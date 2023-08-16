After military.com published an article last week under the headline “Fort Cavazos Soldiers Have Been Without Proper Access to Food for Months,” the Central Texas Army post on Thursday said more dining facilities are opening up.
“Fort Cavazos is not able to keep all seven Warrior Restaurants open due to multiple Combat Training Center rotations, operational deployments to Europe, facility renovations, and required support to Cadet Summer Training at Fort Knox, Kentucky,” Fort Cavazos said in a news release Thursday. “These commitments required the closure of multiple Warrior Restaurants facilities, leaving only one, the OIF Warrior Restaurant, open on main post. In addition, the Always Ready Warrior Restaurant on West Fort Cavazos and the North Fort Cavazos Warrior Restaurant were open.”
“One of the Army’s largest bases has been barely able to keep its food services up and running for months, according to soldiers stationed there and dining facility schedules reviewed by Military.com,” according to the article that was published Tuesday online.
“For months, one [dining facility] was open and was a more than 30-minute drive for my soldiers,” said one noncommissioned officer, who spoke to Military.com on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk to the press. “All the soldiers were going to that one. It’s unmanageable during the workday.”
The dining facilities available through July did not reach capacity and were well stocked throughout the month, according to the release from Fort Cavazos issued Thursday. Since Monday, Fort Cavazos reopened two additional Warrior Restaurants: the Iron Horse and Patriot Inn Warrior Restaurants.
“All have increased available services to our soldiers and some dining facilities are providing take-home meals for Soldiers to have in their barracks rooms,” according to the release. “As the deployed (and training rotations) units return to Fort Cavazos, additional Warrior Restaurants will open for those returning soldiers. Flyers and posters were placed throughout unit areas, barracks, and at all dining facilities to inform soldiers of changes for the summer. As our operational demands shift, the availability of dining facilities will also be adjusted to meet the needs of our soldiers.”
