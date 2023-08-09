KEMPNER — Retired U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Grear Dale III saw combat multiple times in the Middle East and some of the things he experienced during the war followed him home.
“Being an infantryman, there’s just a whole lot of stuff you don’t want to see on a regular basis,” Dale said. “For the most part, just seeing some of the things … You see bodies laying out. You see bodies in vehicles burnt to a crisp. You see your comrades blown to pieces. That type stuff is something you can never get rid of. It’s going to be with you forever, no matter what you do.”
Now, after serving 32 years and change, the 58-year-old Kempner resident works as a government contractor with the Transition Assistance Program on Fort Cavazos, helping soldiers adjust both to coming back home from combat and other deployments, and also making the adjustment from military to civilian life when they leave the service.
He uses his own experiences — good and bad — to counsel fellow soldiers and convince those having problems that it is OK to ask for help.
“I tell them my story,” said Dale, who served during Desert Shield/Desert Storm (1991-92); Kosovo in 2000-01; Iraq 2005-06 and 2007-08; and Afghanistan 2012-13. “I was that hard-headed guy who didn’t think I needed anybody. I just needed to get through it on my own, and I didn’t need any help. I tell people you need to get the help – I have some good psychiatrists and doctors on speed dial, if I need to talk to someone — because if not, you can cause harm to your family, yourself and others out there.
“I stress that in my job today. These soldiers are transitioning to civilian life and so I include my story, and I think they’re listening and going to get the help they need.
“You see all kinds of things. It’s no different than what some may see on the outside, in the civilian world. Guys come back who may be going through a divorce; guys who come back who may not even have a home and a family to come back to. We deal with all those situations, and we provide them the information and the resources to make sure they are good to go before they transition off of active duty. I think we’ve been doing a good job at that, so I love my job.
“I really don’t see a whole lot of guys before they leave, but in most cases, I talk to them before they leave. I at least have a conversation with some of those guys before they take off, and I can tell some of them are going to have issues even before they take off. I try to get on top of that now, because they’re going to be gone from nine to 12 months. You make sure they’re squared away, so there’s not a lot to do by the time they get back.
“You talk about the family … Do they have somebody they can trust? Somebody who is going to support them. If their answer is not quite warm and fuzzy, and you can tell that something is just not quite right, then you dig down just a little bit more and eventually you find out what you want. Then, you have to start making phone calls and making some arrangements.”
Dale was born in Camden, Alabama, and moved six months later to Crestview, Florida, where he graduated high school in 1983. He considered going to junior college to play basketball but decided to join the military instead.
“I could have gone to college on a basketball scholarship (but) I was just tired of school at the time. Twelve years of school was enough,” he said. “I couldn’t go to a four-year (school) because I didn’t max out my grades. I should have been paying attention in school more.
“I joined the Army when I was 18 and I didn’t look back. My plan was to stay a few years and go to college afterwards. But I figured I’d stay in … You know, free everything. That was in 1984 and I retired in 2016 — 32 years, four months and two days. I say it that way because they pay you for every single day when you retire. That was a long time to wear that uniform every single day.”
Basic training and advanced individual training were at Fort Benning, Georgia, and Dale describes his introduction to the Army as “not that bad.”
“I was in pretty good shape. When I went to basic training, a lot of guys were not in shape, so I felt pretty good about that.
“I didn’t have any issues,” he said. “Before I went, I talked to a couple of guys in my hometown who had been there, so I was well aware of what was going to happen. It didn’t bother me at all. I just felt like they were doing their job … Doing what they were supposed to be doing. That was my mentality. I could play the game.”
Now trained as an infantryman, Dale headed to Fort Lewis, Washington, where he served for 10 months before getting orders to report to Fort Richardson, Alaska (1985-87). From there, he went to Fort Hood (now Fort Cavazos) from 1987-92. Central Texas is not often at the top of the list for most desirable duty stations, but Dale says he enjoyed his duty here.
“I talked to a bunch of guys about each place I was headed to, and some guys had some negative things to say, but for the most part guys had positive things to say about every place I was stationed,” he said. “I just took advantage of the positive things and rolled with the negative, when I saw it.”
Up next was Baumholder, Germany, and then on to Fort Irwin, California in 1995, back to Germany from 1999-2002, then to the Sergeants Major Academy at Fort Bliss, Texas, in 2003. After a year there, he headed down to Fort Sam Houston at San Antonio for a brief stop and then back to Central Texas, followed by another stint at Fort Bliss, over to Korea for a year, then back to Fort Hood (Cavazos), where he retired in 2016.
Looking back at it all, Dale says joining the military was “the best decision of my life.”
“The end state was very rewarding. I got a chance to serve my country. I got a chance to protect my country. The retirement and support I get after my service to the nation, I think is unmatched.
“If you look at the numbers, I did about four moves in about two-and-a-half years, from 2002 to 2004,” said Dale, a father of three and grandfather of four who met his wife of 34 years, Daniela, when both were stationed here with the Army. “It was a little rough at times, but by then, we were used to it. I had been in for a little while.
“I joined when I was 18 and took the uniform off at 51. When I came in, I knew I could go to college anytime. That was not a big deal. But then I was starting to have a little bit of fun. Not only that, all bills were paid. I didn’t have to worry about anything. My military paycheck at that time, when I first came in, was right around $560 a month. I got free room and board, free dental, free medical. I can go eat at the Dfac (dining facility) for free — three meals a day and sometimes at midnight.
“I thought, ‘Where can I go wrong with this?’ I had guys telling me where I needed to be and what time I needed to be there; guys telling me what uniform I needed to be in. Everything was set. How can I mess this up?
“I reenlisted the first time and got me a nice bonus. I thought, ‘This is pretty easy. You do your job, keep your nose clean, get promoted, and make it up through the ranks.’ If I get promoted, I’ll make more money.
“I took all that to heart and tried to be the best soldier I could be. My whole career was infantry. I was either mech, light, or airborne infantry. I think I did pretty good at it.”
