KEMPNER — Barbara Best was 17 years old when she met a young soldier home on leave from Germany. She was smitten and not long after they were introduced, wedding bells began to ring.
“We only lived two-and-a-half miles apart, but we went to different school districts, so we didn’t know each other,” said Barbara, a Youngstown, Ohio, area native and former Copperas Cove resident who lives just outside the city in Kempner. “We didn’t meet until he came home on leave. A girl who was a friend of mine, and a neighbor across the street, had been writing to him. They were going to go on a date, but Norman didn’t have a vehicle. So, his cousin, Jimmy, would drive but Jimmy needed a date. So she asked me if I would do her a favor and be Jimmy’s blind date.
“My dad said I could go, but I had to cut the grass first. My father was a very strict man, but anyway, we had two-and-a-half acres and there was an apple orchard on it, also. My brother, who was four years older, got to operate the riding lawn mower and I got the manual one. I had to cut around all the trees and the grapevines that we had, then get ready real quick.
“I walked across the street to meet my blind date, and I saw him. I thought, ‘Oh, my goodness.’ He was wearing his Class A khakis, and I thought he looked so handsome. We went out and his cousin and I didn’t click at all. It was not a good night, as far as that went, but we stopped at a gas station and Jimmy got out to get the gas or pay for it or whatever, and my girlfriend went in to go to the bathroom, and I gave (Norman) my phone number. He called me the next day.”
Norman was scheduled to report in two weeks to Fort Lewis, Washington, but before he left, he asked Barbara to marry him. She accepted, although they did not get married until December that year, 1963. He was 20 and she was 17, which was not legal age for marriage at that time in Ohio, so they had to have their parents’ written permission.
“We wrote to each other and he was just a persistent little guy,” Barbara said. “He sent me my engagement ring through the mail. My dad — we truly believe this was all in God’s hands — talked to our pastor and the pastor suggested for him to let me get married. I don’t know why. So dad said, yes.
“It wasn’t a happy time getting ready for the wedding. It was like I was doing something wrong. I bought my wedding dress with my babysitting money. My dad didn’t even offer, and my mom didn’t go with me. I’m trying to remember … She may have said, ‘Barbara, do you want me to go with you?’ And I may have said, ‘No, that’s OK, I’ll go.’ As I got older, I thought, you know, if she said that, that meant she really wanted to go but she didn’t want to impose. My mom was a sweetheart.”
After the wedding back in Ohio, the couple returned to Fort Lewis. Barbara, now 76 years old, says she had no idea what life was going to be like married to a GI, but she found out in short order.
“I knew nothing about what it was going to be like,” she said. “When we went to Washington, we were married for a week and then he was sent to the field for 30 days. I did not expect that at all. I gained 10 pounds while he was gone. I went to this little restaurant and bought a hot fudge sundae every day.
“I didn’t realize how independent I had to become — and quickly. Especially when we started having children. He was gone a lot, and when he was off (work), he spent a lot of time with his friends. So that left me at home. I had to become responsible for everything.”
Over the years, Norman was stationed twice at Fort Lewis; once at Fort Lee, Virginia; twice at Fort Hood (now Fort Cavazos); twice in Germany; twice in Alaska; and a 1968-69 tour in Vietnam. Barbara remembers that year he spent in Vietnam as an especially difficult time that she spent back in Ohio with her parents.
“It was scary,” she said. “There was a little friend I had grown up with, who was writing to a young man who was stationed in Vietnam. He sent her pictures, and he would say, ‘Don’t believe what the news is saying. It’s not that bad over here.’ His pictures showed him in his barracks, with his bunk bed, wall locker, footlocker. They had bowling and all kinds of stuff.”
For Norman, those conditions were the complete opposite of what he experienced.
“I lived in a hole (sandbagged bunker) in the jungle for 13 months,” he said. “I made 12 moves while I was in ‘Nam. I was in base camp four times — when I got in-country, when I left to go out in the field, when I came back for R and R, and when I left country. I was in ‘Nam six months before I got a shower. We used to bathe in the river. When I came out of the boonies, I went to Chu Lai to catch a plane and I saw those son-of-a-bitches had beds, sheets, NCO (noncommissioned officer) Club … And drawing combat pay, just like me. They had barbecues on the South China Sea! You talk about pissed off.”
Barbara added: “When I was going to meet him in Hawaii (during his six-month R and R), my dad proceeded to tell me what an awful person I was for leaving my children behind. I had just given birth to my second child — our first boy — and he was only three weeks old. My doctor said, ‘So, do you have your ticket to Hawaii?’ I said, ‘I’m not going.’ I told him why and he touched my hand and said, ‘You go ahead and go be with your husband. He needs you.’ So, I went.”
After six months of combat and living in the jungle, Norman nearly went AWOL.
“He did not want to go back, and I didn’t want him to,” Barbara said. “Years later, they were giving amnesty to all those who fled to Canada, and all those (other) young men had to go do what they were called to do. I was very resentful about that. That wasn’t right. I don’t think they should have been granted amnesty.”
Added Norman: “I wasn’t going back. I wanted to get on the airplane with her. I was there during the Tet offensive; from February ’68 to March ’69. I don’t talk about it at all. You wouldn’t believe the things I saw over there. I done some terrible things and I seen some terrible things. I still have nightmares …. Well, not so much anymore. I take a pill that kind of stops my nightmares. I still get flashbacks.”
When he came back to the states, Norman had changed. A drinking habit he took with him escalated, and although Barbara put up with it for a long time, there came a day around 1987-88 when she put her foot down.
“He drank every day, and I didn’t like it — I didn’t like him. I didn’t like who he was when he drank like that,” she said. “Finally one day, I told him he had to leave.
“I had told him years before, ‘You know, everybody has their limits, and I’m going to reach my limit one day.’ That was the day. I told him, ‘You need to go. Go live with your mom — his dad had passed away — and take care of her.’ He didn’t think I was serious, but he left. He was up there for a couple weeks. He tried to call me, and we had an answering machine, and I wouldn’t pick up. I could hear him saying, ‘Barbara, please, talk to me.’
“One time, I talked to him or I called him, and I told him I would send his stuff to him a little at a time. I couldn’t afford to pack everything up all at once and send it. I think he realized then that I was serious. I think it was the day after. I came home from work one day and I saw his vehicle in the driveway. My heart sank. I didn’t want him here. I wanted to tell him I didn’t want him there anymore, but I thought, ‘You know, he’s probably driven pretty much straight through.’ I knew he was tired and I didn’t want to turn him out, and another thing I thought of was, ‘What if I am his only link to salvation?’
“He said, ‘I’ll quit drinking. I promise you I’ll quit.’ I said, ‘No, you won’t.’ He had never kept his word to me about anything. But because of those two thoughts in my head, I told him, OK, you can stay.”
Norman started going to church and with the help of “a terrific pastor” he started turning his life around. He still drinks occasionally, but nothing like the old days.
Over the years, the couple has traveled together quite a bit, going on a couple of cruises, and to places like Niagara Falls, Washington, D.C., Mt. Vernon in Virginia; Mount Rushmore. They both enjoy going to casinos and trying their luck at the slot machines.
Theirs is a good life, they say, and for a couple of very different personalities, they have for the most part gotten along pretty well during their 60 years together.
“We had no idea when we got married how opposite we were from one another,” said Barbara, a mother of four, grandmother of 13, and great-grandmother of 14 ‘and counting.’ “We didn’t know each other. He’s an outdoors person (and) I’m an indoors person. He loves to camp, hunt, fish … I can’t stand the smell of fish. I don’t eat anything out of the water, but I will cook it for him. I don’t like to hunt; I don’t like to camp. Total opposites. I went on some camping trips, and I tried to have a good time, but it’s just not my cup of tea.”
These days, Norman spends a lot of time working out in the yard, and also in the garage, where he keeps his prized 1923 Model T and 1930 Model A cars. Barbara favors staying inside with her crocheting, crossword puzzles and jigsaw puzzles.
Looking back at the good times and the not-so-good times, Barbara says she is grateful for the life they have today.
“It was a rough life,” she said. “Back when we were in the military, they didn’t have the support groups they have now. All the responsibility fell on the wives. So many people got divorced. He was gone a lot, and when the service didn’t send him somewhere, he’d be out drinking with his friends.
“We still fuss sometimes (and) have disagreements, but it’s not like it used to be. I’m so glad we stayed together — I really am.”
