With temperatures sweltering above 100 degrees Friday, thousands of people converged upon Phantom Warrior Stadium at Fort Cavazos to be chilled by one of this year’s Freedom Fest performers: Vanilla Ice.
The iconic ‘90s rapper was the main reason a number of people who staked out prime real estate early Friday said they were excited for the event.
Such people included Alexandra and Heath Tickle of Copperas Cove.
“I just thought it would be fun to see him,” Alexandra said, laughing, acknowledging she was not all that familiar with his music.
Her husband said he is familiar with his music, but seeing him in concert would be a first.
“I expect it to be amazing to see him live for a change,” he said.
Heath said he also remembers Vanilla Ice from his cameo appearance in “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze” performing a song called “Ninja Rap!” at the end of the movie.
The rapper’s appearance in the movie came not long after his debut single, “Ice Ice Baby.”
Also excited to see Vanilla Ice was Jessica Weiss, an Arizona resident who is at Fort Cavazos for a mobilization.
“I mean, you can’t go wrong with fireworks and Vanilla Ice, right,” she said, chuckling.
Also performing along with Vanilla Ice were rapper Tone Loc and punk rock band Bowling for Soup.
Bowling for Soup had the adoration of one youngster, a 9-year-old son of area resident and military spouse Jessica Lamay.
“He’s very much into 2000s punk rock,” Lamay said of her son. “It’s the music I listened to, and it’s the music he’s listened to his whole life.”
Peter Craig, director of Family Morale, Welfare and Recreation, spoke before festivities began about the bands and individuals performing.
“It’s tough to get entertainment,” he said. “Another reason why we kind of moved a couple weeks earlier than the Fourth of July is a lot of the traditional performers don’t want to perform on the Fourth of July; they want the day off.”
Craig said by moving the event up, the post gets a bigger bang for its buck.
“It’s back in the ‘90s, but it’s still great music,” Craig said. “I’ve gotten a lot of positive comments and feedback, like, ‘Hey, this is great; it’s a great lineup.’”
Honoring the nation
To mark the occasion and honor the states that make up the union, 1st Cavalry Division soldiers marched into Phantom Warrior Stadium — each carrying the flag of one of the nation’s 50 states. As each state’s date of admittance into the union was read, a battery of howitzers fired off a shot for each — a 50-gun salute.
Following the salute to the nation, Lt. Gen. Sean Bernabe, the post commander, implored soldiers and those present to take a moment next week to reflect.
“Take a little bit of time between now and the Fourth of July thinking about our forefathers and the courage and the bravery it took for them to stand up and say, ‘You know what, we’re going to declare our independence from the British Empire, and we’re going to build a new nation,’” Bernabe said. “That took guts and courage.”
For those wondering why Freedom Fest was so early — as it was last year — Bernabe had a simple answer.
“Some people ask me why we celebrate this Independence Day celebration today and not the Fourth of July,” the commander said. “Well, it’s pretty easy. Look at all the folks it takes to make this possible. We want to celebrate our nation, but we also want to give folks a four-day weekend next weekend. This is a way to do both. We get to celebrate our Independence Day one week early, and then you all get to enjoy four days off and then, by the way, celebrate Independence Day with our local community.”
