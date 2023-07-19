If you haven’t noticed by now, every day of the year is some sort of national “something” day. Usually multiple somethings, for that matter, and July 19 is no different.
Some of them I’m totally on board with. Did you know that July 19 is National Hot Dog Day and National Daiquiri Day?
I will have no problem celebrating with some nice, cold daiquiris and some hot dogs loaded with all my favorite fixins. Another edible in the spotlight is National Raspberry Cake Day. I suppose it could go well with the daiquiris, at least.
And every day seems to honor a profession, and this one is Flight Attendant Safety Professionals Day. Even us journalists get a day, although it’s also known as National Day on Writing, celebrated on Oct. 20.
I actually had to look that up. I’m usually so busy writing that every day is National Day on Writing for me.
What else is being celebrated? Some pretty um, unusual, things as well. It is Stick Your Tongue Out Day and Take Your Poet to Work Day. That’s right, it says “poet” and not “pet,” so definitely not a typo. Apparently there actually is a National Take Your Dog to Work Day, which is the Friday after Father’s Day. Cats get their day to shine on the third Monday in June.
There seriously is a day for everything. I bet there is even a national alligator day — wait, just checked. It’s May 29. I wouldn’t recommend taking them to work, though, although I guess states such as Florida would probably do it anyway.
One of the odder things celebrated July 19 is it’s National Flitch Day. I seriously had to look that one up, and it turns out a flitch is basically a slab of bacon. It’s a day based on old English tradition dating back to thirteenth or fourteenth century, apparently.
According to checkiday.com, “married couples would prove that neither one of them had had any thoughts over the previous year and a day in which they wished that they hadn’t been married.
The couple would kneel in the churchyard on two hard, pointed stones while taking an oath in front of monks and the rest of the town. If it was believed that they hadn’t had any thoughts of regret, they were given a flitch of bacon and were paraded around town.”
Hey, it’s free bacon. Although, it was also mentioned that it was rare for a couple to actually get that slab of bacon.
It is also New Friends Day, although New Friends Day is also celebrated on Jan. 19 and Oct. 19 as well.
That’s OK, though, because new friends are always a cause for celebration, and military-related families are usually pretty good at making them.
So, cheers! Time to make new friends while drinking daiquiris and eating hot dogs.
