KILLEEN — There were more than 200 guests in attendance as U.S. Army Pfc. James Earl Pickens from Waco was laid to rest during a ceremony at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen June 28.
The event was touted by the Veterans Land Board as an “unaccompanied burial” because no next of kin of the former soldier could be located. As is usually the case in Killeen, home of Army post Fort Cavazos, residents came out in force and some came from outlying cities nearby.
There were members from dozens of motorcycle clubs and veteran’s service organizations, many private citizens, fellow veterans, representatives from the Veterans Administration and members of the Land Board who came to pay their respects.
“Because Pickens is not expected to have any next of kin attend his burial, members of the Central Texas community are encouraged to attend,” according to the announcement from the Veterans Land Board. Lt. Col. John Kelley is retired from the U.S. Army and coordinates these important services for veterans and works with the local communities and fellow veterans service organizations to ensure that no veteran is ever left behind.
Pickens was born on July 27, 1960 and served from Aug. 14, 1978 to Aug. 10, 1981. According to his service record he received the Marksmanship Bedge and Sharpshooter Badge during his enlistment.
There were a few special guests who attended the services who knew Pickens. His former roommates, Douglas Stewart and Donny Owens, came with a group from Waco where Pickens had been living for the past several years.
Nola Saldana, who works at the Department of Veterans Affairs in Waco, knew and often visited with Pickens and other vets in Waco.
“James Earl Pickens will be missed,” said Saldana. She spoke of meeting with him at the local Veterans One-Stop several times a week.
“I’d come by the One-Stop where he would gather with friends for conversation,” Saldana said. She recalled several memories of the veteran and his companions. Saldana said she was sad when she heard the news that Pickens had no family to speak of.
“I am overwhelmed by the support in this community for a man who didn’t even live here,” Saldana said later. “The fact that so many veterans are here, so many comrades, is such a blessing.”
Taps was played as the service started and the service ended with a moving rendition of “I Can Only Imagine,” by Mercy Me.
Following the ceremony, Saldana thanked many for their support of her friend.
“James would have loved this,” Saldana said.
