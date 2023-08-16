On Monday, Cecily Aguilar was finally sentenced for her part in the cover-up of the death of Spc. Vanessa Guillen, a 3rd Cavalry Regiment soldier who was brutally murdered by another soldier.
Aguilar’s sentence is for 30 years — 15 for her part in covering up the murder and five each for three times lying to the police about her involvement. Some people may think that is too harsh of a sentence, since she didn’t actually murder Guillen, but her actions after the murderer, Aaron Robinson, talked her into helping him dispose of the body, certainly do rate the equivalent of a murder sentence.
She literally helped Robinson cut Guillen’s body into multiple pieces, burying the different parts of her body in three separate locations and covering the pieces with cement to try to prevent search dogs from finding her. I can see that kind of plot from a horror movie, but when it happens in real life, it puts horror movies to shame.
I get it. Aguilar had a horrible childhood filled with abuse and neglect, running away from home at 15 years old and ending up as a homeless prostitute. None of that can be used as any kind of excuse for assisting her so-called boyfriend in what was done to Guillen.
Honestly, I hope it’s enough to help Guillen’s family find some justice. Aguilar apologized to the Guillen family during her sentencing, and I hope it was as sincere as she tried to convey it. She admitted that her actions during the days following the murder haunt her.
Perhaps the Guillen family will find it in their hearts to one day forgive Aguilar for her part, and perhaps during the next 30 years Aguilar will be able to forgive herself. I have no idea what, if any, religious beliefs she has, but I can only pray that she finds the peace of Jesus while in prison. Every story I have ever heard of redemption after someone served a long sentence in jail has revolved around finding Jesus, so he is the only way I can see her ever being able to get over what she did.
Despite bringing to light just how despicable human beings can be, it did bring to light many changes that needed to be made in our military. The “good old boy” system was definitely not working for our female members, which was not only bad for morale but for our military readiness.
Sexual harassment, sexual assault, rape, murder ... While male service members have also gone through all those things, it disproportionately affected the female service members.
Women in uniform are just as valuable an asset to our military as men are, and they deserve to not have to deal with the threat of such actions.
The military is changing because of what happened to Guillen.
I hope that change brings her peace in the afterlife, and peace for her family.
