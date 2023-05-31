COPPERAS COVE — A man and his mission to bring awareness for homeless veterans began on Veterans Day Nov. 11, 2022.
Jeremy Robinson is a retired six-year veteran of the United States Army. After he got out of the Army, he started thinking of how he could make a difference in helping homeless veterans. He decided to make that difference by taking his 6-year-old male horse named Trooper for a ride, not just around a farm or within the town of Montgomery, Texas, where Robinson, wife Kim and his son live, but to go one thousand miles for homeless veterans. Robinson is passionate because he believes that we as a society can do more to help our heroes who for years served and defended our country in the United States armed forces.
Jeremy Robinson founded Ride for Rally Point, an organization whose mission it is “to end veteran homelessness” in the great State of Texas by providing shelter for veterans alongside therapies, substance abuse treatments, and skills training.” The mission statement can be found on the Ride for Rally Point home page, www.rp1texas.org.
Jeremy started his journey with Trooper and his family on that Veterans Day last November from the giant Sam Houston statue in Huntsville, Texas. He and his family rode and traveled 500 miles through Texas.
That part of the journey ended on Dec. 13, 2022, they then took a break because they needed time to regroup, plan and avoid traveling during the winter months.
On Saturday, April 8, 2023, the Robinson family once again hit the road to complete their mission of one thousand miles for homeless veterans. This time they departed from the town of Maypearl, Texas, located about 39 miles southwest of downtown Dallas.
They made their way into Central Texas by the middle of May and stopped in Waco, then rode into Temple and then into Killeen. According to Jeremy, he said, “we got a chance to meet with people from the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 9192 in Killeen, and they were awesome. We were met there with a welcome party, they have a wooden property fence around the post and allowed us to pull our truck and trailer in there, and we were able to give Trooper a big yard around the VFW to run around in. We had a great evening and got to talk to some post members about our mission.”
The mission continued as the Robinson family made their way into Copperas Cove. There they were greeted by the founder and director of Operation Stand Down Central Texas a nonprofit organization that helps homeless veterans. She met with the Robinson family at Operation Stand Down’s new building off Carpenter Street in Copperas Cove. Jeremy, his wife Kim and their 8-month-old son were given a nice place to stay overnight inside the building; the place had amenities like a bed, shower and a bathroom, while Trooper was set up in the big yard near the building with a fenced in corral where he could walk around and roll around in the grass, which he likes to do a lot of.
After their visit in Cove, they headed to Kempner and then into Lampasas. According to Jeremy, the one thousand mile ride for homeless veterans will end in Austin sometime between the tenth and fifteenth of June. There he is planning on making a speech near or on the steps of the Texas State Capital. He wants to talk about his mission and hopes that people will come together to hear his message of hope and the importance of helping to end veteran homelessness.
Joann Courtland is the Founder of Operation Stand Down Central Texas
“Well, our mission for Operation Stand Down Central Texas is to help homeless veterans and their families, and to me I can’t think of a better partnership than to allow the Robinson Family to come and stay on their journey. We wanted to make sure that they had a nice place to stay and help them in their mission because it aligns with ours. I could not be happier that we were able to assist them. This is a highlight so that we can shine a light on getting more housing for those in need, and with what Jeremy is doing, it is a wonderful way to bring awareness of the issue of homeless veterans.”
During this mission, Jeremy and his family have traveled through Texas towns big and small, and in the process have kept everyone in the loop as to their whereabouts — and have done this by posting to their FB Pages, Instagram, website and others. Along the way they have been helped by others and service organizations with food, lodging, feed for Trooper and other donations
Robinson says, “that this journey has been great, we have met some great people who have helped us along the way and who have talked with us and have become better aware that there are many homeless veterans that need our help. We were also able to share with them there are other issues facing our veterans, which include but not limited to homelessness, suicide, mental health and substance abuse issues.”
If you would like to help and support Ride for Rally Point to end veteran homelessness you can get all of the information from the following social media and websites: www.RP1Texas.org, www.facebook.com/RP1Texas, www.facebook.com/groups/rideforrallypoint, www.instagram.com/rp1texas or www.youtube.com/@RP1Texas.
