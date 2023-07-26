CLUTE — Bluebonnet festivals, strawberry festivals, barbecue cookoffs, comfort food and wine fests, antique shows, pioneer days, rattlesnake roundups … Texans will use just about any excuse to throw a party.
Down in the town of Clute, near the Gulf of Mexico, the locals are set to crank up this year’s annual Great Texas Mosquito Festival, a three day, family friendly event that features a carnival, a variety of food booths, arts and crafts, 5K run, barbecue and fajita cookoff, mosquito calling contests, live entertainment and more beginning Thursday and continuing through Saturday evening at the city’s Municipal Park.
According to the festival website, the event all started when:
“From his vantage point high atop a moss hung oak. Willie-Man-Chew rested from his long search for a perfect home and surveyed the scene below. Here, in the early summer of 1981, the sight and sounds that greeted him were a delight to his senses. There were healthy, energetic humans playing ball, swimming in an Olympic-sized swimming pool, enjoying state-of-the-art playground equipment, laughing and having fun.
“Willie’s discerning eye noted the lush greenery surrounding the homes and schools in the neighborhood. Springing, as he does from the finest bloodlines in southern Brazoria County, he realized that he had, at last, found the land of his dreams. Willie quickly marshaled a group of humans as his official goodwill ambassadors and began preparations for the first of the annual festivals that honor him and his fellow mosquitoes the last Thursday, Friday and Saturday of July each year. These ambassadors, whom Willie affectionately and jokingly calls his “Swat Team” present three fun-filled days of special events, games, food, carnival rides and contests, craft booths, cook-offs and much, much more.
“Y’all come down to Clute, Texas and join us ... for the fun of it!”
For details on Mosquito Fest and a complete schedule of events, go to www.mosquitofestival.com.
Since Clute is only 10 miles from the Gulf and Surfside Beach, remember to pack a swimsuit, towels and some sunscreen and enjoy a splash in the waves, and maybe a horseback ride along the shore. Beach Bum Horse Rides offers guided tours for two or three riders at a time, with at least some riding experience preferred. See www.beachbumhorserides.com for details.
There also are a number of charter boat services available that head out into the Gulf for some offshore fishing. One of those is Surfside Beach Saltwater Charters, touted as a “one stop for the ultimate offshore fishing experience.” Depending on the season, guides will help anglers fill a cooler with red snapper, redfish, shark, Kingfish, Spanish mackerel, catfish, tarpon and more.
Prior fishing experience is not required, and all equipment, including bait and tackle, is provided, and crew members will clean your fish on the way back to shore. Go to surfsidebeachcharters.com for more information.
Another area attraction is Sea Center Texas, a 75-acre site that includes a marine aquarium, fish hatchery, and education center in Lake Jackson, just down the road from Clute. This Texas Parks and Wildlife Department facility opened in 1996 and features Texas marine life exhibits, the largest redfish hatchery in the world, 36 one-acre fish culture ponds, an outdoor wetland exhibit and a youth fishing pond.
In the visitor’s center lobby, there are 25 fiberglass replicas of state record saltwater fishes mounted overhead representing such popular sport fish as flounder, black drum, red drum, blue marlin, tarpon and red snapper, along with several large sharks. A 20-foot “touch pool” allows visitors to gently touch such marine animals as blue crabs, hermit crabs, stone crabs, snails and even anemones. One prominent exhibit displays the state shell of Texas, the Lightning Whelk. Volunteers are on hand to assist visitors and answer questions.
A 50,000-gallon aquarium showcases a variety of Gulf of Mexico marine life, including nurse sharks, large red drum, gray snapper, Atlantic spadefish and the state record green moray eel.
For more information on these and other attractions at Sea Center Texas, go to tpwd.texas.gov.
