KILLEEN — With a long history of military service in her family, including a U.S. Army nurse mother who became a prisoner of war in Vietnam and was shot in the abdomen trying to escape, Melissa Harris always wanted to wear a combat uniform, but a series of events during high school derailed those plans.
“My mom was in the Marine Corps during Vietnam,” said Harris, an off-and-on Killeen resident over the years. “She passed away in 2005.
“She was also a P.O.W. over there for about four to five months. It was in 1969, but that’s pretty much all I know because she had a really hard time talking about it. All I know is that she went through counseling and had PTSD.
“She and this lieutenant had escaped from their bamboo cage. They were on their way back from escaping and she shot a 6-year-old boy who had been booby-trapped. He was wrapped around (with explosives) and it was either her and the LT or the kid. She had to take the kid out, and then the Viet Cong behind the little kid ended up shooting her in the abdomen and that’s pretty much where it got left.
“She wound up getting shipped to Germany and then she got sent back home.”
Harris, whose two stepfathers also served in the military, was born in Galveston, Texas, about 50 miles south of Houston, and has lived in such places as Detroit, Michigan; Gulfport, Mississippi; Kansas City, Missouri; Salt Lake City, Utah; Laramie, Wyoming; Denver, Colorado; Fort Smith, Arkansas; Texarkana, Arkansas; Texarkana, Texas, and Killeen.
“Moving around to me was no big deal,” she said. “It was educational, but at the same time, you had to be careful making new friends, depending on the environment you were in. Like in Michigan, the environment up there is totally different than it is down south or in the mountain areas. You have to be very cautious who you choose to be friends with. You get into the different types of groups of friends, (and) they can lead you in a different direction.
“I enjoyed it. Mom ended up with health issues, so we didn’t get to go overseas or anything like that. But I already had respect (for military service) because of my grandfather being in the military, and my uncles.
“By the time I reached high school, I had already decided I wanted to go into the Army. I wanted to do my part, but because I was only born with one kidney, I couldn’t go do that. So I thought I would find other ways I could do my part. Going and volunteering with home health care for veterans or going and helping with different organizations, things like that.”
Harris attended Killeen High School for her sophomore year (1989-90), then when the family moved to San Antonio, she got pregnant and plans to enlist in the military went out the window.
“I was pregnant with my daughter when I found out I only have one kidney,” Melissa said. “I had actually been talking to the recruiter at that time. Extreme disappointment. I had my plans completely wiped out. I was going to go into the Army (and) do my legal and medical MOSs through that, and the answer turned out to be, no.
“I told my dad, ‘It’s not all over with. I’ll have my daughter and go back to school, but the school at the time that I went back to, they pretty much told me they didn’t have the programs that Killeen High had for pregnant girls, so they could not accept me back in school.
“The next step was going to get my GED. Well, while I was pregnant, my mom had a heart attack and I ended up having to take care of her.”
Melissa went on to marry three different military vets, including six years to Paul, an Air Force airman; four years to Harold, a Desert Storm/Desert Shield combat vet who died in 2019 from Lou Gehrig’s disease; and 16 years to another soldier.
“(Paul) came home on emergency leave because my dad and I were assaulted and mugged a couple weeks before we got married,” Melissa said. “My mom contacted Red Cross to let them know and during that time, she had a heart attack. We were on a city bus when she had it. Luckily, we were right in front of a hospital. Got her into the emergency room (and) let my dad know what was going on.
“I got hit in the stomach but with me being so hard-headed, I was more worried about my dad because he got really beat up. Everybody got checked out. Mom’s in the hospital. I was fine; the baby was fine. Dad got his mouth stitched up. The doctors didn’t think mom was going to make it past a week.
“So Paul turned around and asked permission from my dad for us to get married. I was 18 by this time. He said, ‘Why don’t we go ahead and get married here in the chapel of the hospital?’ I said, OK, and so we did that. A miracle happened a couple weeks later and mom’s a little bit better.
“Paul left again on February 23rd for Japan. Because of them finding out I only had one kidney, I was not able to go and be stationed over there with him. So they were only going to send him over there for two years instead of four. I had Daniella on Feb. 25 at Brooke Army Medical Center, so when he got off the plane, he found out a little girl was born.
“I didn’t hear from Paul for six months. I knew there was something going on, and we were getting ready to move to Austin, so I talked to my grandfather, who was an Air Force man himself, and asked him what do I need to do?
“I talked to a first sergeant and he told me, ‘This is what happened. Your husband got caught in a coral reef and lost oxygen to his brain.’
“I said, ‘Why wasn’t I notified?’”
Recently returned to Killeen, Harris spends her time volunteering for various veteran organization, including the Disabled American Veterans chapter in Killeen. She also participates in funerals for unaccompanied vets (those with no family to be found), and helping her friend, James “Rosie” Rosenberry, in his efforts to assist military families who need help preparing for their loved one’s funeral.
“If a veteran’s spouse comes to us and says they need their uniform done for a funeral … if they need their crest or anything and they don’t know how to do it, or if they don’t have a uniform and they need one, we will get it – no charge whatsoever.
“To me, the soldiers out there – whether they’re male, female – they’re what keeps this country together, and what they do gives us the right to say what we want to say and fight for what we have. They’re out there doing that for us, and I thank them every day for that. We wouldn’t have the things we have if it weren’t for them. They do not get enough appreciation and recognition.”
Looking back at her life and her time as a military spouse, Melissa says there has been plenty of good and plenty of bad. Some things she would change, and some she would not.
She credits her mother for helping make her the woman she is today.
“It’s just life, and lessons learned,” the mother of three said. “There are things I would change if I could go back, but there are things I wouldn’t change.
“I know I had a lot of time with my mom, but I would go back and make even more time with her. In a lot of ways, she was my hero, whether she knew it or not. She really was. The things she did being over there in Vietnam … I mean, just watching what she went through with her PTSD. She actually wrote a story about “why I hate Vietnam,” and I wish I still had it, but I don’t. If I had that, that would answer a lot of questions for a lot of other women nowadays, about what some of the women went through over there.
“It took until I became an adult to understand why she was the grandma that she was, and why she was so hard on me growing up. As a mother now and as a woman, I respect that. I might not have liked it as a teenager, but now I respect it.
“She wanted to make me a strong woman. She wanted to make sure I knew that no matter how hard things got, I could do it, no matter what. Did she succeed? I think so, yes.”
I've checked the Vietnam POWs list for females and I found no one by that name as a POW.
What a fascinating story because you never hear about female POW’s. Mam the things you have done to support veterans, makes you a soldier. You have done your part to serve the military community. The next thing is for you to write a book about you and your mother’s experiences.
