COPPERAS COVE — Retired U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Della Perry became a widow and single mom raising two kids after she joined the military, but it was 12 years after she hung up her uniform that the North Carolina native headed into the fiercest battle of her life.
“My husband (Leroy) died at 30 (from cancer) and my dad died from cancer at 30 not long after I was born,” said Perry, a longtime Copperas Cove resident. “I never got to know my father, and so I think the worst thing for me was that my kids would have to grow up without their father. One was 2 and one was 7 (years old).”
Perry, 57, was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and moved to Rocky Point, North Carolina, near Wilmington on the Atlantic coast, a few months later. She grew up in Rocky Point and graduated from Pender High School in nearby Burgaw in 1983. A brother served in the U.S. Navy and Della wanted to join the Army, but she was only 17 years old and her mother would not give her permission.
“I wanted to travel and I knew that was a way for me to get out of that small town, go do something with my life and become somebody,” Perry said. “My mother said, no, I was too young. So I had to wait until I was 18. When I was old enough, I went to a recruiter by myself and then told my mom I was leaving. She was all right with it then.”
Basic training was in 1984 at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, and Perry says she did not have nearly as much trouble adjusting to military life as some of her fellow recruits, thanks to her three years of JROTC in high school.
“Oh, yeah, I knew what was coming,” she said. “People were homesick like there was no tomorrow. We were 18, away from home for the first time. I was thinking, ‘Bunch of babies; stop crying.’ It was a scary process, but it was time to grow up. Put on my big girl pants.”
After basic, Perry headed to Fort McClellan, Alabama, for AIT, where she trained in administration, then headed to her first duty station in Germany. She worked there in the orderly room, maintaining company records. She also served at Fort Hood (now Fort Cavazos) and Korea, then left active duty and joined the National Guard. After five years of weekend warrior duty, she went active dutywith the Guard in 1997 and retired in October 2009 from Camp Mabry in Austin with 20 years’ service.
“I was stationed at Fort Hood in 1986. Went to Korea in ’91, did my year, got out in ’92, and then I went back in, in ’97,” Della said. “When I went back in the Guard, we were supposed to deploy. I was a single parent and one of the ladies in the office said, ‘You need to tell somebody that you’re a widow with two kids.’
“For some reason, they put me down as non-deployable, so I did the rest of my years and did not have to deploy. That was wonderful. Especially having two kids. I did basic, then AIT, then went to Germany. Then I came to Fort Hood, then to Korea, and after that, I got out. When I went back in active-duty National Guard, I stayed in Austin the rest of my career.”
From 1992-97, Perry worked for MHMR in Killeen. When she went full-time with the Guard, she commuted to work at Camp Mabry from Copperas Cove, so her kids could stay in school here.
When she retired from the military, Perry went to school at Central Texas College to study health information management, and later went to work for Apple Maps (web mapping service). It was during this time, while she was working in St. Louis, that she received a devastating report from the doctor.
“That was when I found out I had cancer,” Perry said. “When you hear that, it is scary – I ain’tgonna lie. I found a small lump on my breast. I waited a couple of days and went to the doctor. That was in July (2021), and they set me up with an appointment for a mammogram in August. When I went in, I saw this lady and she said, ‘We have a radiation doctor that’s been here for 24 years, and what he says, he knows what he is saying.
“He said I had a lump the size of a marble, and I said, OK. He said, ‘It’s cancerous,” and he got up and walked out the door. I looked at the nurse and I said, ‘What did he just say?’
“She said, ‘You all right?’ I said, ‘No, I ain’t all right.’
“I was in denial for a while. I acted like they hadn’t even told me. Finally, I made it back to Texas. There were so many people praying for me, but I wasn’t praying for myself. One day, I got before God, and I said, ‘God, I want to live.’
“He said, ‘Trust the process.’”
After apparently successful treatments that included chemo, radiation, and a double mastectomy (surgical removal of the breasts), Perry got another dose of bad news.
“I went back for a follow-up, and the doctor said everything went well, but …
“I said, ‘But?’ He said, ‘It traveled to the lymph nodes in your arm. We’re going to have to go back and do surgery to remove all the lymph nodes in your left arm.’ I was mad. I was real mad. I was speechless, too, because my husband passed from cancer at 30. I became stressed, depressed, discombobulated, and hard to get along with.
“I felt like a monster. Breasts gone. Nails black. Eye lashes gone. Eyebrows done came off. But all I could hear was God say, ‘Trust the process.’ I never knew the process would be so painful. What happens is, chemo kills all the bad stuff, but it kills the good stuff, as well. It was a fight every day. My second treatment, they almost lost me. Blood pressure dropped. All those nurses around me said we needed to call the doctor (because) the chemo is too strong. So they took me off of it for a month and let my body get back to where it needed to be, and then they continued the treatment.
“One time, I came home, and I was so tired. The bathroom is like five steps away, and I’d just wake up, go to the bathroom, and go back to bed. I did that for three days. The fourth day, I called one of my friends and she took me to the ER. They kept me in the hospital for, like, a week because everything was dropping. They almost lost me again.
“The struggle was real. I kept hearing God’s voice saying to trust the process, but I never knew the process would be so painful.
“I think the hardest part of cancer is that people think you’re healed. When someone assumes you’re cured and you no longer need their help or support, that is when you are in your weakest and most devastated state. Plus, you no longer have the mission you had, which is to kill the cancer. The cancer is toast, but so are you. It’s like the soldier after the war who needs help putting themselves back together. But everyone has gone home, since they assume the war has been won.”
Now fully retired and considered cancer-free after 18 months of sometimes grueling treatment, Perry says she wants to encourage others facing a similar struggle as hers. One misconception people have about cancer patients who have successful treatments is that the struggle is over when the physical wounds heal, and the chemo and radiation are finished.
“We want to go back to normal, but what is normal? My doctor said, ‘OK, I need you to take these seven chemo pills in the morning, and seven chemo pills at night.’
“I said, ‘What? Are you serious? That’s gonna eat my stomach alive.’
“He said there’s a high risk of it coming back because of the type of cancer I have. I said, ‘Dude, c’mon, I want this to be over!’
“My life will never be normal again. I have some friends whose cancer returned. One passed in April. Another lady I walk three miles a day with, three days a week, and she has Stage 4 breast cancer. She doesn’t have the option to take chemo or radiation. People like that keep me fighting with them.
“When I’m laying in bed at 6 o’clock, I don’t say, ‘Oh, no, I’m not going today.’ If she has Stage 4 cancer and she can get up and walk, I sure can.
“People say, ‘How you doing?’ I say, ‘I’m healed.’ I used to say I’m in remission, but if you say remission, that means it could come back. I know one girl didn’t do her (follow up) MRIs and CT scans for, like, a year-and-a-half. When she finally went in, it had come back, and when it came back, it was all over her body. I think she was scared to find out if it came back.
“That is one of my biggest fears, but a friend gave me a scripture: Naomi 1:9, that says ‘an affliction shall not return a second time.’ I live by that. I keep telling myself it’s not going to come back; it’s not going to come back. No matter how many people die around me, my cancer is not going to come back. And then I ask myself, if it does return, what do I do?
“I fight again, and I keep fighting. I have so much to live for. I ain’t ready to die. I’m 57 years old, living the best life. I’m retired. Don’t have to work. I have a grandson that I spoil. I ain’t ready to get up outta here.
“The big thing is to have a positive attitude about it ... and make sure you have a support system. There’s a saying that I really love – ‘We don’t know how strong we are until being strong is the only choice we have.’ That’s it right there.
“Even with the support I had – which was great – I had to have the want-to to live. If you give up in the midst of it, that cancer will take over your body. It will take you out. I was trying to get healthy before I found out I had it. I was drinking alkaline water, taking sea moss, exercising … I was doing all the right things.
“I was at Stage 3C when they found it. It was the size of a marble. They said it is aggressive and hard to treat, but what we can do is, we can do chemo and remove the lump itself, or we can do both breasts or one breast.
“From August, when they told me, to September when they went in and did the surgery, it went from the size of a marble to the size of a golf ball. I was half a step away from it becoming Stage 4. That was scary. It was eating me alive. I was not feeling sick at all.
“After 18 months of treatment, I’m here to say I made it. I couldn’t have made it without the support of my siblings, my son, and I definitely couldn’t have made it without God. I remember somebody saying, ‘You will tell your story of what you overcame, and what you lived through, and it will become somebody else’s survival guide.”
❤️✝️❤️ God bless you!! I was stationed in Korea with you. I was actually your roommate at one point. Wishing you total healing and total recovery in Jesus name...Amen❤️
