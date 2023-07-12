LEANDER — U.S. Navy veteran Charles Auldridge volunteers as a court mentor for fellow vets who get into trouble with the law. Some of those have been former Fort Cavazos soldiers, and he remembers one of those cases in particular.
“He was a handful,” said Auldridge, one of 10 Central Texas veterans recognized last October by Congressman John Carter with a Congressional Veteran Commendation in honor of their service before and after the military. “He was the hardest mentee that I’ve ever had.
“Steven was on top of a building in Afghanistan, I think it was, and there was a sniper who had killed, like, 415 of our guys. So Steven’s sergeant said, ‘Hey, this guy has been reported in the area. You need to make sure you pay close attention and keep yourself safe.’ Well, Steven reached down to get his bottle of water and he was shot through the shoulder/neck area.
“If he hadn’t reached down, it would have been a face shot. He bears the scar. A lot of depression. He had a bad relationship with a girl who had three kids. Just destroyed his house. Like a lot of combat vets, he doesn’t like being around a lot of people.
“When somebody calls you and they’re in Round Rock, walking down the sidewalk over by Walmart and he just lies down on the concrete, staring up at the sky, saying he can’t take it anymore … I got in the car, and he and I sat down for about three hours and got him calmed down. The thing about it is, it’s stressful on the mentor, too, because you kind of relive some of the anxiety and depression that you had during your military (service).”
A 53-year-old California native who now lives in Leander, about 45 miles south of Killeen-Fort Cavazos, Auldridge has been working with veterans at the Williamson County Veterans Treatment Court in Georgetown for the past six or seven years.
“It’s very rewarding,” he said. “These guys are coming out of whatever service they were in, and they get involved in drugs and alcohol, stuff like that. There’s no training to help them back into civilian life. They get their DD-214, a thank you for your service, and that’s about it. They get into trouble, and their attorney can request their case be transferred to the veterans court.
“It’s a five-step program and the process takes about a year. When they complete the program, all their charges are expunged. Basically, giving them a fresh start again. Help them get back on track and get back to life.”
After they are accepted into the veteran court program, participants are required to resolve legal obligations, address chemical dependency and/or mental health issues, maintain a job or go to school, make regular appearances in court, meet with probation officers, submit to random drug and alcohol testing.
Auldridge, meanwhile, was born in Santa Clara, California, and moved to Cedar Park, about 50 miles south of Killeen, when he was 12 years old. He graduated from Leander High School in 1989 and was enjoying life and his newfound freedom, when his mother and father decided their son needed a little more direction in his life.
“My parents were, like, you need to go to college, and if you don’t want to go to college, we’re throwing you into the Navy,” he said, laughing. “I was kind of burnt out from school and just wanted to chase girls.
“It was a good thing I went into the Navy. I had a good time — minus the crap that was going on in the world then. It was a good experience, and I had some great opportunities when I got out. I never regretted it one bit.”
Auldridge entered the Navy when he was 19 and reported for basic training in San Diego. He trained as a storekeeper, a duty that involves “ordering, stocking and issuing repair parts, clothing and general supplies … maintain financial records, accounting systems and inventory databases for supplies in shore-based warehouses and ships’ storerooms.”
“Basically, an inventory specialist, I guess,” Auldridge said. “When another ship needed a part (or) if the engine room needed something, we would send it over to them.”
His first duty station was aboard the USS Sumter, a tank landing ship based in Little Creek, Virginia. There were 211 Navy personnel assigned to the ship and 451 Marines, Auldridge said.
He spent a majority of his time in uniform out at sea, supporting various missions in such places as Liberia, Cuba, Tunisia and the Persian Gulf for Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm.
“In 1990, it was Operation Sharp Edge, where we went to Liberia to evacuate the U.S. Embassy,” Auldridge said. “We sat off the coast there and then we headed over to Cuba to do the same thing. We went over to Turkey and sat off the coast there, and that’s when the whole Gulf War/Persian Gulf thing kinda started happening, so we headed over there.
“We sat off the coast and waited for whatever orders were needed, and then we were relieved by another amphibious group and went back home. We were there for support. We carried amphibious tanks and trucks, stuff like that. So we’d let off the amphibious tanks and they’d go onto shore with the Marines. Each tank would carry, I think, 10 to 12 Marines. The bottom of the boat was kinda like the belly of a whale, so it was kind of brought up on shore (and) there was a 90-foot tongue that would draw out onto the beach and all our equipment would drive off.”
When his initial commitment was finished, Auldridge wanted to continue his military career, but cutbacks were happening and he wound up being medically retired due to PTSD. He recalls some difficult times:
“With all the stuff that was going on in ’90, ’91, ’92 … we went to Tunisia, and they were an ally of Iraq. To this day, I couldn’t tell you why we went. You learn not to ask questions. We were allowed to get off the ship at certain times — at night, definitely not — and people would put their hand out the window and yell, ‘Bang, bang, kill Americans.’ And they’re trying to pull you back into an alley (saying), ‘I’ve got this or that. Let me show it to you.’
“You go to Haifa, Israel and these teenagers are carrying an AK-47 on their back. You have your head on a swivel. They wanted to kill you. Sometimes, you’d bring (wounded) people aboard your ship, and there’s a lot of trauma there. You hear things going on onshore. In ’92, we were getting ready for another deployment (and) I lost three shipmates (to a shipboard accident).”
When he left the service in 1996, Auldridge returned to Texas and went to work for IBM assembling computer chips, and then Motorola for a few years. His mother got sick, so he went out to Denver for five years to help out, where he worked as a video game tester and for Nextel Communications. He got a promotion at Nextel and came back to Texas again, working for a while in Temple while commuting from Cedar Park.
Now, along with being a court mentor, he also serves as adjutant for American Legion Post 911 in Cedar Park. He and his wife, Tracy, have been married 33 years and they have one daughter. The couple met between the time he graduated high school and when he entered the Navy.
“It’s funny … she was my buddy’s girlfriend,” Auldridge said. “I was sitting in Taco Bell on North Lamar (Boulevard, in Austin). You know how those old Taco Bells had the big bell-shaped windows? He was coming through the drive through and I was sitting in front of the windows, eating. I went out and talked to him, and she asked him for my phone number. I have no idea why he gave it to her, but that was that.”
Looking back at his time in the Navy, Auldridge — who was also honored for his military service as a member of the 2021 Desert Warrior Honor Flight No. 58 — says even though it was not his idea to enlist, he is proud of his service and happy with where that road eventually led him.
“I don’t regret it at all,” he said. “My grandfather — my mom’s father — is buried in Arlington National Cemetery. He was in the Navy in World War II. So I think that was my mom’s idea of what she wanted me to do with my life, instead of what I wanted to do with my life. But I look back at the four branches — five, if you count Coast Guard — and I have no regrets at all going into the Navy. It is a life-changing experience in more than one way.
“Giving back to the gentlemen in vet court and in and out of combat zones is what has been the most rewarding thing for me. I really enjoy working with my fellow veterans. It’s what I do to give back … to kind of pay it forward. Being a little older than some of these guys are, I am able to give them wisdom and whatever help they need. A lot of these guys are fresh out of combat and trying to deal with the struggles of daily civilian life. It’s difficult for them and I get it.
“A lot of these guys don’t have jobs because of being medically retired for PTSD. The PTSD side of it is a big challenge. I was medically retired and considering what I’ve been through in life, I try to guide these guys and work through trauma or depression or anxiety with them. Make sure they don’t harm themselves.
“I had one guy who tried to stick a butcher knife through his belly. He got it in there, but he’s doing very, very well. Every person you talk to and you touch, you hope they in turn touch one of their battle buddies.
“The veterans court is unlike anything I’ve seen before. It’s an absolutely fantastic program. There’s a graduation at the end, where all the mentors and mentees get together and celebrate. Everybody becomes friends. It’s a celebration court; it’s not a punishment court. It can be a punishment court, but the motto is, ‘Leave no veteran behind.’ The way this court is run, everybody’s happy. Having that light at the end of the tunnel is what I enjoy most. That and talking to the veterans and helping whoever I’m assigned to. It’s pretty rewarding.”
