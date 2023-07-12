BRENHAM — One thing the town of Brenham is known for is being the home of Blue Bell ice cream — a new Dr Pepper Float flavor was released back in May — but this historic community located 114 miles south of Killeen-Fort Cavazos also comes alive with its “Hot Nights, Cool Tunes” concert series each Saturday in July.
This weekend’s evening concert features the cover band Skyrocket, with a repertoire that includes more than 500 hit songs from the ‘70s and ’80, along with more recent tunes.
On July 22nd, Latin sounds will fill the air as the seven-piece Shekere band from Houston takes the stage, and July 29th features The Spicolis, a class MTV tribute band also from Houston.
Admission to the concerts is free. Food and drink are available for purchase to help support the community and keep the music series free of charge. Bring a lawn chair and remember to check out the Classic Car Cruise-in by the Stray Katz Car Club at the west end of Alamo Street.
Go to downtownbrenham.com/166/Hot-Nights-Cool-Tunes-Summer-Concert-Ser for more information.
Before the music starts, consider a stop at Blue Bell Creameries to see how the popular ice cream is made, sample a scoop, and take a self-guided tour through 100 years of company history at the Blue Bell Museum.
According to www.bluebell.com, it all started on a hot summer day in 1907 when … “a group of local businessmen in Brenham, Texas, decided to establish the Brenham Creamery Company and make butter from excess cream brought in by area farmers. A few years later, the creamery began making ice cream and delivering it to neighbors by horse and wagon. It was in 1930 that the company changed its name to Blue Bell Creameries after the native Texas bluebell wildflower. Butter was produced until 1958 when Blue Bell began to focus full time on making ice cream.”
Along with Blue Bell Creameries, this part of the Lone Star State is regarded as the “Birthplace of Texas” and location of the signing of the Texas Declaration of Independence on March 2, 1836. While the historic siege at the Alamo mission in San Antonio was being fought, 59 delegates gathered at what was then called Washington, Texas, to declare independence, write a new constitution and elect an interim government. After the Civil War, Washington became known as “Washington-on-the-Brazos” to distinguish the settlement from “Washington-on-the-Potomac,” a.k.a. Washington, D.C.
Situated just a hop, skip, and a jump from downtown Brenham, the 293-acre Washington-on-the-Brazos State Historic Site along the banks of the mighty Brazos River includes the Star of the Republic Museum, Independence Hall and Barrington Living History Farm, giving visitors a unique look at the life and times of the men who fought and won Texas’ independence from Mexico.
If festival food doesn’t quite hit the spot, and ice cream is just not enough to satisfy, Brenham has a number of unique eateries worth a visit, including the Must Be Heaven Sandwich Shoppe at 107 West Alamo. Menu offerings include such things as a slice of quiche, King Ranch chicken, chicken pot pie, chicken and dumplings, chicken spaghetti and an array of sandwich options: Turkey and swiss, ham and swiss, roast beef and swiss, pastrami and swiss, chicken salad, tuna salad, grilled cheese, pimento cheese, peanut butter and jelly, avocado and sprouts, veggie hoagie, grilled cheese and pesto, grilled Texas Monte Cristo, grilled chicken diablo, grilled chicken breast, French dip, BLT, pimento BLT, classic club, sausage and kraut, hoagie, Reuben and Muffaletta.
Order a Heavenly Combo and get a half sandwich, cup of soup, fruit, dinner Caesar salad or broccoli salad. And last but not least, add a malt or shake, old-fashioned ice cream soda, dessert sundae, banana split, pecan pie, lemon meringue pie, chocolate meringue, coconut meringue, buttermilk, sawdust pie, cherry pie, peach praline, dutch apple, cheesecake, cookies or bread pudding.
See www.mustbeheaven.com for more information.
Nice little town, Brenham, where “even the cows think it’s heaven.”
