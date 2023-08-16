PEARL HARBOR — Petty Officer 2nd Class Jada Glaspie, a native of Killeen, serves the U.S. Navy assigned to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam operating out of Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.
Glaspie joined the Navy two years ago. Today, Glaspie serves as a yeoman.
“I joined the Navy to support my brothers because I wanted to provide a better life for them,” said Glaspie.
Growing up in Killeen, Glaspie attended Ellison High School and graduated in 2019. Today, Glaspie relies upon skills and values similar to those found in Killeen to succeed in the military.
“Growing up in church, I learned the value of selfless service and having leadership skills,” said Glaspie. “I was taught to put the needs of others before my own.”
These lessons have helped Glaspie while serving with Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.
Being stationed in Pearl Harbor, often referred to as the gateway to the Pacific in defense circles, means Glaspie is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on strengthening alliances, modernizing capabilities, increasing capacities and maintaining military readiness in support of the National Defense Strategy.
“The Navy is important to national defense because we are the largest navy in the world,” said Glaspie. “We serve at air, land and sea. Our presence deters our adversaries from attacking us.”
With 90 percent of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to trained sailors and a strong Navy.
“Our mission remains timeless — to provide our fellow citizens with nothing less than the very best Navy: fully combat ready at all times, focused on warfighting excellence, and committed to superior leadership at every single level,” said Adm. Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations. “This is our calling. And I cannot imagine a calling more worthy.”
Glaspie and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.
“My proudest accomplishment is advancing to petty officer second class in less than two years,” said Glaspie.
As Glaspie and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.
“Serving in the Navy gives me a sense of security and allows me to serve my country,” added Glaspie. “It gives me peace of mind knowing that I’m keeping my family safe.”
Glaspie is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.
“I would like to thank my husband, Keaonte, for his crucial role in supporting my mental health,” said Glaspie. “I applaud him. He is awesome and is the backbone of our home. I couldn’t have made it this far without him.”
“I aspire to be an officer in the Navy,” added Glaspie. “I’m in my third year at American Military University and I’m working toward a degree in human resources.”
