Performative policy that merely casts an illusion of protection for active duty service members against sexual harassment and assault is not enough. Those defending our freedom deserve better. The National Defense Authorization Act and subsequent executive order signed by President Biden to amend the Uniform Code of Military Justice are massive steps in the right direction; however, after more than a year, what is the outcome? Do active military members who have been sexually assaulted feel like they have justice? Do they believe the safety of their work environment has improved? We need expanded and enforced policy, transparency and readily available information on the outcomes of reported assaults. The desire to bury disparaging statistics and espouse transformative policy initiatives is understandable, but our active duty service members, veterans and their families warrant more than lip service and strongly worded letters.
Military sexual trauma (MST) has plagued the U.S. military for decades. Recent stories of victims such as Vanessa Guillen and Ana Basaldua Ruiz have intensified the spotlight on systemic discriminatory practices and institutional failures. We understand that policy shifts in a massive military system take years, which is why there is no time for policy without transparency and accountability. The fiscal year 2022 Department of Defense Annual Report on Sexual Assault in the Military states there were 8,942 total reports of sexual assault, an increase over the 8,866 reported in FY2021. The increase in reporting is not necessarily problematic, as it could indicate an increase in confidence in the system; however, 3,001 of those reports in FY2022 remained restricted, meaning the reporting person did not elect to participate in the military justice system. This is a 20% rise in cases remaining restricted in FY2022 over FY2021. The risk of filing an unrestricted report clearly remains an issue. With command action taken in only 2,117 of the unrestricted cases, is it worth the risk of retaliation and the stress of enduring the military justice system? To specifically address the “there’s two sides to every story” contingent, only 1% of reported cases of sexual assault investigated through the military justice system were found to be baseless; therefore, we know there is not a significant issue with false reporting. What should we expect from our Congress members and military leaders? What should we expect of ourselves? How are we all implicated in the maintenance of such a defunct system?
Bills have been introduced in both branches of Congress that could improve on existing legislation. These include H.R.4104 — Vanessa Guillén Military Justice Improvement and Increasing Prevention Act; H.R.7560 — Sexual Harassment Independent Investigations and Prosecution Act; and S.1520 — Military Justice Improvement and Increasing Prevention Act of 2021. These previously proposed bills would increase protection, safety and potential for justice. Our elected representatives have an obligation to advance these bills. Policy provisions moving the process of investigation and prosecution of sexual harassment and assault outside of the military justice system is imperative.
The potential for disconnect at any point in the chain of command offers a precarious path from the reporting of sexual assault to timely due process. Should one person in that chain falter or dismiss the seriousness of the accusation, the mission of justice fails. Detailed and readily available reporting on timelines, actions, decisions and punishments is critical for transparency and accountability. The Fact Sheet for FY22 Department of Defense Annual Report on Sexual Assault in the Military has minimal statistical information and a list of promises to do better. The public should not have to engage in a deep dive fact finding mission to uncover the effectiveness of the U.S. military’s handling of sexual assault cases.
The Sexual Violence Support and Experiences Study, which was launched by the Department of Defense Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Office in 2023, represents current advancement in transparency efforts. While maintaining confidentiality, this survey offers U.S. military members who have experienced sexual violence to report satisfaction of support services, aspects of the military justice process and results of health and career progression. This is vital data to improve sexual assault prevention and response policies. With their mental health and comfort level prioritized, we strongly encourage anyone who has experienced sexual violence in the military to participate in the study. This will bolster the effort to inform future policy decisions and ensure they are evidenced based and rooted in responses from actual military sexual trauma survivors. To participate in the SVSES, please visit www.surveysdrc.com/svses.
As members of military families ourselves, we stand with all of our U.S. military service members who have experienced sexual harassment and assault. We stand with their families who support them through their recovery and healing. We stand with military leadership that actively participates in seeking justice for MST survivors and endeavors to genuinely implement change. In solidarity, we can make a difference. We invite you to join us in contacting your Congress member and advocating for enforcement of existing laws, expanded legislation, readily available reporting of outcomes and evidence based policy revisions.
Jody Johnston and Julie Greenlee are graduate students attending the USC Suzanne Dworak-Peck School of Social Work. Both women are committed to the Grand Challenge of Social Work to Achieve Equal Opportunity and Justice.
