say, ‘No, no, no, I’m fine.’ He never wanted anyone to dote over him. Never, never, never.
“I’ll never forget when he was in the hospital right before he passed, and when we went to see him, he said, ‘I know I’m not coming home. I guess I will be the first one there (to be buried at the new veterans cemetery).’ We were, like, ‘No, you don’t know that, Dad.’”
Mims says it is her understanding that joining the Army was not part of her father’s dream for the future when he was growing up in Atlanta, Georgia. Apparently, his mother convinced him to join the service.
“I don’t think it was really ever his plan,” she said. “I’m not saying he got in trouble — he was not in trouble with jail or anything like that — but I think he just didn’t really know what he wanted to do, and I think his mom probably finally said, ‘You need to figure it out. Maybe the Army is for you.’”
As was his nature, Master Sgt. Hollingsworth, who was a longtime commander at the Veterans of Foreign Wars post in Cove and also served as an American Legion commander, did not talk much about his experiences in Vietnam, except with other veterans. Barbara was not old enough to really know what was going on, but the family still has letters he wrote and sent home.
“He didn’t talk about it too much,” Mims said. “He wrote my mom quite a few letters, and when she moved into the nursing home, I had to go through the house, sell it, and do all that stuff, and I found those letters. I tried to read them one time and I just got kind of upset, so I haven’t really read them.
“My dad was not … I’m a hugger, and I’ve always been that way. But my dad was not like that. He was not one to hug and do all that, but when he was in Vietnam, he sent us a lot of cards — Easter and all that kind of stuff.
“I don’t think I really understood any part of it, really, until I got older. My husband’s dad was also in the military, and what’s really funny is, when my husband and I got married — well, before we got married — our parents were talking when they met and my father-in-law knew my dad’s mother. Somehow, they lived in Georgia or somewhere and they knew each other. I’ve always thought that was kind of amazing.”
After she graduated from Cove High, Barbara went to work on Fort Hood (now Fort Cavazos) at the Army and Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES), where she stayed for 36 years until she retired. It was there that she met her future husband, Kenneth, when she was 20 years old. They got married a year later and are coming up on their 43rd wedding anniversary.
“I met him at the Comanche Shoppette on post,” Mims said. “He was a laborer and I was a cashier. Sometimes when it got busy, he’d have to come bag groceries and we just started talking. My youngest sister was already married, so we started going to her house and playing cards.”
The couple never had children, which is something Barbara thinks about now and then, but she figures it was something that was never meant to be.
“I had a lot of female issues when I was young,” she said. “I really did want at least one, but I tell my husband sometimes, ‘I really wish we would have had a kid. I’d like to have known what it would have been like.’ A lot of my friends are getting older, and a lot of them are moving closer to where their kids live. I tell my husband I don’t have any place to move to.
“But my niece lived in Miami, Florida, and she moved here to Cedar Park, and she has two little ones. We go down there a lot and visit with them, and we just love them to death.”
Both her sisters eventually left Copperas Cove, but Barbara — a former chairman for Rabbit Fest and Relay for Life — and her brother never did. This is her home and probably always will be, she says.
“I had a good job (and) I met my husband, and I just decided to stay,” she said. “My older sister and younger sister are back now, so everybody lives in the area.
“It has really grown, but I think there is still room for a lot more growth. There’s a lot more things they could bring to Copperas Cove. You know, when we got here, there was one lane going to Temple. One lane each way. There was nothing in Copperas Cove; no restaurants. I remember when we got Applebee’s here, we were ecstatic. My dad loved to go out and eat.
“We lived behind where that pet supply store (on Business 190) is now. That used to be Connell Chevrolet, and when my dad retired, he worked there as a mechanic. We lived right behind there, and there was a drive-in theater right behind our house.
“We had a privacy fence, and then there was a chain link fence from the drive-in, so we put boards between the fences and that’s where we sat and watched the movie. Then, we used to help the guy clean up. We’d pick up trash and find money and all kinds of stuff. The days back then were great. I don’t know about you, but now I see the kids who all they want to do is get on their phone. I get on my phone, too — I’m not gonna lie — but they can’t live without their phone. It’s crazy.
“I’m comfortable here, and with the prices of things now … there’s no way we’re going to move. Our house is paid for and housing prices have jumped tremendously. I’m never going to leave.”
