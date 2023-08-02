NASHVILLE, Tennessee — God, family and country are the values that country music hit maker, author and Army veteran Craig Morgan reflects in his heart and actions every day. And Saturday night he lived out those priorities on the stage of the Grand Ole Opry when he surprised the sold out audience by enlisting and being sworn in to the U.S. Army Reserve during the live show.
“I’m excited to once again serve my country and be all I can be in hopes of encouraging others to be a part of something greater than ourselves,” shares Morgan. “I love being an artist, but I consider it a true privilege and honor to work with what I believe are the greatest of Americans, my fellow soldiers. God Bless America. Go Army.”
Morgan previously served seventeen years in the Army and Army Reserve with the 101st and 82nd Airborne Divisions as an staff sergeant and fire support specialist, including Airborne, Air Assault and Rappel Master among his certifications. He is now returning to serve his country in a new way — as a soldier in the Army Reserve. The newly sworn in staff sergeant and warrant officer candidate will continue touring and releasing new music in his civilian career while simultaneously serving our country in the Army Reserve.
“No matter who you are or where you’re from, service in the United States Army is a unique, life-changing honor,” said Gen. Andrew Poppas, commander, US Army Forces Command, who officiated Morgan’s ceremony. “Every soldier who enters the Army has the opportunity to become the best version of themselves, and Staff Sgt. Morgan is no exception. I look forward to seeing what he accomplishes and how he impacts other soldiers around the Army.”
A recipient of the Army’s Outstanding Civilian Service Medal and the USO Merit Award, as well as a member of the U.S. Field Artillery Hall of Fame, Morgan will be assigned to Redstone Arsenal, Alabama. His commitment to serving our country demonstrates answering one’s call to service while providing opportunities to “Be All You Can Be.” Morgan’s return to service acts to inspire others to answer their own call to service while unlocking their full potential.
“It has been such an honor to work alongside Craig on his return to the U.S. Army Reserve,” said U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn, R-Tennessee. “Craig has long been a champion of our military, with his support spanning his previous active duty service and an accomplished career in music. His dedication to serving our country exemplifies the very best of the volunteer spirit, and I know his story will be an inspiration to Americans considering the call to serve.”
