COPPERAS COVE — Jeremy Robinson served six years in the U.S. Army and now he is on a mission to try and eliminate, or at least reduce, homelessness among the country’s military veterans.
A resident of Montgomery, Texas, 150 miles southeast of Killeen-Fort Cavazos, Robinson and his horse, Trooper, recently completed a two part, 1,000-mile ride across the state to promote veterans’ issues, and they were on hand Saturday at Copperas Cove City Park for Operation Stand Down Central Texas’ first-ever Vet Fest.
“We took off from Huntsville last fall,” said Robinson, founder of RP-1 Texas, an organization aimed at raising awareness of veteran homelessness and creating solutions. “It was Veterans’ Day. We went for about five weeks (and) made 500 miles. Went back to Montgomery and refit through the winter, then on Easter weekend, we relaunched and finished our route down to Austin. We got there June 10.
“The mission is to end veteran homelessness. We plan to do so by building a homestead and equine center where veterans can live amongst each other. Get their network back and do away with that isolation that we see. Almost every case of homelessness and suicide can be linked back to isolation. It’s being away from your people. So we need a place where we can get these guys together. Where they don’t feel like they’re alone. Right now, we’re still hunting a location, so RP-1 for right now is mainly about raising awareness.
“From the very beginning of the ride until now, my vision has been — and I still believe it will happen — overall good. I believe that once I set this thing out in front of as many people as I can, it will come together.”
According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, there were 37,252 homeless veterans in the U.S. in 2020. For more information on RP-1 Texas, go to www.rp1texas.org.
Operation Stand Down Central Texas (OSDCT), meanwhile, was co-founded nine years ago by Copperas Cove City Council member Joann Courtland, a military veteran who learned about the national veterans’ group while she and her husband were living in Alabama.
“Back in 2009, when we got stationed in Huntsville, Alabama, my mother — who lives with us — wanted to volunteer on her birthday, so we wound up volunteering for Operation Stand Down Huntsville, which is a nonprofit organization that helps veterans there,” said Courtland, who was busy Saturday running around City Park in a golf cart, checking on vendors and volunteers. “We ended up serving free meals that day in the food tent. As a veteran myself — my dad served; my brother served; my husband served for 36 years — being around other veterans is something that is very comforting. You know the vernacular; you know the mood. It’s like getting a bunch of police officers together. It’s about the camaraderie.
“My dad retired from Fort Hood (and) I graduated from Copperas Cove High School, the class of ’85, so when we got back to Texas, we decided we were going to try and do something similar here. Our first Stand Down in 2014 was under the umbrella of the Disabled American Veterans, and that first year in October, we had three vendors and we helped six homeless veterans that day. We had a budget of $800 and we weren’t sure what was going to happen.
“We had it at the community center in Killeen, and myself and some of the ladies from the DAV auxiliary decided in January 2015 to form Operation Stand Down Central Texas. We became our own nonprofit, and we started running it out of my garage.
“Today, we have our own facility at 201 Carpenter Street in Copperas Cove. It is a 4,500-square-foot donation and volunteer center that is open Monday, Wednesday, Friday, from 9 (a.m.) until noon.”
More than 40 vendors and seven food trucks were at City Park for Vet Fest, along with a variety of live entertainment performances. Copperas Cove Mayor Dan Yancey said he was impressed with the gathering, and he hopes to see more of the same in the future.
“This is obviously a big thing for Copperas Cove and for the Central Texas region,” Yancey said. “It’s great that Operation Stand Down Central Texas is here to help veterans and organize this event. I just hope that it is every bit of a success as they are hoping for.”
One local vet making his way through the rows of vendor booths lined up in the shade of oak trees near the park entrance was Dranston Newcomer, a somewhat rare Air Force veteran in a mostly Army town.
“I could read and write,” Newcomer said, smiling. “Inside joke.
“I saw on Facebook they were having this today. A couple of friends of mine are somewhat involved, so I thought I’d stop by and see what it’s about. So far, I like it. This is the first one, and I bet it will get bigger.”
David Haslach Sr., a Cove resident who spent 20 years in the Army and retired as a sergeant first class after multiple overseas deployments, agreed.
“It’s an awesome opportunity for vets to find out what’s out there for them,” Haslach said.
One example of the services that were being offered at Vet Fest was at a station manned by representatives from the Killeen Heights Vet Center in Harker Heights, a part of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
“What we do primarily is offer counseling services for veterans and active duty,” said Lori Spencer, veterans outreach specialist. “There’s a long list of different eligibilities that someone might be able to see us for. Our services are free and they are also confidential, so even though we are part of the VA, our database is separate, so that means there is another level of privacy.
“You don’t need an appointment to be seen. You can just walk in. Our address is 302 Millers Crossing in Harker Heights. There are 300 vet centers across the United States. We’re in Puerto Rico, Guam and the Virgin Islands, as well.”
Lucy Anastasia, president of the 198-member Copperas Cove VFW auxiliary, said her group participated in Vet Fest to promote membership and also to let people know about free counseling services that are available.
“This event is fabulous for the veterans,” Anastasia said. “We are here to offer membership for the VFW and for the auxiliary. We’re here to let the public know that we offer free therapy the third Wednesday of every month. Everything that we do is free. We are here to help veterans and better their lives.”
Operation Stand Down first began in 1988. According to the group’s website, www.osdct.org, the name is derived from the military term, “stand down,” which represents rest and recovery periods required by combat soldiers away from the battlefield:
“In times of war, exhausted combat soldiers requiring brief periods to rest and recover are removed from the field of combat to a place of relative safety and security. The military term Stand Down is used for such an action. Homeless veterans and veterans in need in this country are not unlike soldiers in combat, living in the frequently hostile streets and surviving by their wits. Life on the street is both dangerous and debilitating.
“The first Stand Down was designed in 1988 under the auspices of the Vietnam Veterans of San Diego (V.V.S.D.) to provide coordinated, comprehensive services to homeless veterans over a three day period at one site. This service model was designed to bridge many of the physical and psychological barriers between service providers and recipients. Primary emphasis was placed on the creation of a community in which homeless veterans are treated with respect and given the opportunity to relax, interact and form ties with peers and volunteers while receiving much needed, specific services. Stand Down has helped thousands of homeless veterans since its inception in 1988. Stand Downs are held today in all parts of the United States.”
Kelvin “Iceman” Sears, a 12-year U.S. Army veteran from Temple, was participating in Vet Fest with other members of the U.S. Veterans Motorcycle Club of Belton. The group was selling T-shirts and other items to raise money for veterans’ causes.
“Last year, we took up a big donation and we got $2,500 worth of supplies for the veterans home in Temple, and we also raised money for veterans out there having trouble with paying a utility bill.
“There’s organizations out there to help veterans, but nobody knows about them. That’s why events like this one are great. We found other organizations that said they want to help us get in contact with people who need help.
“We can’t ride bikes all the time. Sometimes we’ve got to sit back and try to raise some money so we can help people. We’re all brothers in arms. It doesn’t matter whether it’s Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, Marines. To help each other is what it’s all about.”
OSDCT has another event scheduled for Sept. 9 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center. The 10th annual Fall Stand Down and Homeless Community Triage is to offer all homeless a free hot meal, haircut, medical screenings, new clothes and shoes and access to other resources. Volunteers are needed.
