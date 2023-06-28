COPPERAS COVE — Alicia Traeger grew up in a military family, so when her U.S. Army husband went off to war in Afghanistan, she may not have been fully prepared for what was to come, but she had plenty of help.
“My parents did not allow me to be one of those Army wives who sat around and sulked and felt sorry for myself,” the 32-year-old mother of three said. “When I found out he was deploying, I was upset. I was scared. My dad said, ‘This is what he signed up for. You have to understand this could happen, and you have to make the best of it.’”
Alicia was born in Michigan and moved around a handful of times during her childhood. By the time high school rolled around, the family was living on Fort Hood (now Fort Cavazos) and it was there that she met a fellow Shoemaker High School student who was also from a military family.
“We were actually neighbors on Fort Hood (now Fort Cavazos),” said Alicia, a Copperas Cove resident for the past 14 years. “We went to the same high school (in Killeen), and we met at the bus stop. We’ve been together since we were 15.”
Both teens were planning to go to college after graduation in 2009, but life threw them a big, breaking curveball when they found out Alicia was expecting a baby.
“Tim had been accepted to the University of Arizona. He was planning on going to college before he joined the Army,” she said. “He always wanted to join the Army, but he wanted to go in as an officer. I had gotten an acceptance letter from Duke (University). I probably was never going to go out-of-state, but we were both looking at going to college. Then when we had Jayden, he just decided he wanted to provide for the family.
“I felt bad because I knew that was not what he wanted. I knew he had other plans, and I had other plans. But he excelled in the military. He did very well.”
Tim enlisted and headed off to basic training, and not long after that, the 88M truck driver found out he was going to Afghanistan.
“We weren’t married at that point. He proposed to me on Christmas Eve and then he left in March. He came back and he was home for two days when we found out he was deploying. We were planning a wedding, and we had to move it up. We got married right before he left.
“When he was gone, if I ever got emotional about it, my parents always told me, ‘You get one day to cry and be upset. After that, you pull yourself up by your bootstraps and go on.’ So the day he left, I was allowed to be upset. After that, they said, ‘It’s time to buckle up, buttercup, and go. You’ve got Jayden and you have to take care of him.’
“I lived with my parents and my family, so I had a lot of support. I wasn’t alone. My mom taught me to be the kind of wife I wanted to be, so I didn’t get into the standard military drama. She told me the way to pass the time was every payday, send a care package, and make it funny.
“So for Christmas, I sent him a care package with a Christmas tree. For Halloween, I sent a Halloween bucket, and in the summertime, I sent him an inflatable pool with a football.
“Tim and my dad were in Afghanistan at the same time, and they would actually meet up to see each other. I think Tim deployed first and my dad deployed a few months after, and then he would go on missions and meet up with Tim, or Tim would meet up with him. I want to say that was 2010. It was a month after we got married. My dad would call my mom and let them know that Tim’s OK, or Tim would call and say, ‘Hey, I just saw Dad.’”
Tim was doing well in the Army and enjoying the military, but a back injury he suffered in Afghanistan proved too much and he wound up leaving the service after six years. He worked as a furniture salesman in Harker Heights for a while, then started substitute teaching for area schools, went back to school himself and is now a full-time junior high school teacher.
Alicia, who always had an interest in the medical field, took training to become an EMT (emergency medical technician), went to the fire academy in Killeen, attended paramedic training at Central Texas College and worked for six years as a firefighter and paramedic in Burnet, about 40 miles south-southeast of Copperas Cove.
In 2020, the Traeger family grew from three to four, and by the time baby No. 3 came along, Alicia decided it was time to hang up her uniform.
“I loved being a paramedic, trying to put puzzle pieces together to try and figure out what was wrong and help somebody. I really liked being someone people depended on when they needed help. I loved the adrenaline of helping people. Fires were OK … It just wasn’t my favorite. I had a few close calls with fires, and there comes a point when you just wonder if it is really worth (the risk) anymore.
“I still love the fire department, but after a while, you decide it’s just not worth it when you have two small babies at home. I was working 48 hours on (and) 96 hours off. With Jayden, that took a while for him to get used to. Tim and I are used to him being gone because he was always in the field or on CQ (charge of quarters), so we were kind of used to being gone from each other. When I quit, it was an adjustment. It was, like, we were seeing too much of each other,” she said, laughing.
Now, Alicia is co-owner and operator with her mother of Lil Blessings Ultrasound in Cove Terrace Shopping Center. The business was recognized last year as one of the Killeen Daily Herald’s best businesses in Central Texas.
Alicia talks about her inspiration for opening the shop that offers ultrasound scanning, gender determination, and other services for expectant mothers:
“When I was pregnant with my second, it was 2020 and the start of COVID. Tim wasn’t allowed to come to any of my doctor’s appointments. It was always FaceTime in the parking lot, and that was something that always bothered me.
“I just felt like I was alone, and I didn’t like being looked at like I had no support system, even though he wasn’t being allowed in there. I had paid for different ultrasound studios where Tim could go in and at least be able to see, and they wouldn’t let Jayden go … which didn’t make sense because he was our immediate family.
“The third one I paid for, I said, ‘We don’t have a babysitter, so if you don’t let him go, then I can’t come.’ So they finally let Jayden come, but I was telling my parents, ‘This is so frustrating. These studios just want me for my money; they keep rushing me out. I feel like they’re taking away this experience that I want so bad.’
“My mom was, like, ‘If you feel this way, how do you think other people feel about it?’
“So, we had the idea of opening up this business. We wanted them to have the experience that they deserved, and we’ve made that our mission. That moms are happy that they have their support. If their husbands are not there, we live-stream it so they can be involved. They can bring their kids. We make sure we have a children’s area. We wanted to never have a mom feel the same way that I felt.
“We have a lot of military wives come in, and a lot of the husbands right now are deployed to Poland and places like that, and they’re some of the strongest women I’ve ever met. Some have two or three kids, and they’re dealing with their husband being gone, maybe a high-risk pregnancy. I think a lot of them are amazing. Some are struggling because they’ve never dealt with it before, but I learn a lot from them. Just watching how they handle it is amazing to see.”
Looking back at the unexpected twists and turns her life took 15 years ago, Alicia says there might have been a few pangs of regret at one time, but no more.
“My mom always taught me that everything happens for a reason. She always told me that Jayden coming into our lives was the universe’s way of telling us we needed to grow up. I think if it wasn’t for Jayden, we wouldn’t be who we are today,” she said.
“We tried to be the parents he deserved. We don’t really know anything different. I’m sure if we really thought about everything we missed out on, it might have bothered us a long time ago, but I think the thing that really sucked back then is we missed our senior prom and our graduation. I didn’t get to walk with my class, but we (she and Tim) did it together. We both missed out on certain things and we both made sacrifices, but I think that made us stronger. It wasn’t just one of us having to do something. We stuck together the whole time, and we always put Jayden first.
“It’s actually surreal, because he is entering high school right now. When he graduates, he will be the age we were when we had him. So it’s kind of surreal to see everything going full circle; watching him and seeing how well he’s doing makes us feel like we’ve done something right.
“I think I was fortunate to have a teacher who went through it. My mom knew the ins and outs of it. My dad was deployed when all that first started (in the Middle East) and so, in my opinion, she went through one of the toughest times anybody went through.
“I think if I had to do it from scratch on my own, I think it would have been a different story.”
