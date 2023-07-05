KILLEEN — Close to 50 guests gathered June 25 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center to commemorate the many aspects of the Korean Conflict which happened over 70 years ago between North and South Korea.
The Remembrance Ceremony honored service men and women as well as families of soldiers and some survivors of the war in their country. This annual event is sponsored by the local Korean War Veterans Association No. 222, and open to the public,
June 25 marks the anniversary of the start of the war in 1950 when North Korea invaded South Korea following clashes along the border and rebellions in South Korea. The north was supported by China and the Soviet Union while the south was supported by the United States and allied countries. The fighting ended with an armistice on July 27, 1953. More than 33,000 American service members died in combat during the war, which ended in 1953, according to the Defense Department. Another 2,800 troops died in non-battle deaths in Korea.
Local association chapter president Arthur Bryan followed the posting of the colors by Fort Cavazos soldiers with a trumpet solo of both the United States National Anthem and Korean National Anthem.
State Representative Brad Buckley attended the ceremony and brought a resolution from the state house which honored the association for it’s part in remembering the individuals who fought, the citizens who lived through the conflict in their country and to all the families of service men and women who were lost during the Korean War.
“This is a somber remembrance of the many who believed in standing for freedom and what is right,” Buckley said. He presented the local chapter president with the resolution.
Bryan introduced Jung Bae Yoon, the president of the Korean American Association of Killeen, and his translator, Stephanie Yuni Kim. Yoon talked about the rise of his native country and the accomplishments that Korea has seen since the war.
“None of these things could have happened without the sacrifices of United States,” Yoon said. “We will never forget those who fought for our mother country.”
He went on to ask for prayers for a unification of Korea.
“All of you who are holding these remembrance events all across the country, you are heroes to us,” Yoon said. “We are all one — sisters and brothers together.”
The annual event in Killeen is usually held outside at the Korean War Monument on the center grounds, but this year’s event was held indoors due to the unusually high temperatures last weekend.
