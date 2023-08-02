KILLEEN — Gidget Todd has seen more than her fair share of ups and down throughout her 70-something years of life, but everything she went through — childhood hunger, parents getting divorced, five years in a foster home, homelessness, becoming a single parent — has proved a blessing in disguise.
“It’s been interesting,” the longtime Killeen resident who has been married to U.S. Army veteran Bob Todd for 23 years said. “When I look back, I know now that God was always with me. I really never was fearful of being out there on my own, because I knew who was in control. My grandma taught me that.”
Todd, who was given the name Violet at birth and acquired her nickname from friends based on the Gidget movies of the late 1950s and early 1960s, was born in northeastern Indiana to a family that included seven children. Her dad served in the Army and met her mother while he was stationed in Hawaii.
Her parents divorced when she was nine years old, and she graduated from South Shore High School in Chicago in 1965. She was shuttled back and forth between her parents and worked part time while going to high school, and also spent time in the foster care system from around age nine to 13.
“I was in a dysfunctional family,” Gidget said. “I was always hungry when I was growing up. My mom didn’t know how to cook and my dad always worked out of town. Mom was always a fan of giving us 10 or 15 cents to go to the store and buy a bottle of Coke and a Hostess Twinkie or something. That was a meal.
“I had a job and I gave my mom all my money. That was the thing to do in my family. Mom liked money more than her kids … She left all of us.
“When I got into the foster home, they lived on a farm and they had all the farm animals they had to butcher, and boy I learned to cook. Go out and grab my own chicken from the chicken coop and get the ax and the (chopping) block and throw that chicken down after I’d boiled the water to stick it in and pluck it. That was at an early age. I was like 10 years old. I still love to cook today.
“We were going to be adopted out, and we didn’t want to be adopted. My dad didn’t want us to be adopted, either, and he wasn’t married, but he had surgery and didn’t get out of the hospital right away. Eventually, my mom got us back.”
Shortly after graduating high school, Gidget stood up to her mother one day and quickly found herself out on the streets.
“I didn’t do anything — I just told her, ‘Don’t ever hit me again. Just tell me to leave and I will,’” she said. “I had a part time job at a big discount store in Chicago and one of the supervisors took me downtown to the YMCA. Women were (housed) on the eighth floor on up, and they had an elevator operator who wouldn’t let anyone above a certain floor.
“They had a lot of activities there and at one of the dances, someone handed me a card and wanted me to apply for a job at their insurance agency. My plan was always to work for an insurance company, in accounting or something like that. So I was hired there and when I left, my boss wanted to hire me back and make me branch manager. I would have had to choose between marriage and my career, and getting married was always one of my goals — to be a mommy.”
It was at one of those YMCA dances that Gidget met Richard Michael Novak, who spent 17 years in the Army and became a sergeant first class. They were married when she was 21 years old and had three children together.
“I can’t remember our first duty station,” Gidget said. “I wasn’t into anything military. I was always into work. I had gone on to live with his mom and dad in upstate New York, and then I got pregnant, and I went overseas to be with him in Ethiopia.
“I traveled overseas a couple of times. One of them was Ethiopia. My older son was born there on July 24, splash-down day (for NASA’s historic Apollo 11 mission to the moon). The other (overseas) tour was embassy duty in Tehran, Iran. We had to have a backpack (packed) and be ready to leave at a moment’s notice.
“He (Richard) and a few of the women in his organization — Army Security Agency (ASA) — carried a top secret crypto clearance. When President (Richard) Nixon was there, he was his courier. I saw him going by in a car and I took pictures. I had a lot of them, but when you send (things) back to the States, they go through the pouch and they take what they want, so I don’t have any pictures anymore.
“I lived in Tehran for two-and-a-half years. I worked as a teacher at the Shah’s Air Force school. The embassy women and I — everybody — went there and worked. It was just part of the group. I didn’t have a college degree, but they gave me a test from the University of Maryland, and I passed that.
“Living in Tehran was interesting. My life growing up was scary, so living there was nothing compared to that. I was adventurous, and I knew that God was with me all the time — my grandma told me that from a very young age.”
She and Richard wound up divorced, and Gidget found herself back in Killeen, having to move out of military housing.
“I didn’t have a job. I was going to school then and working for Mary Kay (cosmetics) to bring in some income. We rented a home, and it was a cute little house.”
Gidget worked part time for a while as a church secretary, then went to work on Fort Hood (now Fort Cavazos), first at the commissary annex, then later transferred to civil service, where she spent more than 22 years working for various departments, including the III Corps Adjutant General’s office and Darnall Army Medical Center, before retiring in 2006.
One day some friends invited her to an event at the now-closed Bob Gilmore Senior Center in Killeen. It was a dance and at one point, a nice looking older gentleman came up and asked her if she would do him the honor.
Well, sort of …
“Bob comes up and he asks one of the guys, ‘Would you mind if I asked her to dance?’ I looked at him and I said, ‘I’m my own person. If you want to dance with me, you ask me.’
“We got on the floor — he’s a very good dancer — and he said, ‘Well, she can dance, but can she cook?’ He was talking about me in the third person. I said, ‘Oh, yes,’ and I invited him over to where I was living at Stone Creek Apartments,” Gidget said. “We started going together, but I told him, ‘If you tell anybody anything about what we do, it’s over.’
“He was very discreet and very much of a charmer. Very respectful. He earned my trust.”
Looking back at all the struggles she endured, Gidget says she is not sure she would want to go through all that turmoil again, but she is grateful for the things she learned.
“I wouldn’t know any different,” she said. “I prayed that my parents would get a divorce and they did, so my prayers were answered. Everything that happened to me has made me who I am. I’m strong. I can take care of myself. I learned to cook and can.
“Even when I had to take the bus and go to crazy parts of Chicago, during the (1968) riots there … One time the bus driver let me off on the corner and all these cars are driving by and looking at me, and I’m thinking, ‘I hope they don’t see me.’
“After I got off the bus for my second job downtown, I would run across this huge parking lot — must have been a couple city blocks — and I’d take off as fast as I could to get to a safe area. I’d meet up with friends late at night at a restaurant … I really wasn’t afraid.
“I was strong, and I was consistent. I tried to have morals and values that I could pass on to my kids. My motto has always been, ‘I can do all things through Christ that strengthens me.’ Whenever I feel discouraged or anxious, he is there. He answers prayers.
“I was a single parent with three kids, and I made it. If I can do it, other people can do it, too.”
