KILLEEN — Doris Brazzalle was living the good life in her hometown Vicenza, Italy, working for the family robotics business when a chance encounter with a young American GI stationed there with the 173rd Airborne Brigade changed her life forever.
“I had some friends on post, and so we got connected through some mutual friends,” Brazzalle said. “We met for coffee and the rest is history.”
That was 2000-01, and three years later, Doris married that paratrooper from North Carolina, and they had a baby. Seventeen months after their wedding, that love at first sight romance turned to tragedy when the 14-year veteran of deployments to Iraq, Bosnia and Kosovo died by suicide after struggling with severe physical and mental health issues. Their daughter was not yet a year old.
“It was unexpected,” Doris said. “It was hard.”
When her daughter was old enough to start school, Doris went to work for five years in the registration office on the military post in Vicenza, and then in 2012, she decided to move to the U.S.
At age 47, after spending all her life in Italy surrounded by family and friends, she packed up three suitcases and her three children (two from a previous relationship) and headed for Killeen, where a military spouse friend invited her to stay until she got settled. She worked three jobs when she got here and within six months was able to find her own home.
“When I moved here, I had to start all over,” Doris said. “I had to get my GED because my (schooling) credentials were not recognized here. I had to start with my GED and then I went to college and got my associate degree in science and business.”
Now, the 58-year-old Temple resident works as program assistant for The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Endeavors in Killeen, where she maintains databases, program and client files, monitors emails and supports the office manager and daily clinic operations.
She will always be a proud Italian, but Doris says she loves living in central Texas.
“It’s hot,” she said, laughing. “Especially these days. Italy is hot, too, but there are more of the four seasons there compared to here. But we love being here.
“When I bought the tickets to move here, I had a three month open ticket. I said, ‘Let’s go; let’s see.’ I wanted to make sure if we didn’t find it good here, I didn’t want to stay here miserable. If it wasn’t working, we were going back. But my kids said, no, we’re staying.
“I miss the food back home. I miss my family. I feel that the process of being here … We have been through a lot of adjustment and learning to live here. I’m not the same person I was when I moved here 11 years ago. I’m not even sure I would get along with the people who were my friends (back home).
“When I started to drive, I didn’t know where I was. I had to have a map to understand where Temple was located (and) what it means going north or south. So I was driving around town and getting lost, realizing that this road was connected with that road. Really learning the simple things. Everything is different. Learning to drive here. Going to the grocery store. Being scared to drive on the highway. Understanding how to navigate streets and towns.
“I have learned to be by myself. Learning to take care of my family without any support. Being in a new situation can be scary. We don’t have anybody here, so we had to count only on us.”
Along with working since 2020 at the Endeavors clinic, which offers counseling services for veterans and their families and also has Texas offices in Addison, El Paso and San Antonio, Doris is an avid cyclist and serves as a coach for the North Texas National Interscholastic Cycling Association (NICA). She also devotes a lot of time to her position as co-chair for the 173rd Airborne Association’s Gold Star Program, a private, nonprofit group created “to provide Honor, Remembrance, Emotional, Peer, and Resource Support for 173rd Airborne Gold Star Families” who lost a soldier in the performance of military duty.
Her work at the clinic and with the Gold Star Program are not only rewarding, but go hand in hand, she explained.
“My husband was in Iraq the first time, and then he did three tours in Bosnia and Kosovo. Those were tough, too,” she said. “I was with him maybe four years total, and I didn’t know much about PTSD at that time. We’re talking 18 years ago, so there wasn’t really a lot of mental health support at that time.
“I learned more after his death, and I know a lot more about it now. I was working in another clinic before Endeavors and slowly, you start to understand some things.”
One example of the rewarding aspect of her new job was at a recent 173rd Airborne Brigade reunion when Doris made a presentation on resources that are available to help veterans and family members with such mental health concerns as depression, anxiety, post traumatic stress disorder, adjustment issues, anger, grief and loss, and transition challenges, along with marriage counseling, relationship counseling and children’s behavioral issues.
“One of the ladies when we finished came to me bawling and she hugged me, and she said, ‘My daughter was murdered last year. I live in San Antonio. You have no idea how long I’ve been looking for some help.’ That, to me, turns back to … We are able to provide hope. That gives me pride in working for this company.
“Someone may be suffering because they did 77 months deployed and got two Purple Hearts. Those people went through hell, and we are able to help them get some healing. This, to me, is important. When people come here, I can relate to what they are going through. They are concerned; they need help. When I see people come in for couples therapy and talking about PTSD, I was there. I know their feelings.
“There’s shame. There’s worries. There’s fears. We are able to provide hope in a situation that feels hopeless.”
Doris, who earned an accounting degree back in Italy, recently earned an associate degree and graduated with her daughter. Back in 2019, she became a United States citizen. She remembers very well the pride she felt taking that oath of allegiance during her citizenship ceremony.
“It was very emotional,” the mother of three and grandmother of one with another on the way said. “Still now, when you hear the national anthem, it’s really something important to me. I have a friend who said, ‘You are the most patriotic person.’
“To me, it’s an honor to be here. Here, it doesn’t matter what age you are – you have an opportunity. I don’t think I would ever at age 57 have gone to college and got my degree. Here, even if you are older, you can still work. You still find a job, if you want to work. In Italy, at 60 years old — 55 — if you lose your job, it’s extremely difficult to find another one. Companies look for younger people, rather than … Let’s say, middle-aged people.
“I think when a person works and is able to provide for yourself, it gives you self respect. I feel that being a military spouse, you must be a special breed. Not everybody can be a military spouse. I think courage is something that is required, and a lot of strength and determination.”
The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Endeavors is celebrating its five year anniversary in August. Since opening in 2018, the mental health clinic has served more than 2,100 military veterans, active duty service members and their families throughout Central Texas. For more information, go to www.cohenveteransnetwork.org.
