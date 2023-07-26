HARKER HEIGHTS — Retired U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Warren Close served in Bosnia, Kosovo, Iraq and Afghanistan during his 32-year career, but he remembers the ill fated 1992-93 peacekeeping mission in Somalia, Africa, as a particularly dangerous and harrowing experience.
“My unit was the one replacing 10th Signal when Black Hawk Down happened,” Close said, referring to the incident when two U.S. Black Hawk helicopters were shot down by Somali rocket propelled grenades and bodies of dead Americans were dragged through the city streets. “We were doing our transition of them coming in and us going out when that happened.
According to www.britannica.com:
“U.S. forces had entered Somalia to protect the distribution of food aid, which was being hampered by local warlords. The Americans decided they had to neutralize the warlord they identified as the worst offender, Muhammad Farah Aydid. Maj. Gen. William Garrison was tasked with leading a raid by U.S. special forces on the Olympic Hotel in Mogadishu, where Aydid was thought to be hiding.
“Landed from helicopters, an assault group secured the hotel and took 24 prisoners, although not Aydid, who was absent. Special forces in a column of vehicles following to extract them from the hotel were delayed by Somali roadblocks and subjected to continual fire. Two Black Hawk helicopters were shot down by rocket propelled grenades — an incident dramatized in the film Black Hawk Down (2001) — leaving surviving aircrew at risk at the helicopter crash sites. Most of the special forces troops fought through to the first crash site, but they were then pinned down under heavy fire. The troops could only shelter in nearby houses and wait for morning. Two U.S. soldiers reached the second crash site and fought off Somalis fighters for a short time before they were killed and the helicopter pilot captured.
“The next morning a U.S. and UN relief force of about 100 vehicles fought its way to the first crash site and extracted survivors, fighting a running battle every step of the way. The bodies of dead Americans were dragged through the streets by Somalis. The battle was considered a fiasco for U.S. forces, and it effectively spelled the end of the U.S. mission in Somalia, with U.S. President Bill Clinton pulling troops out soon afterward.
“U.S. casualties in the Battle of Mogadishu numbered 18 dead and 84 wounded among fewer than 200 personnel involved in the initial assault; perhaps 700 to 1,500 Somalis died (the total is unknown). There were also 13 casualties among UN personnel.”
Close was not directly involved in that part of the mission, but he recalls plenty of other life threatening situations.
“I was a sergeant E-5 back then, and we came in to relieve 10th Signal,” the commander of VFW Post 3892 in Harker Heights said. “We provided communication for the warfighters. We set up individual nodes, as well called them, to transmit and receive communications from different sites throughout the entire battlefield.
“As we convoy in, we’re meeting resistance … Oh, my gosh, it was crazy. The people of Somalia — the factions they had there; the different clans — they were so agitated about us being there. As we went into our different locations, (there were) rocks being thrown, slurs being thrown at us … It was just ugly. So once we got behind those walls, we really didn’t want to come out.
“As a support unit, we really didn’t want to go out the gate without any protection. Your life was definitely on the line every time we rolled out. As a support unit, we always had to wait for combat support from military police or an infantry unit to be our escort. We never got pinned down, thankfully. We knew where we had to go; we knew how we had to get there. It was very well planned out. We got to where we needed to be and had no hiccups, so thank God for that.
“The only time I had to shoot (my weapon) in Somalia was when we initially got there. We were offloading at the port and when the military loads its ships up, they have different units that load on. So it’s not just your one signal battalion that’s loaded up on a ship. You may have infantry guys, transportation equipment that’s on there, and if those personnel are not there to take the items off the ship, somebody’s gotta do it — and the Navy people are not touching your equipment.
“So, we had a transportation unit in front of us, blocking our equipment. Heavy equipment; 18-wheelers. They weren’t there, so we’re waiting and we started taking fire from who knows who. We had to start trying to figure out where the fire was coming from, and kinda redirect that.
“We’re behind the gate, so they’re firing from long distance and not really pinning us down, but there were bullets flying. At that point, I was just, like, ‘Let’s get our equipment off this ship so we can get outta here.’
“I thought, ‘This deployment is going to be very interesting.’”
Close was born in Long Island, New York, and moved to Atlanta, Georgia, when he was 12 years old. He graduated high school in 1983 and wanted to go to college, but finances were an issue and so he decided to join the Army.
“My plan initially was to go to school, but that became a non option,” he said. “I was in a single parent home with my mom, so the next choice was to go into the military to obtain my degree.
“A recruiter came to our campus and talked to us. Before then, I hadn’t really thought about the military. Back then, the motto was, ‘Be all you can be,’ and I liked that. I signed up, got the delayed entry program sometime around August, and went in the military in November.”
Basic training was at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, and Close remembers his introduction to the military as “an eye opener.”
“Oh, yes,” he said. “Those drill sergeants got on that bus and they’re yelling and screaming, and I’m like, ‘Oh, boy. The real world.’ We had already gotten our gear and they’re putting us in formation, telling us not to drop stuff (and) don’t eyeball them, and all that good stuff you see in the movies.
“It was an experience. I hadn’t been away from home before like that … On my own before. But that’s part of growing up.”
Initially, Close trained as a field artillery radar crewman and did that job for a few years, then switched his military occupational skill to go into communications and become a switchboard operator. His first duty station was Fort Ord, California, and Close recounts all the locations where he served after that.
“I started out at Fort Sill, then went to Fort Ord. Then I went to Fort Bragg, (Kentucky), where I was in XVIII Airborne Corps artillery. Then I went to Camp Casey in Korea. From there, I went back to Bragg with the 327th Signal Battalion. While I was there, I got selected to be a jumpmaster instructor, so I was at the 82nd Airborne Division jumpmaster school. I did that for three years, and then I went to Germany and I was in 141st Signal Battalion. That was in Bad Kreuznach. While I was there, I moved up into the G-6, 1st Armored Division.
“From there, I moved to Darmstadt, and then I went back to Bragg and that’s where I started my first sergeant time. I went back to 327th Signal Battalion as a first sergeant and took a unit there. I was there for a few years, then I went to Mannheim, Germany.
“When I left Germany, I came to the 21st Signal Brigade at Fort Detrick in Maryland. I did some high speed stuff at Fort Detrick. From there, I went to the Sergeants Major Academy in El Paso, and then I came here to Fort Hood (now Fort Cavazos). I was at the 62nd Expeditionary Signal Battalion, is what they called it. Then I moved up to become the brigade S-3 sergeant major. That’s where I retired in 2015.”
Now, the father of two who has been married to wife, Derma, since 1993, does a little security consulting but spends a majority of his time volunteering throughout Central Texas. Along with serving as VFW commander, Close is a member of Psi Delta Tau military fraternity and the Killeen chapter of the Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club.
Buffalo Soldiers were African American troops who mainly served on the western frontier following the American Civil War.
“Buffalo soldiers have a great history,” said Close, who rides a 2019 Harley Davidson Road Glide. “It traces back to this area — Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas, and so on. They were very instrumental in shaping the frontier and the country. So it translates into something I wanted to be a part of. We go out and support the community as best we can, and also provide history on the Buffalo Soldiers.”
Looking back at his military service, Close, whose father was a Vietnam veteran, said it had its ups and downs, but most of the experiences he had and the memories he carries with him are good ones.
“It was wonderful,” he said. “You know, you run into certain people that you want to forget, but for the most part it was a great experience. It taught me a lot. It has given me the means to do great things moving forward. I learned so many skills being in the military. I wouldn’t trade it for the world.”
