KILLEEN — She grew up the daughter of an 82nd Airborne Division trooper who served 22 years in the military, but Christina Valenzuela had no plans to follow in her father’s military footsteps until she suddenly found herself out on the streets her senior year in high school.
“I am LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender) and that was right about the time my mother found out, and she kicked me out of the house,” said Christina, a Killeen resident who graduated high school in El Paso in 1994. “I was just graduating and so I lived with a friend’s mother who needed childcare for her three-year-old that summer until she got home from work.
“When she kicked me out, I had my school backpack on and I had just been in one of those gymnasium inservices (school assemblies) where everybody goes and gets announcements, and a Navy recruiter was there. She was, like, ‘How do you feel about the military?’
“I was, like, ‘Pbbbbbbffffffffttttttt.’
“She gave me a card and I put it in my backpack. When mom kicked me out, I was walking down the street and I had that card and so I called her. She met me at McDonald’s and bought me something to eat. The rest is history.”
Valenzuela reported to Naval Station Great Lakes, Illinois, for basic training in 1995. Were there any surprises?
“No, that didn’t come until later, when I deployed into combat,” she said, laughing. “That was when I thought, ‘What did I get myself into?’ The whole plane is rattling and you’re about to land and you see dudes getting their nerves together, getting their gear together. Saying their prayers; texting their wives. It’s wild.
“But going into boot camp was more like, any monkey can do this. You just need to shut up. That’s what I was thinking. Unfortunately, I couldn’t shut up, so I got into a lot of trouble. Not anything that’s going to be on the service record, but I did a lot of pushups — a lot of pushups. But otherwise, never in jail and never pregnant.
“I would say, never married, but in the military, I did have to get married to another homosexual (male) Marine, in order to hide from persecution. This was still prior to don’t ask; don’t tell. As a Marine, he needed to reflect that he had a wholesome, traditional home life, or you don’t get chosen for advancement. They tell you if they wanted you to have a wife, they would have issued you one, but they do like to see healthy, heterosexual activity amongst people.
“The best way to do that is to see someone off running around at the bars, womanizing or whatever, but you don’t want that person in leadership, either. So they look toward the stable, married with children, all-into-the-Corps, types for advancement. He recognized that and came to me — I’m relatively feminine — and asked if I would marry him. We were friends forever, and we stayed married for years — never consummated; never cohabitated; nothing like that. He ended up falling in love with an Asian lawyer who said she’d be damned if he was going to stay married to me, which was fine. I just told him he’d have to pay for the divorce or whatever. We’re still friends.”
Christina says she saw plenty of major and minor discrimination toward homosexuals during her five years’ active duty, but nothing too serious directed at her personally.
“I won’t say I got into trouble, but there were those around me who were taken from their bunks and I never saw them again,” she said. “There is a publication that I had the benefit of reading before I went into the military called ‘Conduct Unbecoming: Gays and Lesbians in the U.S. Military.’ It’s a fantastic read. It talks about throwing queers overboard in the middle of the Atlantic in the middle of the night or keeping them in the closet — literally in the closet for days and days, (defecating) on themselves until they admitted they were homosexual and gave the names of other homosexuals in the area.
“There was some hazing. Dudes acting stupid; saying dumb s—t. Some of the scheduling for when I worked. Being very lonely. Not being able to talk to people or interact without really governing every word that you said. If you got caught saying something and someone said, hey, she said something like this to me, you could go up for court martial (or) captain’s mast or whatever, and then it was a whole s—t storm.
“I got through it and I actually was admired on the down low because people knew I was gay, but I was approachable and people liked me so they kind of low-key steered other gays to me, I guess.‘Hey, Valenzuela, there’s a girl who’s gonna pass by. You should probably know her. Ha, ha, ha.’ That meant I needed to help integrate this queer into the new duty station, whether it was male or female. That would happen often.
“In boot camp, we all had to shower together. There were probably a handful of queer girls and 50 other girls, all mixed in. So you had to really be cognizant of how someone would feel if — or how I would feel — in extreme situations. Like, if I had to shower with men.
“In school, everybody knew who the queers were by that time and it was only me and another girl who were in the class to learn how to be a medic. I showered late. She showered early before everybody else, and then everybody else showered, and then I showered. We kind of dealt with things that way.
“It was OK like that.”
Christina was born at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, and the family moved to Germany for eight years when she was three. Then came the Fort Bliss years, followed by Christina joining the Navy. She served five years as a medic on active duty and then three years in the reserve. Her first duty station was Okinawa, Japan, and she served a month-long deployment to Bahrain, off the coast of Saudi Arabia, as a member of the Navy Reserve.
“That was right after 9/11,” she said. “Being with the Navy, we deployed to do some coastal monitoring for the deployments that were going through the area … to make sure things were kosher for American assets to go through. It was right after 9/11.”
After leaving the service, Christina went to work for the Department of Veterans Affairs, first as a mental telehealth technician in Maryland, then a mental health researcher in Waco, and then working with troubled veterans in Houston. A debilitating neck injury forced her to leave the VA, and now she owns an energy healing business in Killeen that is designed to help both veterans and civilians suffering from mental health and other trauma-related issues.
Her business, Metaphysical Medic, uses a variety of customized therapies, including massage, Reiki (a Japanese form of alternative medicine), herbal and plant medicine, nutrition and spiritual counseling.
“My message is, there’s hope,” Christina said. “If you’re fed up with western care — and I’m not telling anyone to stop taking their medications — you can introduce natural things into your life, whatever that means, so you can feel healthier and better.
“What’s beautiful in dealing with herbal health and natural health is that it all boils down to the same thing — there is an energetic imbalance, for whatever reason. Whether it’s emotional (trauma), or you got hit by a car, or you got stood up or whatever, all of those things are treated the same.
“Everybody has the same energetic makeup, just like we have the same physiological makeup — arms, legs. Whether it’s a veteran or civilian, these treatments are for the human consciousness, so you will find a different and more substantial level of healing, dealing with what is organic for you, versus the chemicals and things that have been invented to help us overcome symptoms.
“Metaphysical Medic is not something that detests western medicine. I am the translation of metaphysics into western medicine. I understand them both, and there is room for them both. If I have a goal, it would be to translate and to show with my own hands western experts who could help funnel those (natural) health mechanisms into the United States treatment system — because they work.”
For more information, go to www.metaphysicalmedic.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.