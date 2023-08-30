When he decided to join the military right after high school, one thing retired U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Billy Spiller Sr. did not count on was having to wrestle alligators in a Louisiana swamp during basic training.
Spiller grew up “dirt poor” in a family of six kids down in south Texas, and so when it came time to choose a path for his future, he decided buttoning up a military uniform was his best option for success.
“My parents were putting my other siblings through college, and I was the one that said, ‘No, I’ll go into the military.’ Out of all my siblings (five brothers and sisters), I was the only one who didn’t go to college,” said Spiller, a longtime Killeen resident who coached his son, Billy Jr., in AAU track and field, and watched him lead the Killeen High School Kangaroos to a state football championship in 1991.
Spiller was born in Bay City, about 220 miles south-southeast of Killeen-Fort Cavazos. He graduated high school there in 1972 and headed straight to U.S. Army basic training at Fort Polk (now Fort Johnson), Louisiana, where things got off to a bit of a rough start.
“It started off bad,” he said, laughing. “I had my first encounter with alligators right there.
“We were going out on bivouac. We’re by this creek and lo and behold, I see the water rolling and rolling, and up comes an alligator out of the creek, headed towards my tent. I was not a soldier at that time — I was still a baby — and I didn’t want no part of that. I’m afraid of reptiles. He was pretty good size. My drill sergeant came and got him out of the way.”
Although he did not get much sleep that night — “They could have put me on guard duty all night,” Spiller said — things smoothed out fairly quickly and he went on to Fort Gordon, Georgia, for advanced individual training in communications. His first duty station was Fort Sill, Oklahoma (1973-75), and then on to Korea for a year.
One of the favorite assignments during his 21-year career was Germany, and his least favorite tour was probably the Middle East in 1991, where he was part of an advance party leading the way in the war known as Operation Desert Storm.
“We had several firefights,” Spiller said. “Those were not good experiences. We were up with the artillery, leading the way. The scariest part was, with our equipment — mobile subscribers and stuff; cell phones — we were the ones putting up those big ol’ antennas, and you can’t camouflage those things.
“The only time we came under fire was when we were moving (in convoys). We had M-16s, but the artillery personnel with the big guns covered us. We took cover anywhere we could find it — foxholes, behind vehicles, things of that nature.
“When I got back from Desert Storm, they tried to entice me to stay in by promoting me to master sergeant. That would have meant taking a three-year extension. I said, no, I’m not doing that.”
When he hung up his combat boots in 1993, Spiller went to work for the next 24 years as a bus driver for the Killeen Independent School District.
“It was great,” he said. “I really enjoyed it. You just have to get things under control in the beginning. I got them (students) in shape real quick like.”
Something else he did after retirement was continue coaching the Central Texas Cruisers, an AAU youth track club he founded in 1980. Earlier this year, Spiller was named to the South Texas AAU Track and Field Hall of Fame.
“It was an honor,” Coach Spiller said. “Really, it’s about the kids. The kids is the bottom line. Without them, there would be no me. Without those kids, none of this would be possible. I had the initial crew, and now I’ve had some of their kids. I enjoy every bit of it. This is my 43rd year, and I don’t feel a day over 21 right now.
“I went to the (AAU) Junior Olympics when I was a kid. As I graduated and went into the military, when Billy Jr. got of age — I think it was, like, 11 years old — I decided I was going to get him into track and field. So we became a one-man wrecking crew.
“We went to Palo Alto, California, and he won the long jump at that meet. Set a record. He jumped 19-10, I think it was. He won his age group, of course, and nobody else at that meet jumped farther than he did.
“That was the beginning of it.
“I want people to know that this club is for anybody who is interested in track and field. Our youngest is four and our oldest is 18 — that’s the cutoff age. It’s very family oriented. We want you to come out and learn the art of track and field, whether they make it to nationals or not. They’re all champions in my eyes.”
A couple of years before he took off his BDUs for the last time, Spiller was a part of history as he watched Billy Jr. and friends launch an improbable Texas state championship football season.
That was 1991, the same year Killeen made worldwide headlines after a man from Belton crashed his car through the floor-to-ceiling front windows of a crowded Luby’s Cafeteria at lunchtime on Oct. 16 and opened fire with a pair of high-powered pistols. In the end, 23 customers were killed and 27 others wounded. The gunman killed himself during a standoff with law enforcement officers.
“I was NCOIC (non-commissioned officer in charge) over at Robert Gray Army Airfield and my commander, (Lt.) Col. (Steven) Dody, who was commander of the airport, came to the front desk where I was, and he said, ‘Spiller, I’m getting ready to go to lunch.
“That was the last time I saw him. He had just retired, and he was the only soldier that got killed at Luby’s.
“I was going to lunch later that day,” said Spiller, who had returned from his combat deployment seven months earlier. “I was right there at the intersection of W.S. Young and Highway 190 (now Interstate 14). I was at the light, and the radio came on and said, ‘If you’re in the vicinity of Luby’s restaurant, avoid that area. There’s been a shooting.’
“I was right there at the intersection when the shooting was going on. I didn’t know what to think, other than just getting out of that area. I figured I’d come too far — out of a war — to get shot up at home.”
The city was devastated by the massacre, but people began to rally around the Killeen High football team as they struggled early on but got hot as the post-season playoffs began.
“They were in the midst of the season, and Billy Jr. (who played quarterback and defensive back) took it upon himself as a leader, and he and the rest of the guys dedicated the season to Killeen and the ones that perished in that restaurant. The rest is history.
“It was rough in the beginning — very rough. I lived right by Killeen High School and just about every day, those kids would come over to the house. We’d talk about it, and when the season was going on, we wound up coming in third place (in district). So we had to work our way up, and everybody we came up against were powerhouses.
“I would say to myself, ‘Well, this is it. Good season.’ But every time, those guys would pull it out. You know, they have Little League football now, but back then we had Little League street football. Those guys were out there playing football every day. That’s how they won — they knew each other and what each other was going to do.
“What a great season that was.”
Looking back over the years and his decision to join the military when he did, and then make a career out of it, Spiller Sr. says he would do it all over again.
“I wouldn’t have a second thought about it,” the 69-year-old father of seven and grandfather of 13 who has been married to wife, Christy, for 26 years, said. “I made the decision and I’d do it again, if I had to. If I had to.
“A majority of my time — 90% — was at Fort Hood (now Fort Cavazos), beginning in 1980. I have no idea how that happened. I spent one year (1984-85) on recruiting duty, then I came right back here.
“I had a good career and I made it back (from combat). I have no regrets.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.