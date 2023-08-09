As the summer comes to a near close, many of us are organizing, preparing, scheduling, cleaning and creating routines, lesson plans, agendas, timelines and a list of items that seem bottomless. Not only are our summer vacations coming to an end, but the school years are on the horizon. The chaos of the work week will be restricted to the school bell schedule, bus schedule, athletic schedules and the constant movement of several variables all trying to coincide and coexist with one another. How do we manage? How do we keep our heads above water, and how do we remain kind, patient, serving human beings? Parents are faced with the multiple layers of one day. How much more is that pressure for the military family? We are adaptable, resilient, and believe it or not, disciplined.
The military family demonstrates adaptability in the lifestyle. Any soldier, spouse, child or pet must plant their feet into new and uncharted territory. The pet finds new space, trails, parks and neighborhood friends to play with and around. The children create new relationships and friendships with peers, teachers, coaches and the community. The spouse may look for new employment with a new organization, adopt new norms of an unfamiliar culture, and must build new friendships and circles. The soldier is under new leadership, leading new personnel, learning new operations and applying all they’ve trained, learned, operated to their new assignment.
Resilience comes with all the change. We often hear, “I don’t know how you do it.” Our usual response is something like, “Well, we don’t have a choice, we just do.” Early in the soldier’s career, spouses and families have a difficult time with the constant movement, changes, unknown and separation. Over time, it becomes second nature and actionable response without thought. However, depending on each family member, it could take nearly the entire career of the soldier before there is a feeling and sense of belonging. Could you relate?
Most families who have committed the full 20 years have adhered to the circumstances and resisted less. Once this takes place, the transitions, unknowns, movement and separation become a part of the lifestyle.
At just 15 years into this lifestyle have there been, and for some of us longer, we seem to be finally gaining a footing with it. The discipline of this style takes true grit and tenacity. The military child exudes this tremendously through their ability to adhere and acclimate to any condition put before them. There are moments that there are so many moving pieces at one time that we may not even realize the impact it is making. We are here to support our soldiers who are working, training and sacrificing so much every single day to protect us. The safety of our nation rests in the hands of our soldiers, who often have families accommodating and supporting them.
So, how do we do it? We just do. We plant ourselves in a new place with new neighbors and a community of people we have never met. Sometimes we relate to old friends, or with friends of friends. Nonetheless, we adapt. The constant changes challenge us. We are pivoting at every moving target that builds our resilience under every circumstance. Lastly, we remain disciplined because we understand the larger picture. We understand our soldiers need us, and furthermore our nation needs us. So we dig our heels deep, and stay the course.
