Four soldiers — all assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division at Fort Cavazos — have died in the past month, post officials said Tuesday.
Fort Cavazos soldiers and leaders grieve their loss.
“Our commands are committed to caring for our Soldiers and their families,” said Lt. Gen. Sean C. Bernabe, commanding general of Fort Cavazos. “In the wake of these losses, our leaders are engaged with the families of the deceased to ensure they have the information and resources they need. Our leaders also work hard to protect the privacy of these families as they mourn the loss of a loved one.”
Each death has happened under different circumstances and is being investigated independently, Army officials said.
Last week, Army officials confirmed there have been three suicides among soldiers at Fort Cavazos this month.
In Tuesday’s release, officials said the deaths are still under investigation, and they did not definitively say the cause of each soldier’s death.
The Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID) is the lead investigating agency in these four soldier death cases. Two of the four incidents took place off-post and are being investigated by CID in coordination with local law enforcement agencies. CID is the U.S. Army’s independent investigating agency.
“We ask for respect and privacy for the grieving Soldiers and families during this difficult time. We also urge anyone who is struggling with mental health issues or suicidal thoughts to seek help immediately,” Fort Cavazos officials said. “The Army has a variety of resources available to assist soldiers and their families, such as the Military Crisis Line, the Army Suicide Prevention Program, the Army Resilience Directorate, and the Army Behavioral Health System.”
After the Herald did a story last week on the three suicides, the League of United Latin American Citizens sent out a news release from its Washington, D.C., headquarters.
“These deaths sadden us because each person is someone’s son, daughter, brother, or sister, a loved one to a family somewhere in our country,” said Roman Palomares, chair of the LULAC National Military and Veterans Affairs Committee.
“They are not just a statistic. LULAC is committed to working shoulder-to-shoulder with the U.S. Army to ensure we prevent these deaths, and we will not stop until all suicides among active or veteran service members are ended,” said Palomares.
