NORFOLK, Virginia — Petty Officer 2nd Class Nicolas Hernandez, a native of Killeen, was named Warrior of the Week aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) July 19.
The Iwo Jima Warrior of the Week recognizes a sailor who has shown consistent dedication to duty.
“It’s nice to know that others can see the effort I’ve been putting in, and it’s very motivating,” said Hernandez. “It can help motivate others and keep pushing the team forward.”
Hernandez, a 2017 graduate of General Robert M. Shoemaker High School, joined the Navy five years ago.
Today, Hernandez serves as a cryptologic technician-collection responsible for analyzing and reporting on communication signals using state-of-the-art computers and specialized computer-assisted communications equipment.
Amphibious assault ships, such as USS Iwo Jima, project power and maintain presence by serving as the cornerstone of the Amphibious Readiness Group/Expeditionary Strike Group.
The Amphibious Readiness Groups provide the Marine Corps with a means of ship-to-shore movement by helicopter in addition to movement by landing craft.
USS Iwo Jima has supported major humanitarian assistance, occupation and combat operations in which the United States has been involved.
USS Iwo Jima is named for the Battle of Iwo Jima fought in 1945, in which three divisions of U.S. Marines took control of a tiny island from more than 20,000 enemy defenders.
The ship’s motto is a quote from Fleet Adm. Chester Nimitz: “Among the Americans who served on Iwo Jima, uncommon valor was a common virtue.”
There were 27 U.S. service members awarded the Medal of Honor for their heroic actions during the Battle of Iwo Jima, more than any other single operation during World War II.
