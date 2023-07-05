COPPERAS COVE — Lola Ross was 10 years old when she got her first toothbrush.
“I had no idea what a toothbrush was,” the longtime Copperas Cove resident said. “We were so poor, I’d never had a toothbrush.”
Not only did she go without a toothbrush and other things most people take for granted for the first decade of her life, Ross also endured repeated sexual abuse and was removed from her mother’s custody and placed in foster care, where she remained until she joined the Women’s Army Corps a few months after graduating high school in the state of Washington in 1963.
“I was a foster kid for seven-and-a-half years, so I really had to stop and think on my own, what could I do?” she said. “Back then, unless you had the money, it wasn’t important for girls to go to college and whatnot. I don’t know what I was dreaming of … I had heard the Army recruiter come out and she had talked about the different things you could do in the military.
“That interested me, because I knew that I could get training, but also have a place to sleep and eat and have clothing. That was the big thing. I graduated in May and two days after I turned 18 in September, I joined.”
The Women’s Army Corps (WAC) was created during World War II to allow women to serve in noncombat positions and remained a separate unit of the U.S. Army until 1978, when male and female forces were integrated.
Basic training and advanced individual training for Lola were at Anniston, Alabama, and she excelled. She also learned a lot about a world she “knew nothing about.”
“It was such an eye-opener for a country bumpkin,” she said. “When I went into the military, I saw all these different people from all different walks of life. I had never seen black people except on TV. Up in the farming community where I was from, you had Mexicans come in and pick the crops. Sometimes, Indians (Native Americans) from Canada would come down. So those are the different kinds of people I was used to, but I never knew any blacks.
“As far as the training, I thought they were trying to kill us the first two weeks. I’ve never ached so much in my life.
“We learned about the military; about all the different ranks. We lived in a great, big bay. There were probably at least 40 women in this bay. You had your bed and two lockers. I learned how to put a footlocker together. Back then, we wore nylons (stockings) and you had to roll them a certain way to get them very tight. The sergeant would come in and she’d take that or your underwear and bounce it off the bed. If it opened, you got a gig (a demerit). If it didn’t open, you were in good shape.
“Our PT uniform that we had to wear every day consisted of a pair of shorts and then a skirt that buttoned up the front. You’d take the skirt off to do PT. The shorts were not short-shorts. They were more like Bermuda-type shorts. I think they must have made them in the ‘50s, because they were really out of fashion. And then, of course, combat boots, and you had a dress green uniform that we got about the third week of training.
“I remember there was a lieutenant colonel, and she was an older lady. I would say probably in her 40s. At that time, that was a really high rank. The top person in the Women’s Army Corps was a full colonel. There could only be one colonel. That’s as far as you could go.
“I admired this woman. She was at basic training, and the only thing I had against her was when she came through and was doing an inspection. She came to me and she couldn’t find anything wrong; everything was perfect. All of a sudden, I saw out of the corner of my eye (that) she got this smile on her face and she said, ‘Unauthorized pet.’
“I’m thinking, ‘What the hell is an unauthorized pet?’
“It was a dead fly on my shelf. I got a gig for that. When I was getting ready to graduate from basic training, I had three gigs. Everybody else had in the hundreds.
“The neat thing about having that (low) number of gigs (was) it was an honor to be on the flag patrol. You got to put the flag up in the morning and bring it down in the evening. And then you got to go to the first of the line in the dining facility, and you got a special table. It was a big honor.”
From Anniston, Ross headed to Fort Ritchie, Maryland, for her first duty assignment as a personnel specialist. Her career was getting off to a fine start when she met and fell in love with a fellow soldier. When they decided to get married in 1965, things got complicated.
“He was in finance, and they combined the personnel and finance departments,” she said. “I did not want anything to do with that man. I just wanted to be left alone, to be truthful. My idea was to go into the military and to be able to travel. That was a big thing for me. I thought I’d make it to Europe and everything. Well, I didn’t.
“Back then, when you got married, they didn’t care whether you went with your husband or not. I was at Fort Ritchie, and my husband was leaving to go to Fort Bliss, Texas. I had asked to be reassigned and they said, ‘Oh, there’s nothing there.’ Michael and I talked about it, and he said, ‘You know, I didn’t marry you to have you here in Maryland while I’m down in Texas,’ and I agreed. We tried really hard to find a spot in El Paso for me. If I had known then what I know now, what I could have done is let Michael go, and he could have found a spot for me, and I could have transferred. When I got to Fort Bliss, there were all kinds of spots I could have taken. I would have loved to have stayed in. I really enjoyed it.”
A year-and-a-half after enlisting, Lola traded her role as a soldier for being an Army wife. Once again, she entered a whole new world.
“Totally different,” she said. “Being in the military and being used to doing things a certain way, and then getting out of the military and into the civilian world … Oh, my goodness. You’re used to working hard in the military – I was, anyway. When I became a civilian, they were a little more lax and everything, and I wasn’t used to that.
“I had done summer jobs as a teenager, but in the military, the regimentation is there. You get up; you go eat; you go to work; and you make sure everything is done according to what the rules are. Getting out into civilian life … Oh, you’ve got an hour for lunch? Oh, well, if you make it back in an hour, that’s fine. If you don’t, you don’t. I thought, ‘Are you kidding me?’
“It got to me a little bit, but I learned to survive in that atmosphere.”
Along with a civil service career that lasted 25 years, Lola also took on the duties of a noncommissioned officer wife, volunteering to help support families in Michael’s unit long before there were things like Family Support Groups.
“Mike was a first sergeant, so it was like taking care of the family when the husband was away. Making sure they had everything they needed,” she said. “Kind of like being a mother hen, I guess.
“When we were in Germany, on special occasions like Easter and Thanksgiving and Christmas, we always had dinner at our house. We had a lot of single soldiers in Michael’s finance company, which was not that big. So I would invite them up, and sometimes the family members would come, and we would spend the day cooking and eating and playing games. Trying to make things special for them.”
Mike went to Vietnam in 1967-68 and 1970-71, and Lola remembers those years as “horrible.”
“That first time was the Tet offensive,” she said. “I heard about the Tet offensive on TV, and I did not hear from Michael. The fighting was near where he was and it was really scary.
“You’d get mail once a day; sometimes two and three (letters). All of a sudden, the letters stopped. I think it was about two weeks later, I got all these letters at once, and I didn’t know which ones to look at first. After that, we started numbering our letters.
“That first time was bad, but the second time was bad, too. What scared me the most is that afterwards, he told me about an airplane ride that he took. He had to go up and pay some soldiers, and one of the engines went out, then the second one started going out. They finally landed, but he said, ‘I’ll never go on another airplane.’”
Mike, an E-8 master sergeant/first sergeant, retired from Fort Hood (now Fort Cavazos) in 1983, while Lola continued in civil service until she retired 16 years ago.
Then, life took a dramatic turn following a routine doctor visit.
“I went to a dermatology appointment … About 10 years ago,” Lola said. “I had a couple places (on her skin) that were kind of worrisome. Well, I had a cyst on the top of my head and she said, ‘You know, we should take this off.’ I said, ‘Well, it’s not hurting me,’ but lo and behold, as soon as I got home, the darn thing started hurting, so I called her back and got another appointment.
“She removed it and I heard her say, ‘Oh.’ I thought, what does that mean? She said, ‘There is something growing underneath the cyst, and I don’t know what it is, so I’m going to do a biopsy and I should get the results back in three or four days.’
“She called me on the fourth day and said, ‘I’ve already made an appointment for you to see a surgeon. It is desmoplastic melanoma and it has to be removed.’ I said, ‘What is that?’ She said, ‘It’s a very rare cancer that I will never see again in my lifetime.’”
That was the beginning of a five-year battle with three different kinds of cancer, including lung cancer, breast cancer and a benign growth that threatened her eyesight. At one time, chemotherapy ravaged her liver and she wound up hospitalized in intensive care.
Now, Lola has regular checkups and has been cancer free for five years.
“So far, I haven’t had any more problems,” the 77-year-old mother of two, grandmother of four, and great-grandmother of one said. “When you hear that ‘C’ word, it is completely devastating. When I was getting ready to have that first round of chemo and everything, I just decided I had no control over it. I totally believe in God and I knew that he would take me through it. I felt like if he wanted me to be here, he would take me through it gracefully.”
Lola and Mike were married 55 years when he died two years ago. Looking back, Lola says that while her life has included its share of challenges and heartache, probably the only regret she has is not being able to make a career in the military. She has a strong faith, and that is one thing that has helped her make it through.
“I’ve had to work at it,” she said. “I try to choose people who are positive to be around. I know that there are negative people, but I don’t hang around them too long.
“Most of my friends are at church, and to me, that’s the best place to be. I want to continue to be thankful for everything that has happened to me. Right now, I’m having adrenal failure, so I’m taking medication for that. The pituitary gland tumor is coming back, which I knew it was going to because they can’t ever get it all the way out. I was sure I was going to be dead before it ever came back. But I think that is affecting my adrenal system. I have to really work at having the energy to do things. I have no energy whatsoever, but I have to just push myself.
“I have to be thankful — I really do. I see so many people who have so many problems. If I can help anyone, I do. I think my number one thing (to help maintain a positive attitude) is to be kind to others. It costs absolutely nothing to say, ‘You look great today.’ You see that person who might be down and out, and you need to say something positive to them. I think also helping others in need. My friend used to throw away clothes, and I would say, ‘No, there are people out there who could use those.’ She said, ‘But they’re old.’ I said, ‘They’re old to you, but new to somebody else.’
“My mom and dad — my foster parents — were so good to me. Really took care of me (and) taught me so much. I think that’s where I got my giving spirit. My dad had a grocery store during the Depression, and people would come in and he would give them credit until he was totally out of money. Then he had to close the store and go to work as a logger.
“We were cleaning out the house when I was older and I remember seeing his ledgers upstairs, and I asked my mom, ‘Did any of these people ever pay Dad back. There are some pretty hefty bills in here.’ She said, no, none of them ever paid a dime back.
“I said, ‘Mom, that is not the Christian way.’
She said, ‘Yes, but we have to forgive them.’
“I can’t feel sorry for myself. I think I’ve had a good life. Maybe the first 10-and-a-half years were in the toilet, but I’ve had a good life since then.”
