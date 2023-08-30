BRADY — If sitting down to a nice platter of world-class barbecued goat is something you have never done – maybe never even heard of or thought about – you are in luck.
This weekend over in the town of Brady, about 100 miles west of Killeen-Fort Cavazos, the locals are hosting their 49th annual World Championship BBQ Goat Cookoff. Billed as “the largest and longest running” event of its kind in the state, this little shindig began in 1974 as a modest fundraiser for the local Jaycees organization.
That first year, 16 teams vied for top barbecue honors. Now, the event draws more than 200 cookers – and a waiting list to join the competition – and thousands of visitors from all across Texas and beyond each Labor Day weekend to eat barbecue, listen to live music, pitch some horseshoes and washers, play children’s games and explore the arts and crafts fair.
More than 5,700 pounds of goat are cooked each year during the competition, but that’s not all. At the end of the day, awards are given for not only the tastiest bovid, but also ribs, chicken, beans, dessert, margaritas, Bloody Mary, best rig, best hospitality, showmanship and “mystery meat.”
Musical entertainment this year is to include Mike Ryan and Hayden McBride. For tickets and more details, go to www.visitbrady.com.
Speaking of music, while you are in Brady, consider a stop by the Heart of Texas Country Music Museum, described as “a musical journey that traces the history of not only Texas Country music, but the entire country music industry.”
More than 100 artists are represented with stage costumes, musical instruments, autographs, posters and other memorabilia on three floors of exhibits. The first floor is dedicated to the early days of country music in Texas, and includes original recordings from such legends as Willie Nelson, Patsy Cline and Tex Ritter.
On the second floor, explore the history of the Outlaw Country movement of the 1970s with exhibits for such names as Waylon Jennings and Kris Kristofferson. Head upstairs and find displays showcasing such contemporary Texas country superstars as George Strait and Robert Earl Keen.
For more information, visit hillbillyhits.com.
Wait a minute … did somebody mention antiques?
Brady is also home to D and J’s Good Ole Days Antiques and Oddities, considered the top attraction in this town of 5,500. This 30-year collection of vintage furniture, knickknacks, books, and collectibles “celebrates the odd, the strange, and the things that make life more, well, interesting. We’re constantly adding new and peculiar items, creating an eccentric shopping experience that’s every picker’s paradise.”
Along with the usual antique store items, this unique, museum-like, 20,000-square-feet assortment includes things like “creepy” doll heads, random family photos, disposable cameras. Reportedly, the first item ever sold here was a jar of teeth.
For a bite to eat while you’re in town, one local establishment worth trying is Joe’s Italian Ristorante, just down the road from the antique shop. All the usual pasta dishes are offered here, including such things as fettuccine alfredo, lasagna, manicotti, ravioli, baked ziti, cannelloni and spaghetti. Maybe order up a shrimp or chicken dish, some veal, or some fried calamari, stuffed mushrooms, a customized pizza, hot sub sandwich or a calzone. For the ol’ sweet tooth, dessert offerings include cheesecake, cannoli, German cream cake and Italian cream cake.
The Mexico City Café is another nearby option, with breakfast, lunch and dinner served. The menu includes Mexican and American omelets, breakfast burritos, huevos rancheros, burgers, salads, tacos, chalupas, enchiladas, chicken fried steak, catfish, fajitas, quesadillas and a lot more.
Take a drive out to Brady this weekend and enjoy one of Texas’ many interesting small towns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.