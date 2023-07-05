Texas is known around the world for a number of different things, like cowboys and cowgirls, oil fields, the Alamo, NASA, kolaches, the Dallas Cowboys, longhorn cattle, bluebonnets, wide-open spaces, rodeo, hot weather and … Some of the best barbecue on the planet.
Ask someone which state in the U.S. has the best smoked meats and sides, and you are liable to spark a serious discussion.
Is it Tennessee?
Missouri?
Florida?
Georgia?
The Carolinas?
All depends on which variety you favor, but according to some, the best barbecue anywhere is found right here in the Lone Star State, which is great news for satisfying a craving for tender, slow-cooked brisket, pork ribs, smoky sausage, a juicy half-a-chicken, with maybe a side of mac ‘n cheese, cole slaw, baked beans and/or potato salad, topped off with a dish of homemade banana pudding or peach cobbler.
Even better news is that a number of the finest barbecue joints in the state are right here in Central Texas.
Weekend road trip, anyone?
Now, here in the immediate Killeen-Fort Cavazos area, there are places like Rudy’s, True Texas BBQ, Band of Brothers BBQ, Petty’s BBQ and Miller’s Smokehouse, but anyone interested in a little sightseeing adventure and trying out a new spot down the road is in for a treat.
About 30 minutes southwest of Austin is The Salt Lick, a cash-only barbecue joint established in 1967. With recipes dating back to the 1800s, the meat here is smoked over a live oak fire, with briskets cooked for 20 to 24 hours. First item on the menu is all-you-can-eat beef brisket, sausage, pork ribs, potato salad, coleslaw and beans (bread, pickles, onions on request) for $32.95 per person. They also serve regular plates, small plates, sandwiches, meat by the pound, a variety of sides, desserts like blackberry or peach cobbler, pecan pie and chocolate pecan pie.
The Salt Lick is located at 18300 FM 1826 in Driftwood. See saltlickbbq.com for more information.
A half-hour southeast of Austin along State Highway 183 are four of the state’s most acclaimed barbecue restaurants, all located in the small town of Lockhart, known as the Barbecue Capital of Texas.
Along with the original Black’s Barbecue, one of the oldest family-owned ‘cue restaurants in the Lone Star state, Chisholm Trail Barbecue features a cafeteria-style serving line that has earned it a spot on Texas Monthly magazine’s list of best barbecue restaurants. Smitty’s Market has also made that coveted list, and Kreuz Market is the first place visitors will likely see entering town along 183.
Down in Llano, an hour-and-a-half southwest of Fort Cavazos near Lake Buchanan, is the famed Cooper’s Old-Time Pit Barbecue, another spot where hungry folks drive from miles around and sometimes stand in long lines for their turn to choose servings of beef ribs, brisket, cabrito, chicken, rib eye, two-inch thick pork chops, pork loin, prime rib, sausage, sirloin and turkey right off the barbecue pit. Established in Llano in 1962, Cooper’s offers on-line ordering and shipping is also available. Go to coopersbbqllano.com for details.
About an hour south of Austin, another highly rated spot that boasts “world-famous” barbecue is the Original City Market BBQ, 633 E. Davis Street, in the heart of downtown Luling.
Finally, and last but certainly not least, there is Louie Mueller Barbecue in downtown Taylor, about an hour’s drive south of Killeen. This self-described “cathedral of smoke” dates back to 1949 and has been in the Mueller family ever since.
Such items as sliced and chopped smoked brisket, sausage and jalapeño sausage, smoked turkey breast, beef ribs and pork tenderloin are on the menu, and on-line ordering and shipping is available at www.louiemuellerbarbecue.com.
So, skip breakfast or at least save plenty of room, saddle up and head on out soon for a lip-smackin’ taste of Texas.
Rudy’s - Okay
True Texas BBQ - Too expensive
Band of Brothers BBQ - Never been
Petty’s BBQ - No. They want you to buy everything on the menu.
Miller’s Smokehouse - Best in Bell County hands down!
Big Hoss - No and no! They ought to ashamed for that mess they tried to sell to Soldiers at the FORT HOOD PX
Bones BBQ - Pretty good
I would love to try Monty's BBQ in Copperas Cove
Clem Mikeskas need to close.
In the Austin area, I recommend Vick's BBQ in South Austin, The Salt Lick, Meyers or Southside in Elgin
